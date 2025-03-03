Rover API Key Commands

Rover enables you to manage operator and subgraph API keys for your GraphOS organization. These API key types are used to authenticate with GraphOS and determine permissions for accessing graphs, subgraphs, and other resources for your organization. You can manage your organization's API keys with the rover api-key set of commands.

Creating API keys

api-key create

The api-key create command creates a new API key for your organization:

Text copy 1 rover api-key create <ORGANIZATION_ID> <TYPE> <NAME>

For subgraph keys, you can specify which subgraphs the key should have access to using a configuration file:

Text copy 1 rover api-key create <ORGANIZATION_ID> subgraph <NAME> --subgraph-config subgraph-config.yaml

The subgraph configuration file should be in YAML format:

YAML copy 1 graph-id : 2 variant-name : 3 - subgraph-name-1 4 - subgraph-name-2

You can also pipe the subgraph configuration from stdin:

Text copy 1 cat subgraph-config.yaml | rover api-key create <ORGANIZATION_ID> subgraph <NAME>

Key types

The available key types are:

operator : Full access to the organization

subgraph : Limited access to specific subgraphs

Listing API keys

api-key list

The api-key list command lists all API keys for your organization:

Text copy 1 rover api-key list <ORGANIZATION_ID>

This command displays all API keys with their details, including creation date, expiration date (if any), ID, and name.

Deleting API keys

api-key delete

The api-key delete command deletes an existing API key:

Text copy 1 rover api-key delete <ORGANIZATION_ID> <ID>

caution This action can't be undone. Make sure you have the correct key ID before deleting.

Renaming API keys

api-key rename

The api-key rename command renames an existing API key:

Text copy 1 rover api-key rename <ORGANIZATION_ID> <ID> <NEW_NAME>

Use this command to organize and identify your API keys more easily.