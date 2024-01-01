Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

Using Rover with a Proxy Server

Configure Rover for HTTP or SOCKS5 proxy servers

If you have an HTTP or SOCKS5 proxy server on your network between a host running Rover and Apollo's endpoints, you must set the HTTP_PROXY environment variable to the hostname or IP address of the proxy server. If you're using a secure proxy server, you instead set HTTPS_PROXY.

HTTP(S)_PROXY is a standard environment variable. Like any environment variable, the specific steps you use to set it depends on your operating system.

Example

On the same line:

shell
1HTTPS_PROXY=socks5://127.0.0.1:1086 \
2    rover graph check my-company@prod --profile work

or

shell
1export HTTPS_PROXY=socks5://127.0.0.1:1086
2rover graph check my-company@prod --profile work

Bypassing the proxy

If you have the HTTP(S)_PROXY environment variable set in your environment but you want Rover to bypass the proxy, set the NO_PROXY environment variable to true.