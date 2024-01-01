⚠️ caution apollo service:* commands are now deprecated in favor of commands in the Allcommands are now deprecated in favor of commands in the Rover CLI

The Apollo CLI provides commands for interacting with different components of the Apollo platform, including Apollo Client, Apollo Server, and GraphOS.

Download and install

The Apollo CLI is available as an npm package.

Project-level installation (recommended)

If your project uses npm , we recommend installing the Apollo CLI locally by adding it to your project's devDependencies , like so:

Bash copy 1 npm install -D apollo

This helps make sure that all of your project's collaborators have the same version of the CLI installed.

Global installation

You can install the CLI globally in your development environment with the following command:

Bash copy 1 npm install -g apollo

Provide an API key

Like all other tools, the Apollo CLI requires an API key to communicate with GraphOS. For each of your projects, obtain a graph API key for the project's associated graph, and set that key as the value of APOLLO_KEY in your application's .env file:

JavaScript .env copy 1 APOLLO_KEY = service : docs - example - graph : NYKgCqwfCyYPIm84WVXCdw

Alternatively, you can provide an API key to individual CLI commands with the --key option:

Text copy 1 apollo client:check --graph=MyGraph --key=service:docs-example-graph:NYKgCqwfCyYPIm84WVXCdw

Supported commands

Most of the Apollo CLI's commands are in the following namespaces:

client (such as apollo client:codegen ) for interactions involving Apollo Client and GraphOS Studio

client (such as apollo client:codegen ) for interactions involving Apollo Client and GraphOS Studio

service (such as apollo service:check ) for interactions involving Apollo Server and GraphOS Studio

For a full list of commands in a particular namespace, use the apollo help command:

ⓘ note npx from the example commands below if you Omitfrom the example commands below if you installed the Apollo CLI globally

Text copy 1 $ npx apollo help client 2 Check a client project against a pushed service 3 4 USAGE 5 $ apollo client:COMMAND 6 7 COMMANDS 8 client:check Check a client project against a pushed service 9 client:codegen Generate static types for GraphQL queries. Can use the 10 published schema in the Apollo registry or a 11 downloaded schema. 12 client:download-schema Download a schema from Apollo or a GraphQL endpoint in 13 JSON or SDL format 14 client:extract Extract queries from a client 15 client:push Register operations with Apollo, adding them to the 16 safelist

You can also obtain the full set of options for an individual command like so: