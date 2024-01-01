Using Rover with a Proxy Server

If you have an HTTP or SOCKS5 proxy server on your network between a host running Rover and Apollo's endpoints, you must set the HTTP_PROXY environment variable to the hostname or IP address of the proxy server. If you're using a secure proxy server, you instead set HTTPS_PROXY .

HTTP(S)_PROXY is a standard environment variable. Like any environment variable, the specific steps you use to set it depends on your operating system.

Example

On the same line:

shell copy 1 HTTPS_PROXY = socks5://127.0.0.1:1086 \ 2 rover graph check my-company@prod --profile work

or

shell copy 1 export HTTPS_PROXY = socks5 :// 127 . 0 . 0 . 1 : 1086 2 rover graph check my-company@prod --profile work

Bypassing the proxy