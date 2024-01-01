Rover config Commands
Create and manage configuration profiles
Rover enables you to create multiple configuration profiles, each of which corresponds to a different GraphOS identity. Each configuration profile has an associated API key , which determines its permissions. You manage your configuration profiles with the
rover config set of commands.
Displaying configuration profiles
config list
The
config list command lists all of your stored configuration profiles:
1rover config list
2
3Profiles:
4
5default
6sso
config whoami
The
config whoami command displays the details of your current active configuration profile:
1rover config whoami
2
3Checking identity of your API key against the registry.
4Key Type: USER
5User ID: gh.StephenBarlow
6Origin: --profile default
7API Key: user************************************abcd
Creating configuration profiles
config auth
You create a new configuration profile with the
config auth command:
1rover config auth
2
3Go to https://studio.apollographql.com/user-settings/api-keys and create a new Personal API Key.
4Copy the key and paste it into the prompt below.
5>
By default, your configuration profile is saved with the name
default. You can specify a different name with the
--profile option:
1rover config auth --profile sso
Deleting configuration profiles
config delete
The
config delete command deletes a single configuration profile, specified by its name:
1rover config delete sso
2
3Successfully deleted profile "sso"
config clear
The
config clear command deletes all of your stored configuration profiles:
1rover config clear
2
3Successfully cleared all configuration.