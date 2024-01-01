Rover contract Commands

GraphOS contracts enable you to create variants of a supergraph that filter out schema elements according to inclusion and exclusion rules:

The rover contract command set enables you to interact with your existing contracts and create new ones.

Publishing a contract to GraphOS

contract publish

This command requires authenticating Rover with GraphOS .

You can use Rover to publish a new contract or publish configuration changes to an existing contract.

Run the contract publish command, like so:

Bash copy 1 rover contract publish my-graph@my-contract-variant \ 2 --source-variant my-source-variant \ 3 --include-tag foo \ 4 --include-tag bar \ 5 --exclude-tag baz \ 6 --hide-unreachable-types

The argument my-graph@my-contract-variant in the example above is a graph ref that specifies the ID of the graph you're publishing to, along with which contract variant you're creating or modifying.

If this contract variant already exists in the graph registry, its configuration is updated. Otherwise, a new contract variant is created.

Options include:

Name Description --source-variant The name of the source variant to use for supergraph schema filtering. The source variant must belong to the same graph as the contract variant. It must also be a federated variant with subgraphs. If your graph uses Federation 1, you must enable its support for the @tag directive in GraphOS Studio. Required the first time you publish a contract.Optional after your first publish. If provided, it must match the value provided for the first publish (the source variant for a particular contract variant can't change). --include-tag A tag name to include when filtering. To include multiple tag names, specify --include-tag multiple times: Bash copy 1 --include-tag foo --include-tag bar --no-include-tags instead of this option. Every tag name must: Begin with a letter (capital or lowercase) or underscore.

Include only letters, numbers, underscores ( _ ), hyphens ( - ), or slashes ( / ).

), hyphens ( ), or slashes ( ). Have a maximum of 128 characters. One of --include-tag or --no-include-tags is required. Specifies an empty include list for the published contract. One of --include-tag or --no-include-tags is required. --exclude-tag A tag name to exclude when filtering. To exclude multiple tag names, specify --exclude-tag multiple times: Text copy 1 --exclude-tag foo --exclude-tag bar --no-exclude-tags instead of this option. Every tag name must: Begin with a letter (capital or lowercase) or underscore.

Include only letters, numbers, underscores ( _ ), hyphens ( - ), or slashes ( / ).

), hyphens ( ), or slashes ( ). Have a maximum of 128 characters. One of --exclude-tag or --no-exclude-tags is required. Specifies an empty exclude list for the published contract. One of --exclude-tag or --no-exclude-tags is required. --hide-unreachable-types If provided, the contract automatically hides types that are unreachable from the contract schema's root fields. One of --hide-unreachable-types or --no-hide-unreachable-types is required. --no-hide-unreachable-types If provided, the contract doesn't automatically hide types that are unreachable from the contract schema's root fields. One of --hide-unreachable-types or --no-hide-unreachable-types is required. --no-launch Optional. If provided, this command does not trigger a launch in GraphOS after updating the contract configuration.

Fetching contract details

contract describe

This command requires authenticating Rover with GraphOS .

You can use Rover to fetch the configuration of any contract variant that Rover has access to.

Run the contract describe command, like so:

Bash copy 1 rover contract describe my-graph@my-contract-variant

The argument my-graph@my-contract-variant in the example above is a graph ref that specifies the ID of the GraphOS graph you're fetching from, along with which contract variant you're fetching.

This command prints a summary of the contract's configuration, including its source variant and include/exclude lists: