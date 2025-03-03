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Rover schema describe Command
Explore your graph schema by type or field
Overview
The
rover schema describe command provides structured descriptions of a GraphQL schema. Read from a local SDL file or pipe from stdin. Start with a full schema overview, then zoom into individual types, fields, directives, and arguments using a schema coordinate.
Usage
Bash
1rover schema describe [FILE] [OPTIONS]
Pass
- as
FILE or omit it entirely to read from stdin.
|Coordinate (
--coord)
|What you get
|(none)
|Schema overview
Type
|Type description
Type.field
|Field description and return type
Type.field(arg:)
|Field argument detail
@directive
|Directive definition detail
@directive(arg:)
|Directive argument detail
Options
|Option
|Description
-c, --coord <SCHEMA_COORDINATE>
|Schema coordinate to inspect (e.g.
Post,
User.posts,
@auth)
-d, --depth <N>
|Expand referenced types N levels deep (default: 0)
--include-deprecated
|Show deprecated fields and values
-v, --view <VIEW>
|Output view:
description (default) or
sdl
Examples
Schema overview
Bash
1rover schema describe schema.graphql
Text
1SCHEMA schema.graphql
2
330 types
486 fields
53 deprecated fields
6
7Operations
8+----------+---+-------------------+
9| Type | # | Fields |
10+==================================+
11| Query | 5 | user |
12| | | post |
13| | | categories |
14| | | search |
15| | | viewer |
16|----------+---+-------------------|
17| Mutation | 3 | createPost |
18| | | updatePreferences |
19| | | deleteComment |
20+----------+---+-------------------+
21
22Types
23+------------+----+--------------------------+
24| Kind | # | Names |
25+============================================+
26| objects | 16 | Category |
27| | | Comment |
28| | | CommentConnection |
29| | | CommentEdge |
30| | | CreatePostPayload |
31| | | DeleteCommentPayload |
32| | | PageInfo |
33| | | Post |
34| | | PostConnection |
35| | | PostEdge |
36| | | Preferences |
37| | | SearchResults |
38| | | Tag |
39| | | UpdatePreferencesPayload |
40| | | User |
41| | | Viewer |
42|------------+----+--------------------------|
43| inputs | 2 | CreatePostInput |
44| | | UpdatePreferencesInput |
45|------------+----+--------------------------|
46| enums | 4 | DigestFrequency |
47| | | Role |
48| | | SearchType |
49| | | SortOrder |
50|------------+----+--------------------------|
51| interfaces | 3 | Node |
52| | | Profile |
53| | | Timestamped |
54|------------+----+--------------------------|
55| unions | 1 | ContentItem |
56|------------+----+--------------------------|
57| scalars | 2 | DateTime |
58| | | URL |
59+------------+----+--------------------------+
JSON output (
--format json)
JSON
1{
2 "Overview": {
3 "schema_source": "schema.graphql",
4 "total_types": 30,
5 "total_fields": 86,
6 "total_deprecated": 3,
7 "query_fields": [
8 { "name": "user", "return_type": { "Named": "User" } },
9 { "name": "post", "return_type": { "Named": "Post" } },
10 { "name": "categories", "return_type": { "NonNullList": { "NonNullNamed": "Category" } } },
11 { "name": "search", "return_type": { "Named": "SearchResults" } },
12 { "name": "viewer", "return_type": { "Named": "Viewer" } }
13 ],
14 "mutation_fields": [
15 { "name": "createPost", "return_type": { "Named": "CreatePostPayload" } },
16 { "name": "updatePreferences", "return_type": { "Named": "UpdatePreferencesPayload" } },
17 { "name": "deleteComment", "return_type": { "Named": "DeleteCommentPayload" } }
18 ],
19 "objects": ["Category", "Comment", "CommentConnection", "CommentEdge", "CreatePostPayload", "DeleteCommentPayload", "PageInfo", "Post", "PostConnection", "PostEdge", "Preferences", "SearchResults", "Tag", "UpdatePreferencesPayload", "User", "Viewer"],
20 "inputs": ["CreatePostInput", "UpdatePreferencesInput"],
21 "enums": ["DigestFrequency", "Role", "SearchType", "SortOrder"],
22 "interfaces": ["Node", "Profile", "Timestamped"],
23 "unions": ["ContentItem"],
24 "scalars": ["DateTime", "URL"]
25 },
26 "success": true
27}
Type description
Bash
1rover schema describe schema.graphql --coord User
Text
1TYPE User (object)
2
3A registered user
4
5implements Node, Profile
6
78 fields
81 deprecated fields
9
10Fields
11+-----------+----------------+-----------------------------+
12| Field | Type | Description |
13+==========================================================+
