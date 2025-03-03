Overview

The rover schema describe command provides structured descriptions of a GraphQL schema. Read from a local SDL file or pipe from stdin. Start with a full schema overview, then zoom into individual types, fields, directives, and arguments using a schema coordinate.

Usage

Bash copy 1 rover schema describe [FILE] [OPTIONS]

Pass - as FILE or omit it entirely to read from stdin.

Coordinate ( --coord ) What you get (none) Schema overview Type Type description Type.field Field description and return type Type.field(arg:) Field argument detail @directive Directive definition detail @directive(arg:) Directive argument detail

Options

Option Description -c, --coord <SCHEMA_COORDINATE> Schema coordinate to inspect (e.g. Post , User.posts , @auth ) -d, --depth <N> Expand referenced types N levels deep (default: 0) --include-deprecated Show deprecated fields and values -v, --view <VIEW> Output view: description (default) or sdl

Examples

Schema overview

Bash copy 1 rover schema describe schema.graphql

Text copy 1 SCHEMA schema.graphql 2 3 30 types 4 86 fields 5 3 deprecated fields 6 7 Operations 8 +----------+---+-------------------+ 9 | Type | # | Fields | 10 +==================================+ 11 | Query | 5 | user | 12 | | | post | 13 | | | categories | 14 | | | search | 15 | | | viewer | 16 |----------+---+-------------------| 17 | Mutation | 3 | createPost | 18 | | | updatePreferences | 19 | | | deleteComment | 20 +----------+---+-------------------+ 21 22 Types 23 +------------+----+--------------------------+ 24 | Kind | # | Names | 25 +============================================+ 26 | objects | 16 | Category | 27 | | | Comment | 28 | | | CommentConnection | 29 | | | CommentEdge | 30 | | | CreatePostPayload | 31 | | | DeleteCommentPayload | 32 | | | PageInfo | 33 | | | Post | 34 | | | PostConnection | 35 | | | PostEdge | 36 | | | Preferences | 37 | | | SearchResults | 38 | | | Tag | 39 | | | UpdatePreferencesPayload | 40 | | | User | 41 | | | Viewer | 42 |------------+----+--------------------------| 43 | inputs | 2 | CreatePostInput | 44 | | | UpdatePreferencesInput | 45 |------------+----+--------------------------| 46 | enums | 4 | DigestFrequency | 47 | | | Role | 48 | | | SearchType | 49 | | | SortOrder | 50 |------------+----+--------------------------| 51 | interfaces | 3 | Node | 52 | | | Profile | 53 | | | Timestamped | 54 |------------+----+--------------------------| 55 | unions | 1 | ContentItem | 56 |------------+----+--------------------------| 57 | scalars | 2 | DateTime | 58 | | | URL | 59 +------------+----+--------------------------+

JSON output ( --format json ) JSON copy 1 { 2 "Overview" : { 3 "schema_source" : "schema.graphql" , 4 "total_types" : 30 , 5 "total_fields" : 86 , 6 "total_deprecated" : 3 , 7 "query_fields" : [ 8 { "name" : "user" , "return_type" : { "Named" : "User" } }, 9 { "name" : "post" , "return_type" : { "Named" : "Post" } }, 10 { "name" : "categories" , "return_type" : { "NonNullList" : { "NonNullNamed" : "Category" } } }, 11 { "name" : "search" , "return_type" : { "Named" : "SearchResults" } }, 12 { "name" : "viewer" , "return_type" : { "Named" : "Viewer" } } 13 ], 14 "mutation_fields" : [ 15 { "name" : "createPost" , "return_type" : { "Named" : "CreatePostPayload" } }, 16 { "name" : "updatePreferences" , "return_type" : { "Named" : "UpdatePreferencesPayload" } }, 17 { "name" : "deleteComment" , "return_type" : { "Named" : "DeleteCommentPayload" } } 18 ], 19 "objects" : [ "Category" , "Comment" , "CommentConnection" , "CommentEdge" , "CreatePostPayload" , "DeleteCommentPayload" , "PageInfo" , "Post" , "PostConnection" , "PostEdge" , "Preferences" , "SearchResults" , "Tag" , "UpdatePreferencesPayload" , "User" , "Viewer" ], 20 "inputs" : [ "CreatePostInput" , "UpdatePreferencesInput" ], 21 "enums" : [ "DigestFrequency" , "Role" , "SearchType" , "SortOrder" ], 22 "interfaces" : [ "Node" , "Profile" , "Timestamped" ], 23 "unions" : [ "ContentItem" ], 24 "scalars" : [ "DateTime" , "URL" ] 25 }, 26 "success" : true 27 }

