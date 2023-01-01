Validating Client Operations

You can confirm that all of the GraphQL operations defined in your client application are valid against the types, fields, and arguments in your graph's published schema. To do so, you use the apollo client:check command of the Apollo CLI :

Text copy 1 $ apollo client:check 2 3 ✔ Loading Apollo Project 4 ✔ Checking client compatibility with service 5 6 GetTeamGrid: src/components/TeamGrid.jsx:4 7 8 FAILURE Field "league" must not have a selection since type "SportsLeague" has no subfields. 9 10 4 total operations validated 11 1 failure

You run this command from your client application's root. It recursively scans your project for the following:

GraphQL operations wrapped in the gql tag

Client-side schema extensions wrapped in the gql tag

By combining your registered graph's schema with your client-side schema extensions, the apollo client:check command can confirm whether the shape of each defined operation conforms to the shape of your combined schema.

Make sure that your project provides a graph API key to the Apollo CLI. This both authenticates the CLI with Studio and specifies which graph's schema you're checking against.

Checking against a particular variant

During development, your application might be executing GraphQL operations against a locally running server with a schema that differs somewhat from your production server's schema. Because schemas can differ, it's important to always check your operations against the current schema for a particular environment before you push client changes to that environment.

If you represent each of your server's environments with a separate graph variant (recommended), you can check your operations against a particular variant's schema like so:

Text copy 1 $ apollo client:check --variant=production

Using with continuous integration

Your application can incorporate client:check into its continuous delivery pipeline to help ensure that new and modified operations are valid before they go live.

Here's a Circle CI configuration excerpt that incorporates the command: