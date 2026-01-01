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Rover client commands
Validate client operations against your GraphQL schema
client check
This command requires authenticating Rover with GraphOS.
Use
rover client check to validate that every GraphQL operation in your client project is compatible with your graph's published schema in GraphOS.
1rover client check my-graph@my-variant --include "src/**/*.graphql"
The argument
my-graph@my-variant is a graph ref that identifies the GraphOS graph and variant to validate against. If you omit the variant, Rover uses the default variant named
current.
File discovery
Rover scans for
.graphql files using the glob patterns you provide. Specify multiple
--include patterns and optionally exclude paths with
--exclude.
1rover client check my-graph@staging \
2 --include "src/**/*.graphql" \
3 --exclude "src/__generated__/**"
By default, Rover scans from the current working directory. Use
--root-dir to scan from a different location:
1rover client check my-graph@staging \
2 --root-dir /path/to/client \
3 --include "**/*.graphql"
Operation requirements
All operations must have names. Anonymous operations (for example,
{ user { name } }) are rejected with an error. Give every operation an explicit name:
1# Invalid — will error
2{ user { name } }
3
4# Valid
5query GetUser {
6 user { name }
7}
Fragment deduplication and conflicts
Fragments defined identically across multiple files are deduplicated automatically. However, if two files define a fragment with the same name but different bodies,
rover client check returns an error listing the conflicting fragment names. Resolve conflicts by ensuring each fragment name is unique or that all files use an identical definition.
Options
|Option
|Description
[GRAPH_REF]
|Graph ref (
graph@variant) to validate against (positional argument).
--include <PATTERN>
|Glob pattern for
.graphql files to include. Repeatable.
--exclude <PATTERN>
|Glob pattern for files to exclude. Repeatable.
--root-dir <DIR>
|Root directory to scan from. Defaults to the current working directory.
--profile <PROFILE>
|Configuration profile to use for authentication.
--format <FORMAT>
|Output format:
plain (default) or
json.
--output <FILE>
|Write output to a file instead of
stdout.
Output
For each operation,
rover client check reports whether it passed validation and, for failures, the specific error code and description. The first line shows the total operations and files scanned, followed by one entry per result:
1Validated 10 operations (5 files scanned)
2GetUser: src/queries/user.graphql:4:1
3 FAILURE Field "legacyId" was removed from type "User".
The command exits with code
1 if any operation fails validation, making it straightforward to fail a CI pipeline.
Continuous integration
Use
rover client check in CI pipelines to check operations against the variant that matches your deployment environment:
1# Example: GitHub Actions
2- name: Validate client operations
3 run: |
4 rover client check my-graph@production \
5 --include "src/**/*.graphql"
6 env:
7 APOLLO_KEY: ${{ secrets.APOLLO_KEY }}