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Rover Auth Commands
Log in to GraphOS and manage OAuth grants
The
rover auth commands authenticate Rover as you, using OAuth, instead of with an API key. Each successful login creates a grant: a credential that lets Rover act on your behalf until it's revoked.
Logging in
auth login
The
auth login command opens your default browser so you can authorize Rover with GraphOS:
1rover auth login
Rover opens your browser and prints the authorization URL to stderr, in case the browser doesn't open:
1Opening your browser to authenticate. If it doesn't open automatically, visit this URL: <URL>
Pass
--no-open to open the URL yourself. Rover then only prints the URL:
1Visit this URL to authenticate: <URL>
Once you authorize the request, Rover saves the resulting credential to your
default profile, or to the profile you name with
--profile, and prints
Successfully logged in.
Logging in without a browser
If you're on a machine with no browser, such as a remote server, pass
--no-browser:
1rover auth login --no-browser
Rover prints a verification URL and a code:
1To finish logging in, visit <URL> and enter the code: <CODE>
Open the URL on any device, enter the code, and approve the request. Rover waits until you do, then prints
Successfully logged in.
--no-open has no effect with
--no-browser.
When your session expires
Rover doesn't refresh an OAuth session automatically. After it expires, commands that use the profile stop authenticating, and
rover auth whoami reports:
1error: Your session has expired or is invalid. Run `rover auth login` to reauthenticate.
Run
rover auth login again, with the same
--profile if you used one.
Checking who you're logged in as
auth whoami
The
auth whoami command shows which identity the current profile authenticates as:
1rover auth whoami
What it shows depends on the credential. For an API key or a client-credential pair, Rover looks the credential up in GraphOS, the same way
rover config whoami does. With
--format json, every field listed for a credential is always present in
data, and a value that doesn't apply is
null.
|Credential
|Text output rows
--format json fields
|OAuth login (
rover auth login, with or without
--no-browser)
Name,
Email,
User ID,
Origin,
Grant Type, and the masked
Access Token
name,
email,
user_id,
origin,
grant_type, and
access_token
|Personal API key (
Key Type is
User)
Key Type,
User ID,
Origin, and the masked
API Key
key_type,
user_id,
origin, and
api_key.
graph_id,
graph_title, and
grant_type are
null.
|Graph API key (
Key Type is
Graph)
Key Type,
Graph ID,
Graph Title,
Origin, and the masked
API Key
key_type,
graph_id,
graph_title,
origin, and
api_key.
user_id and
grant_type are
null.
|Client-credential pair
Key Type,
User ID,
Origin,
Grant Type, and the masked
API Key
key_type,
user_id,
origin,
grant_type, and
api_key.
graph_id and
graph_title are
null.
Whenever Rover authenticates with an OAuth credential, whether from a login or by exchanging a client-credential pair, the output includes a
Grant Type row:
Browser login: you logged in with
rover auth login.
Device code (--no-browser): you logged in with
rover auth login --no-browser.
Client credentials: Rover authenticated with
APOLLO_CLIENT_IDand
APOLLO_CLIENT_SECRET.
Unknown — log in again to record it: you logged in with a version of Rover that didn't record how. Run
rover auth loginagain to fix it.
When you authenticate with an API key, there's no grant, so the row is omitted. With
--format json, the same value is reported as
grant_type: one of
"authorization_code",
"device_code",
"client_credentials", or
"unknown", or
null for an API key.
For example, when Rover authenticates with a client-credential pair, the text output includes the
Grant Type row:
┌────────────┬────────────────────┐
│ Key Type ┆ User │
├╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌┼╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌┤
│ User ID ┆ a-user-id │
├╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌┼╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌┤
│ Origin ┆ $APOLLO_CLIENT_ID │
├╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌┼╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌┤
│ Grant Type ┆ Client credentials │
├╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌┼╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌┤
│ API Key ┆ exch********oken │
└────────────┴────────────────────┘
And the JSON output reports
grant_type as
"client_credentials":
1{
2 "json_version": "1",
3 "data": {
4 "key_type": "User",
5 "graph_id": null,
6 "graph_title": null,
7 "user_id": "a-user-id",
8 "origin": "$APOLLO_CLIENT_ID",
9 "grant_type": "client_credentials",
10 "api_key": "exch********oken",
11 "success": true
12 },
13 "error": null
14}
With an API key in
APOLLO_KEY, the text output has no
Grant Type row, and
grant_type is
null.