14| id | ID | |
15|-----------+----------------+-----------------------------|
16| name | String | |
17|-----------+----------------+-----------------------------|
18| email | String | The user's email address |
19|-----------+----------------+-----------------------------|
20| posts | PostConnection | Posts authored by this user |
21|-----------+----------------+-----------------------------|
22| bio | String | |
23|-----------+----------------+-----------------------------|
24| avatarUrl | String | |
25|-----------+----------------+-----------------------------|
26| createdAt | String | |
27+-----------+----------------+-----------------------------+
28
29Available via: Query.user, Mutation.createPost -> CreatePostPayload.post -> Post.author
JSON output (
--format json)
JSON
1{
2 "Type": {
3 "type": "object",
4 "name": "User",
5 "description": "A registered user",
6 "implements": ["Node", "Profile"],
7 "fields": [
8 { "name": "id", "return_type": "ID", "description": null, "is_deprecated": false, "deprecation_reason": null, "arg_count": 0 },
9 { "name": "name", "return_type": "String", "description": null, "is_deprecated": false, "deprecation_reason": null, "arg_count": 0 },
10 { "name": "email", "return_type": "String", "description": "The user's email address", "is_deprecated": false, "deprecation_reason": null, "arg_count": 0 },
11 { "name": "posts", "return_type": "PostConnection", "description": "Posts authored by this user", "is_deprecated": false, "deprecation_reason": null, "arg_count": 2 },
12 { "name": "bio", "return_type": "String", "description": null, "is_deprecated": false, "deprecation_reason": null, "arg_count": 0 },
13 { "name": "avatarUrl", "return_type": "String", "description": null, "is_deprecated": false, "deprecation_reason": null, "arg_count": 0 },
14 { "name": "createdAt", "return_type": "String", "description": null, "is_deprecated": false, "deprecation_reason": null, "arg_count": 0 }
15 ],
16 "field_count": 8,
17 "deprecated_count": 1,
18 "expanded_types": [],
19 "via": [
20 { "segments": [{ "type_name": "Query", "field_name": "user" }] },
21 { "segments": [{ "type_name": "Mutation", "field_name": "createPost" }, { "type_name": "CreatePostPayload", "field_name": "post" }, { "type_name": "Post", "field_name": "author" }] }
22 ]
23 },
24 "success": true
25}
Field description
Bash
1rover schema describe schema.graphql --coord User.posts
Text
1FIELD User.posts: PostConnection
2
3Posts authored by this user
4
52 args
6Args
7+--------+------+-------------------------------------------------+
8| Arg | Type | Notes |
9+=================================================================+
10| limit | Int | Maximum number of posts to return (default: 20) |
11|--------+------+-------------------------------------------------|
12| offset | Int | |
13+--------+------+-------------------------------------------------+
14
15Available via: Query.user, Mutation.createPost -> CreatePostPayload.post -> Post.author
16
17Return type: PostConnection (object)
18+----------+----------+
19| Field | Type |
20+=====================+
21| edges | PostEdge |
22|----------+----------|
23| pageInfo | PageInfo |
24+----------+----------+
JSON output (
--format json)
JSON
1{
2 "Field": {
3 "type_name": "User",
4 "field_name": "posts",
5 "return_type": { "Named": "PostConnection" },
6 "description": "Posts authored by this user",
7 "arg_count": 2,
8 "args": [
9 { "name": "limit", "arg_type": "Int", "description": "Maximum number of posts to return", "default_value": "20" },
10 { "name": "offset", "arg_type": "Int", "description": null, "default_value": null }
11 ],
12 "via": [
13 { "segments": [{ "type_name": "Query", "field_name": "user" }] },
14 { "segments": [{ "type_name": "Mutation", "field_name": "createPost" }, { "type_name": "CreatePostPayload", "field_name": "post" }, { "type_name": "Post", "field_name": "author" }] }
15 ],
16 "input_expansions": [],
17 "return_expansion": {
18 "kind": "object",
19 "name": "PostConnection",
20 "fields": [
21 { "name": "edges", "return_type": "PostEdge", "description": null, "is_deprecated": false, "deprecation_reason": null, "arg_count": 0 },
22 { "name": "pageInfo", "return_type": "PageInfo", "description": null, "is_deprecated": false, "deprecation_reason": null, "arg_count": 0 }
23 ],
24 "implements": [],
25 "implementors": []
26 },
27 "is_deprecated": false,
28 "deprecation_reason": null
29