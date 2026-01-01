The rover install command enables you to:

Reinstall or upgrade the Rover binary

Install officially supported plugins that Rover uses for composition and local development

Install Rover

When you run rover install without the --plugin option, it reinstalls or upgrades the Rover binary. The curl (Linux and macOS) and PowerShell (Windows) install scripts use the same behavior.

Bash copy 1 rover install

If Rover is already installed at the same location, Rover prompts you to confirm overwriting. To overwrite without prompting (for example, when using this command in a CI environment), use --force :

Bash copy 1 rover install --force

To install Rover for the first time, use the official installation methods.

Install plugins

Use rover install --plugin <name>@<version> to download and install an officially supported plugin. Plugins are installed alongside the Rover binary and are used by commands such as rover dev and supergraph composition.

Supported plugins

Plugin Description Version format Example supergraph Federation supergraph composition binary latest-0 , latest-2 , or exact =X.Y.Z supergraph@latest-0 , supergraph@latest-2 , supergraph@=2.8.0 router Apollo Router (1.x and 2.x) latest , 1 , 2 , or exact =X.Y.Z (1.x) router@latest , router@1 , router@2 , router@=1.0.0 apollo-mcp-server Apollo MCP Server latest or exact vX.Y.Z / =X.Y.Z apollo-mcp-server@latest , apollo-mcp-server@v1.0.0

Examples

Install the latest supergraph plugin for Federation 2:

Bash copy 1 rover install --plugin supergraph@latest-2

Install the latest Router 2.x:

Bash copy 1 rover install --plugin router@2

Install a pinned version of the Router (1.x):

Bash copy 1 rover install --plugin router@= 1.0.0

Install the Apollo MCP Server (used with rover dev for MCP):

Bash copy 1 rover install --plugin apollo-mcp-server@latest

Accept the ELv2 license

Some plugins require accepting the ELv2 license . Rover prompts you to accept the license before continuing.

To accept the license without prompting, use the --elv2-license accept flag. This is useful when using this command in a CI environment.

Bash copy 1 rover install --plugin supergraph@latest-2 --elv2-license accept

You can also set the environment variable APOLLO_ELV2_LICENSE=accept to accept the license automatically.

Bash copy 1 export APOLLO_ELV2_LICENSE = accept 2 rover install --plugin router@latest

Options

Option Description -f , --force Overwrite any existing binary or plugin without prompting for confirmation. --plugin <PLUGIN> Download and install an officially supported plugin. --elv2-license <ELV2_LICENSE_ACCEPTED> Accept the ELv2 license without prompting. Expected value: accept . Can also be set using the APOLLO_ELV2_LICENSE environment variable.