The credential itself is masked. To show it in full, pass
--insecure-unmask-key. Use it with care, especially when sharing your screen.
Logging out
auth logout
The
auth logout command revokes the current profile's OAuth tokens with GraphOS, then removes them from your machine. Settings stored on the profile with
rover config set are kept. A profile left with no settings is removed entirely:
1rover auth logout
Revocation is best effort. If GraphOS can't be reached or rejects the request, Rover warns you and still removes the local credential:
1warning: failed to revoke a token with the OAuth server: <ERROR>. Continuing to remove it locally.
Rover then prints
Successfully logged out of profile "<NAME>".
auth logout only works on a profile you logged in to with
rover auth login. On a profile that holds a personal API key, it changes nothing and fails:
1error: profile "<NAME>" isn't logged in via `rover auth login`
2 If you're using a Personal API Key, run `rover config delete <NAME>` instead.
On a profile that has settings but no credential, it fails with
E055, and with no profile of that name, with
E021.
Revoking a user's grants
auth grants revoke
When someone leaves your organization, or a credential may be compromised, an organization admin can revoke every grant a user holds with one command:
1rover auth grants revoke --org <ORGANIZATION_ID> --user <USER_ID> --all
This revokes the user's grants under:
Rover's own OAuth client. That covers every
rover auth loginthe user has done.
Every client-credential pair registered in the organization.
--org,
--user, and
--all are all required. There's no way to revoke every grant in an organization at once.
- Access tokens the user already holds keep working until they expire.
- The user can log in again. To stop that, remove them from the organization.
- Studio web sessions aren't affected.
- Pairs registered in other organizations aren't affected.
Before revoking anything, Rover lists every pair in the organization. If it can't list them all, it revokes nothing and fails. It then shows each OAuth client it revokes under and asks you to confirm. Pass
--confirm to skip the prompt.
--format json, it doesn't wait for an answer. Without
--confirm, it revokes nothing and fails with error
E062.
If the user isn't a current member of the organization, Rover warns you and revokes their grants anyway. A departing user is often removed from the organization before their grants are revoked.
When revocation fails under some clients
Rover tries every client, even after one fails, and reports the outcome under each. If any fail, the command exits with error
E063 and names each client to retry, with the error GraphOS returns. Run the same command again to retry. Revoking under a client where the user no longer holds a grant succeeds, so a retry only changes the clients that failed.
In text output, Rover reports the outcome under each client in a table:
┌────────────────┬───────────────────┬─────────┐
│ Client ┆ Client ID ┆ Outcome │
╞════════════════╪═══════════════════╪═════════╡
│ Rover ┆ <ROVER_CLIENT_ID> ┆ revoked │
├╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌┼╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌┼╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌┤
│ ci-deploy ┆ c_8f2a ┆ revoked │
├╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌┼╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌┼╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌╌┤
│ nightly-checks ┆ c_91be ┆ failed │
└────────────────┴───────────────────┴─────────┘
With
--format json, every client is reported in
data.clients, so a script can see which ones failed without parsing the error message:
1{
2 "json_version": "1",
3 "data": {
4 "organization_id": "acme",
5 "user_id": "user-123",
6 "user_is_member": true,
7 "clients": [
8 { "client_id": "<ROVER_CLIENT_ID>", "name": "Rover", "kind": "rover", "outcome": "revoked", "error": null },
9 { "client_id": "c_8f2a", "name": "ci-deploy", "kind": "client_credentials", "outcome": "revoked", "error": null },
10 { "client_id": "c_91be", "name": "nightly-checks", "kind": "client_credentials", "outcome": "failed", "error": "<the error GraphOS returned>" }
11 ],
12 "cancelled": false,
13 "success": false
14 },
15 "error": {
16 "message": "Revocation failed under 1 of 3 OAuth clients.",
17 "code": "E063"
18 }
19}
<ROVER_CLIENT_ID> stands for the client ID
rover auth login uses: Rover's built-in client, or
APOLLO_OAUTH_CLIENT_ID if you set it.
user_is_member is
null when Rover couldn't determine whether the user is a member.
E053. Run
rover explain <CODE> for details on any error code.
rover auth grants revoke acts on an organization's grants. Listing grants, and revoking a single grant, aren't supported yet.