Type description

Bash copy 1 rover schema describe schema.graphql --coord User

Text copy 1 TYPE User (object) 2 3 A registered user 4 5 implements Node, Profile 6 7 8 fields 8 1 deprecated fields 9 10 Fields 11 +-----------+----------------+-----------------------------+ 12 | Field | Type | Description | 13 +==========================================================+ 14 | id | ID | | 15 |-----------+----------------+-----------------------------| 16 | name | String | | 17 |-----------+----------------+-----------------------------| 18 | email | String | The user's email address | 19 |-----------+----------------+-----------------------------| 20 | posts | PostConnection | Posts authored by this user | 21 |-----------+----------------+-----------------------------| 22 | bio | String | | 23 |-----------+----------------+-----------------------------| 24 | avatarUrl | String | | 25 |-----------+----------------+-----------------------------| 26 | createdAt | String | | 27 +-----------+----------------+-----------------------------+ 28 29 Available via: Query.user, Mutation.createPost -> CreatePostPayload.post -> Post.author

JSON output ( --format json ) JSON copy 1 { 2 "Type" : { 3 "type" : "object" , 4 "name" : "User" , 5 "description" : "A registered user" , 6 "implements" : [ "Node" , "Profile" ], 7 "fields" : [ 8 { "name" : "id" , "return_type" : "ID" , "description" : null , "is_deprecated" : false , "deprecation_reason" : null , "arg_count" : 0 }, 9 { "name" : "name" , "return_type" : "String" , "description" : null , "is_deprecated" : false , "deprecation_reason" : null , "arg_count" : 0 }, 10 { "name" : "email" , "return_type" : "String" , "description" : "The user's email address" , "is_deprecated" : false , "deprecation_reason" : null , "arg_count" : 0 }, 11 { "name" : "posts" , "return_type" : "PostConnection" , "description" : "Posts authored by this user" , "is_deprecated" : false , "deprecation_reason" : null , "arg_count" : 2 }, 12 { "name" : "bio" , "return_type" : "String" , "description" : null , "is_deprecated" : false , "deprecation_reason" : null , "arg_count" : 0 }, 13 { "name" : "avatarUrl" , "return_type" : "String" , "description" : null , "is_deprecated" : false , "deprecation_reason" : null , "arg_count" : 0 }, 14 { "name" : "createdAt" , "return_type" : "String" , "description" : null , "is_deprecated" : false , "deprecation_reason" : null , "arg_count" : 0 } 15 ], 16 "field_count" : 8 , 17 "deprecated_count" : 1 , 18 "expanded_types" : [], 19 "via" : [ 20 { "segments" : [{ "type_name" : "Query" , "field_name" : "user" }] }, 21 { "segments" : [{ "type_name" : "Mutation" , "field_name" : "createPost" }, { "type_name" : "CreatePostPayload" , "field_name" : "post" }, { "type_name" : "Post" , "field_name" : "author" }] } 22 ] 23 }, 24 "success" : true 25 }

Field description

Bash copy 1 rover schema describe schema.graphql --coord User.posts

Text copy 1 FIELD User.posts: PostConnection 2 3 Posts authored by this user 4 5 2 args 6 Args 7 +--------+------+-------------------------------------------------+ 8 | Arg | Type | Notes | 9 +=================================================================+ 10 | limit | Int | Maximum number of posts to return (default: 20) | 11 |--------+------+-------------------------------------------------| 12 | offset | Int | | 13 +--------+------+-------------------------------------------------+ 14 15 Available via: Query.user, Mutation.createPost -> CreatePostPayload.post -> Post.author 16 17 Return type: PostConnection (object) 18 +----------+----------+ 19 | Field | Type | 20 +=====================+ 21 | edges | PostEdge | 22 |----------+----------| 23 | pageInfo | PageInfo | 24 +----------+----------+