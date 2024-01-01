Using Rover with a Proxy Server
Configure Rover for HTTP or SOCKS5 proxy servers
If you have an HTTP or SOCKS5 proxy server on your network between a host running Rover and Apollo's endpoints, you must set the
HTTP_PROXY environment variable to the hostname or IP address of the proxy server. If you're using a secure proxy server, you instead set
HTTPS_PROXY.
HTTP(S)_PROXY is a standard environment variable. Like any environment variable, the specific steps you use to set it depends on your operating system.
Example
On the same line:
shell
1HTTPS_PROXY=socks5://127.0.0.1:1086 \
2 rover graph check my-company@prod --profile work
or
shell
1export HTTPS_PROXY=socks5://127.0.0.1:1086
2rover graph check my-company@prod --profile work
Bypassing the proxy
If you have the
HTTP(S)_PROXY environment variable set in your environment but you want Rover to bypass the proxy, set the
NO_PROXY environment variable to
true.