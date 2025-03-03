The Rover init Command

Rover enables you to create a graph with a single interactive command.

Initializing a graph

rover init

Running rover init starts a short wizard that helps you create a new graph.

terminal copy rover init

The wizard walks you through a set of questions to help you choose the best option for your use case. When you're done, you'll have:

A new graph in GraphOS

A set of local configuration files and boilerplate code that represent the graph

Credentials to interact with GraphOS These credentials are necessary for actions like developing your graph locally or publishing graph updates.



Options

You can also pass options directly to rover init instead of answering prompts in the wizard. The wizard still asks for any information not provided via an option and will always ask for confirmation before creating any files locally.

terminal copy rover init \ --project-type <PROJECT_TYPE> \ --organization <ORGANIZATION> \ --project-use-case <PROJECT_USE_CASE> \ --project-name <PROJECT_NAME> \ --graph-id <GRAPH_ID>

Available options

Option Description Possible Values --project-type Whether to create a new graph or add a subgraph to an existing graph. create-new ,

add-subgraph --organization The ID of the GraphOS organization where the graph should be created. (your organization ID) --project-use-case Helps preconfigure your graph for specific patterns. connectors ,

graph-ql-template --project-name The name for your new graph. (your graph name) --graph-id The ID for your graph in GraphOS. (This must be a unique identifier.) (your graph ID)

Choosing your use case

Once you run rover init , the wizard prompts you to select your use case.

Start a graph with one or more REST APIs Select this option to integrate REST APIs into your graph using Apollo Connectors.

(Coming Soon) Start a graph with recommended libraries Select this option if you want to integrate data that's not accessible via a REST API. This option helps you set up a graph using the Apollo Server library.



Created credentials

After you've chosen your use case, the wizard prompts you for a project name. It generates the following credentials based on the name you enter:

Graph ID - A unique identifier for your graph. It represents your graph across all of Apollo.

Graph ref - A reference for a specific variant of your graph. It's formatted graph-id@variant . To start, GraphOS automatically creates a variant titled current for you.

Graph API key - Once it's generated, store it securely—you won't be able to access it later. See the configuration docs to learn how to set your API key as an environment variable



Next steps

Once you've completed the wizard, it provides a rover dev command with prepopulated credentials. Run this command to start developing your graph.

Linux / MacOS Windows terminal copy APOLLO_KEY=<key> \ rover dev --graph-ref <graph-ref> \ --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml (If you set APOLLO_KEY as an environment variable, you don't need to include it in your command.) Powershell terminal copy $env:APOLLO_KEY = "<key>"; rover dev --graph-ref <graph-ref> --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml Command Prompt terminal copy set APOLLO_KEY=<key> rover dev --graph-ref <graph-ref> --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml

Additional resources