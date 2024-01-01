Privacy and Data Collection
Rover doesn't collect any personally identifiable information such as API keys, graph names, or file paths.
By default, Rover collects some anonymous usage data to help us improve the tool. To opt out of data collection, set the
APOLLO_TELEMETRY_DISABLED environment variable to
true in each environment where you use Rover.
Collected data
Unless you opt out, Rover reports the following data each time you run a command:
The command that was run (excluding any identifiable arguments such as file-system paths or profile names)
The version of
roverthat was executed
A unique, anonymized machine identifier, which is the same for every command run on the same machine
A unique, anonymized session identifier, which is different for every command
The SHA-256 hash of the directory that
roverwas executed from
The operating system
roverwas executed on
The CPU architecture
roverwas executed on
The CI system
roverwas executed on, if any
For more information on the data Apollo collects, see our privacy policy .