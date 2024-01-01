Rover README Commands
Publish and retrieve your graph variant's README
These Rover commands enable you to publish and fetch the README associated with a particular graph variant.
READMEs are Markdown-based and support Apollo-specific shortcodes, which are documented here .
Fetching a README from GraphOS
readme fetch
This command requires authenticating Rover with GraphOS .
You can use Rover to fetch the README of any Studio graph variant you have access to.
Run the
readme fetch command, like so:
1rover readme fetch my-graph@my-variant
The argument
my-graph@my-variant is the
graph ref, which you can read about here .
Output format
By default, the README is output to
stdout. You can also save the output to a
.md file like so:
1# Creates README.md or overwrites if it already exists
2rover readme fetch my-graph@my-variant --output README.md
You can also request the output as JSON with the
--format json option:
1rover readme fetch my-graph@my-variant --format json
For more on passing values via
stdout, see Conventions .
Publishing a README to GraphOS
readme publish
This command requires authenticating Rover with GraphOS .
You can use Rover to publish a README to one of your GraphOS graphs .
Use the
readme publish command, like so:
1rover readme publish my-graph@my-variant --file ./README.md
The argument
my-graph@my-variant is the
graph ref, which you can read about here .
You can also pipe in the README's contents via
stdin by providing
- as the value of the
--file option, like so:
1echo "sample readme contents" | rover readme publish my-graph@my-variant --file -
For more on accepting input via
stdin, see Conventions .