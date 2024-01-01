The Rover explain Command
Understand Rover error codes
Usually when a Rover command results in an error, the command's output includes an error code:
sh
1rover supergraph compose --config supergraph.yaml
2
3Composing supergraph with Federation v2.0.5.
4error[E029]: Encountered 1 build error while trying to build a supergraph.
The command above resulted in an error with code
E029.
You can use the
rover explain command to output the description for a particular error code:
Text
1rover explain E029
Descriptions for all Rover error codes are also available in this article .