Usually when a Rover command results in an error, the command's output includes an error code:

sh copy 1 rover supergraph compose --config supergraph.yaml 2 3 Composing supergraph with Federation v2.0.5. 4 error[E029]: Encountered 1 build error while trying to build a supergraph.

The command above resulted in an error with code E029 .

You can use the rover explain command to output the description for a particular error code:

Text copy 1 rover explain E029

Descriptions for all Rover error codes are also available in this article .