Rover README Commands

These Rover commands enable you to publish and fetch the README associated with a particular graph variant.

READMEs are Markdown-based and support Apollo-specific shortcodes, which are documented here .

Fetching a README from GraphOS

readme fetch

This command requires authenticating Rover with GraphOS .

You can use Rover to fetch the README of any Studio graph variant you have access to.

Run the readme fetch command, like so:

Bash copy 1 rover readme fetch my-graph@my-variant

The argument my-graph@my-variant is the graph ref , which you can read about here .

Output format

By default, the README is output to stdout . You can also save the output to a .md file like so:

Bash copy 1 # Creates README.md or overwrites if it already exists 2 rover readme fetch my-graph@my-variant --output README.md

You can also request the output as JSON with the --format json option:

Bash copy 1 rover readme fetch my-graph@my-variant --format json

For more on passing values via stdout , see Conventions .

Publishing a README to GraphOS

readme publish

You can use Rover to publish a README to one of your GraphOS graphs .

Use the readme publish command, like so:

Bash copy 1 rover readme publish my-graph@my-variant --file ./README.md

You can also pipe in the README's contents via stdin by providing - as the value of the --file option, like so:

Bash copy 1 echo "sample readme contents" | rover readme publish my-graph@my-variant --file -