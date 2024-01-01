The Apollo CLI
Installation guide with npm
apollo service:* commands are now deprecated in favor of commands in the Rover CLI .
The Apollo CLI provides commands for interacting with different components of the Apollo platform, including Apollo Client, Apollo Server, and GraphOS.
Download and install
The Apollo CLI is available as an npm package.
Project-level installation (recommended)
If your project uses
npm, we recommend installing the Apollo CLI locally by adding it to your project's
devDependencies, like so:
1npm install -D apollo
This helps make sure that all of your project's collaborators have the same version of the CLI installed.
Global installation
You can install the CLI globally in your development environment with the following command:
1npm install -g apollo
Provide an API key
Like all other tools, the Apollo CLI requires an API key to communicate with GraphOS. For each of your projects, obtain a graph API key for the project's associated graph, and set that key as the value of
APOLLO_KEY in your application's
.env file:
1APOLLO_KEY=service:docs-example-graph:NYKgCqwfCyYPIm84WVXCdw
Alternatively, you can provide an API key to individual CLI commands with the
--key option:
1apollo client:check --graph=MyGraph --key=service:docs-example-graph:NYKgCqwfCyYPIm84WVXCdw
Supported commands
Most of the Apollo CLI's commands are in the following namespaces:
client(such as
apollo client:codegen) for interactions involving Apollo Client and GraphOS Studio
service(such as
apollo service:check) for interactions involving Apollo Server and GraphOS Studio⚠️ cautionAll
apollo service:*commands are now deprecated in favor of commands in the Rover CLI .
For a full list of commands in a particular namespace, use the
apollo help command:
npx from the example commands below if you installed the Apollo CLI globally .
1$ npx apollo help client
2Check a client project against a pushed service
3
4USAGE
5 $ apollo client:COMMAND
6
7COMMANDS
8 client:check Check a client project against a pushed service
9 client:codegen Generate static types for GraphQL queries. Can use the
10 published schema in the Apollo registry or a
11 downloaded schema.
12 client:download-schema Download a schema from Apollo or a GraphQL endpoint in
13 JSON or SDL format
14 client:extract Extract queries from a client
15 client:push Register operations with Apollo, adding them to the
16 safelist
You can also obtain the full set of options for an individual command like so:
1$ npx apollo help client:codegen