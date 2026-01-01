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Rover install Command
Install Rover or official plugins
The
rover install command enables you to:
Reinstall or upgrade the Rover binary
Install officially supported plugins that Rover uses for composition and local development
Install Rover
When you run
rover install without the
--plugin option, it reinstalls or upgrades the Rover binary. The
curl (Linux and macOS) and PowerShell (Windows) install scripts use the same behavior.
1rover install
If Rover is already installed at the same location, Rover prompts you to confirm overwriting. To overwrite without prompting (for example, when using this command in a CI environment), use
--force:
1rover install --force
To install Rover for the first time, use the official installation methods.
Install plugins
Use
rover install --plugin <name>@<version> to download and install an officially supported plugin. Plugins are installed alongside the Rover binary and are used by commands such as
rover dev and supergraph composition.
Supported plugins
|Plugin
|Description
|Version format
|Example
supergraph
|Federation supergraph composition binary
latest-0,
latest-2, or exact
=X.Y.Z
supergraph@latest-0,
supergraph@latest-2,
supergraph@=2.8.0
router
|Apollo Router (1.x and 2.x)
latest,
1,
2, or exact
=X.Y.Z (1.x)
router@latest,
router@1,
router@2,
router@=1.0.0
apollo-mcp-server
|Apollo MCP Server
latest or exact
vX.Y.Z /
=X.Y.Z
apollo-mcp-server@latest,
apollo-mcp-server@v1.0.0
Examples
Install the latest supergraph plugin for Federation 2:
1rover install --plugin supergraph@latest-2
Install the latest Router 2.x:
1rover install --plugin router@2
Install a pinned version of the Router (1.x):
1rover install --plugin router@=1.0.0
Install the Apollo MCP Server (used with
rover dev for MCP):
1rover install --plugin apollo-mcp-server@latest
Accept the ELv2 license
Some plugins require accepting the ELv2 license. Rover prompts you to accept the license before continuing.
To accept the license without prompting, use the
--elv2-license accept flag. This is useful when using this command in a CI environment.
1rover install --plugin supergraph@latest-2 --elv2-license accept
You can also set the environment variable
APOLLO_ELV2_LICENSE=accept to accept the license automatically.
1export APOLLO_ELV2_LICENSE=accept
2rover install --plugin router@latest
Options
|Option
|Description
-f,
--force
|Overwrite any existing binary or plugin without prompting for confirmation.
--plugin <PLUGIN>
|Download and install an officially supported plugin.
--elv2-license <ELV2_LICENSE_ACCEPTED>
|Accept the ELv2 license without prompting. Expected value:
accept. Can also be set using the
APOLLO_ELV2_LICENSE environment variable.
Other common Rover options (e.g.
--log,
--format,
--client-timeout) also apply. Run
rover install --help for the full list.