Rover completion Commands
Generate shell completion scripts for bash and zsh
Rover provides shell completion support for bash and zsh, enabling tab completion for Rover commands and their options. This makes it easier to discover available commands and options while working in the terminal.
Generating completion scripts
completion bash
The
completion bash command generates a bash completion script:
1rover completion bash
This outputs a bash completion script to
stdout. To enable bash completion, save the output to a file and source it in your shell configuration:
1# Save the completion script
2rover completion bash > ~/.rover-completion.bash
3
4# Add to your ~/.bashrc or ~/.bash_profile
5echo "source ~/.rover-completion.bash" >> ~/.bashrc
6
7# Reload your shell configuration
8source ~/.bashrc # or restart your terminal
You'll now have tab completion for Rover commands.
completion zsh
The
completion zsh command generates a zsh completion script:
1rover completion zsh
This outputs a zsh completion script to
stdout. To enable zsh completion, save the output to a file and source it in your shell configuration:
1# Save the completion script
2rover completion zsh > ~/.rover-completion.zsh
3
4# Add to your ~/.zshrc
5echo "source ~/.rover-completion.zsh" >> ~/.zshrc
6
7# Reload your shell configuration
8source ~/.zshrc # or restart your terminal
You'll now have tab completion for Rover commands.
Alternatively, you can use zsh's completion system by placing the script in your
fpath:
1# Create completion directory if it doesn't exist
2mkdir -p /usr/local/share/zsh/site-functions
3
4# Save the completion script to fpath
5rover completion zsh > /usr/local/share/zsh/site-functions/_rover
6
7# Reload completions (or restart your terminal)
8compinit
Using completion
Once enabled, you can use tab completion to:
Complete command names: Type
roverand press
Tabto see available commands
Complete subcommands: Type
rover graphand press
Tabto see available graph subcommands
Complete options: Type
rover graph publishand press
Tabto see available options and flags
Testing completion
To verify that completion is working correctly:
Open a new terminal or reload your shell configuration
Type
rover(with a space) and press
Tab- you should see a list of available commands
Type
rover graand press
Tab- it should autocomplete to
rover graph
Continue typing
rover graphand press
Tab- you should see available subcommands like
check,
publish,
fetch, etc.
If completion isn't working, ensure that:
You've reloaded your shell configuration or opened a new terminal
The completion script file exists and is readable
For bash: The script is being sourced in your
~/.bashrcor
~/.bash_profile
For zsh: The script is being sourced in your
~/.zshrcor is in your
fpath