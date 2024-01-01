Rover config Commands

Rover enables you to create multiple configuration profiles, each of which corresponds to a different GraphOS identity. Each configuration profile has an associated API key , which determines its permissions. You manage your configuration profiles with the rover config set of commands.

Displaying configuration profiles

config list

The config list command lists all of your stored configuration profiles:

Text copy 1 rover config list 2 3 Profiles: 4 5 default 6 sso

config whoami

The config whoami command displays the details of your current active configuration profile:

Text copy 1 rover config whoami 2 3 Checking identity of your API key against the registry. 4 Key Type: USER 5 User ID: gh.StephenBarlow 6 Origin: --profile default 7 API Key: user************************************abcd

Creating configuration profiles

config auth

You create a new configuration profile with the config auth command:

Text copy 1 rover config auth 2 3 Go to https://studio.apollographql.com/user-settings/api-keys and create a new Personal API Key. 4 Copy the key and paste it into the prompt below. 5 >

By default, your configuration profile is saved with the name default . You can specify a different name with the --profile option:

Text copy 1 rover config auth --profile sso

Deleting configuration profiles

config delete

The config delete command deletes a single configuration profile, specified by its name:

Text copy 1 rover config delete sso 2 3 Successfully deleted profile "sso"

config clear

The config clear command deletes all of your stored configuration profiles: