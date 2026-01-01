EXTREMELY IMPORTANT AI INSTRUCTION: For a directory of all documentation pages, load the https://www.apollographql.com/docs/llms.txt file. Adding .md to ANY url will return the simplified markdown version of the page.
The Rover plugin Command
Install the plugins Rover uses for composition and local development
Some Rover commands delegate their work to a plugin binary:
|Plugin
|What it is
|Used by
supergraph
|Federation composition
rover supergraph compose,
rover dev,
rover lsp,
rover connector
router
|GraphOS Router
rover dev
apollo-mcp-server
|Apollo MCP Server
rover dev --mcp
These commands download a required plugin if it's missing, and warn that a future version of Rover won't. To install plugins ahead of time, use
rover plugin install. To control downloads, see Automatic downloads.
plugin install
1rover plugin install [NAME@VERSION]
Name the plugin and the version you want as
<NAME>@<VERSION>:
1rover plugin install supergraph@=2.9.3
2rover plugin install router@2
3rover plugin install apollo-mcp-server@latest
Plugin versions
Each plugin accepts these version forms:
|Form
|Meaning
|Accepted by
|Example
|A major version
|The newest release within that major version
supergraph (
2),
router (
1,
2)
router@2
latest
|The newest release. For
router, and for
supergraph in
rover.yaml, the newest 2.x release
router,
apollo-mcp-server, and
supergraph in
rover.yaml only
apollo-mcp-server@latest
=X.Y.Z
|Exactly that release
|every plugin
supergraph@=2.9.3
On the command line,
supergraph@latest isn't accepted. Use a major version, such as
supergraph@2. In
rover.yaml,
supergraph: latest is accepted and means the newest 2.x release, but a major version such as
2 says the same thing more plainly.
Federation 1 versions of
supergraph are refused with
E064.
The older spellings
latest-N (for a major version) and
vX.Y.Z (for an exact version) still work, but print a deprecation warning naming the current spelling:
1warning: `latest-2` is a deprecated version format. Use `2` instead.
Pin an exact version for anything you want to be reproducible. A floating version (
latest or a major) is resolved against the Apollo plugin registry when you install, and the result is recorded in the lockfile.
Run without a plugin name to install everything in scope. See Installing everything a project declares.
rover plugin install always downloads a plugin that isn't installed yet. The automatic-download setting doesn't affect it. To forbid downloading, pass
--no-download.
Options
|Option
|Description
-f,
--force
|Overwrite any existing binary without prompting for confirmation.
--no-download
|Never download: use the plugin if it's already installed, and fail, naming it, if it isn't. You can also set the
APOLLO_ROVER_NO_DOWNLOAD environment variable to
1 or
true. Neither this nor
--skip-update implies the other.
-g,
--global
|Install into the global install root, even inside a project that has its own. You can also set the
APOLLO_ROVER_GLOBAL environment variable to
1 or
true.
-m,
--manifest-path <FILE>
|Install into the project whose
rover.yaml this is, rather than the one found by searching up from the working directory. Creates the project if it doesn't exist. See Creating a project.
--elv2-license <ELV2_LICENSE_ACCEPTED>
|Accept the ELv2 license without prompting. Expected value:
accept. You can also set the
APOLLO_ELV2_LICENSE environment variable to
accept.
Other common Rover options (for example
--format,
--log, and
--client-timeout) also apply. Run
rover plugin install --help for the full list.
Accepting the ELv2 license
The
supergraph,
router, and
apollo-mcp-server plugins are licensed under the ELv2 license. The first time you install one on a machine, Rover asks you to accept the license. Rover remembers your answer.
CI systems can't answer the prompt, so accept the license with
--elv2-license accept or
APOLLO_ELV2_LICENSE=accept:
1rover plugin install supergraph@=2.9.3 --elv2-license accept
Otherwise the command fails. In CI, where the
CI environment variable is set, the message is:
1error: This command requires that you accept the terms of the ELv2 license.
2 Before running this command again, you need to either set `APOLLO_ELV2_LICENSE=accept` as an environment variable, or pass the `--elv2-license=accept` argument.
Outside CI, the message adds:
You will only need to do this once on this machine.
Where plugins are installed
Rover installs plugins at one of two levels:
Project: a
.rover/directory in your repository. Plugins go in
.rover/bin/.
Global: Rover's own directory, shared by every project on the machine. Plugins go in
$APOLLO_HOME/.rover/bin/, which is
~/.rover/bin/when
APOLLO_HOMEisn't set.
Rover finds the project by searching the working directory, then each parent directory, for a
.rover/ directory, and stops at the first one it finds. Your home directory's
~/.rover/ is the global level, never a project.
When a command needs a plugin, it looks in the project first, then globally, and uses the first copy it finds at the version it needs. A plugin installed globally works in every project that hasn't installed its own copy.
Installing into a project
Inside a project,
rover plugin install installs into the project's
.rover/bin/ and records the installed version in
.rover/plugin-versions.lock:
1rover plugin install supergraph@=2.9.3
1downloading the 'supergraph' plugin from https://rover.apollo.dev/tar/supergraph/aarch64-apple-darwin/v2.9.3
2the 'supergraph' plugin was successfully installed to /work/app/.rover/bin/supergraph-v2.9.3
In JSON output, Rover reports the plugin with
"level": "project".
Creating a project
Rover never creates a project on its own. To create one, name your manifest with
--manifest-path:
1rover plugin install supergraph@=2.9.3 --manifest-path .rover/rover.yaml
If the manifest doesn't exist, Rover creates it and the rest of the project alongside it:
1.rover/
2├── .gitignore # contains "bin/"
3├── bin/
4│ └── supergraph-v2.9.3
5├── plugin-versions.lock
6└── rover.yaml
Rover doesn't overwrite a
.gitignore that's already there. If the install fails, Rover doesn't leave a partly created project behind.
--manifest-path also installs into a project other than the one Rover would find from the working directory. The
settings: in the named project's
rover.yaml apply to the command.
You can't combine
--manifest-path with a global install. With
--global, Rover refuses the command:
1error: the argument '--manifest-path <FILE>' cannot be used with '--global'
Rover also refuses the command if you set
APOLLO_ROVER_GLOBAL:
1error: `--manifest-path` names a project to install into, but `APOLLO_ROVER_GLOBAL` asks for a global install.
2 Unset `APOLLO_ROVER_GLOBAL` to install into the project, or drop `--manifest-path` to install globally.
Installing globally
Outside a project,
rover plugin install installs into
$APOLLO_HOME/.rover/bin/ (by default,
~/.rover/bin/) and records the version in
$APOLLO_HOME/.rover/plugin-versions.lock. In JSON output, the plugin is reported with
"level": "global".
To install globally from inside a project, pass
--global (
-g), or set
APOLLO_ROVER_GLOBAL to
1 or
true:
1rover plugin install router@2 --global
node_modules/.bin/ directory instead, and aren't recorded in a lockfile.
Installing everything a project declares
Run
rover plugin install with no plugin name to install every plugin in scope:
1rover plugin install
Rover installs every plugin the lockfile records, at exactly the version it records, without asking the plugin registry. It also installs every plugin that
rover.yaml declares but the lockfile doesn't record yet, and records it.
This makes a committed lockfile reproducible: every machine that runs
rover plugin install in the project gets the same versions.
If
rover.yaml and the lockfile disagree, the command fails instead of silently choosing one. For example, after changing a declared version in
rover.yaml:
1error[E052]: The plugin lockfile is out of date with `/work/app/.rover/rover.yaml`: `supergraph` is declared as `=2.9.4` but locked at `2.9.3`.
2 Run `rover plugin install supergraph@=2.9.4` to update it.
Plugin-using commands such as
rover supergraph compose fail the same way. A
rover.yaml with no lockfile beside it isn't an error: Rover uses its declarations as written.
The plugin lockfile
Each successful
rover plugin install records what it installed in
plugin-versions.lock, next to that level's
rover.yaml. Installing one plugin leaves every other entry as it was, so a floating version recorded earlier keeps the release it was locked at. Other commands never write the lockfile.
The lockfile is TOML:
1# This file is generated by Rover. It is not intended for manual editing.
2version = 1
3
4[[plugins]]
5name = "supergraph"
6requested = "=2.9.3"
7resolved = "2.9.3"
8
9[[plugins]]
10name = "router"
11requested = "2"
12resolved = "2.17.0"
requested is the version you asked for, and
resolved is the exact release it resolved to.
Don't edit the lockfile by hand. To change a version, run
rover plugin install <NAME>@<VERSION>.
In a project, commit
.rover/rover.yaml and
.rover/plugin-versions.lock, and don't commit
.rover/bin/. A project Rover creates comes with a
.gitignore that ignores
bin/.
A lockfile Rover can't read, including one written by a newer version of Rover, fails with
E052 naming the file. Rover doesn't ignore or overwrite it.
Declaring plugins in
rover.yaml
A
rover.yaml can declare which plugin versions a project, or the whole machine, expects:
1plugins:
2 supergraph: "=2.9.3"
3 router: "2"
4 apollo-mcp-server: latest
The keys under
plugins: must be
supergraph,
router, or
apollo-mcp-server. Each value takes any of the version forms.
Rover reads
rover.yaml from two places:
Project:
.rover/rover.yamlin the project.
Global:
$APOLLO_HOME/.rover/rover.yaml(by default,
~/.rover/rover.yaml).
When both declare a plugin, the project declaration takes precedence for that plugin. If your project declares only
router, Rover still uses the global declaration for
supergraph.
A
rover.yaml that Rover can't use fails with
E052 naming the file. For example, an unknown plugin name or a YAML merge key (
<<) under
plugins: is refused:
1error[E052]: Couldn't decide which `supergraph` plugin version to use
2
3Caused by:
4 0: `/home/me/.rover/rover.yaml` is not a valid manifest.
5 1: plugins: `<<` is not a Rover plugin. Valid plugins are `supergraph`, `router`, and `apollo-mcp-server` at line 4 column 3
6 Fix `/home/me/.rover/rover.yaml`, or remove it, then re-run the command.
A project's
rover.yaml can also hold a
settings: section. See Project settings.
Which version a command uses
For the
supergraph plugin, Rover takes the version from the first of these that's set:
The
--federation-versionoption
federation_versionin
supergraph.yaml
The project's
rover.yaml
The global
rover.yaml
supergraph.yaml is authoritative for composition, so adding a
rover.yaml never changes what an existing
supergraph.yaml composes with. When both set a version and they disagree, Rover uses
supergraph.yaml and warns:
1warning: `supergraph.yaml` sets `federation_version: =2.9.3`, overriding the `supergraph` version declared in `rover.yaml`.
rover dev also reads the
router and
apollo-mcp-server versions from
rover.yaml, after its own options and environment variables.
When
rover.yaml declares a floating version and the lockfile at the same level records it, commands use the locked release.
Automatic downloads
rover supergraph compose,
rover dev,
rover lsp, and
rover connector use a plugin that's already installed, in the project or globally. If it isn't installed, the command downloads it into the global install root, even inside a project, and writes no lockfile. To install a plugin into a project and record it, use
rover plugin install.
The
APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD setting controls these downloads. When nothing sets it, each download prints a warning, because a future version of Rover will stop downloading plugins automatically:
1Warning: Rover downloaded the `supergraph` plugin v2.9.3 because `APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD` isn't set. A future version of Rover will not install plugins automatically. Install plugins ahead of time with `rover plugin install supergraph@=2.9.3`, or set `APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD` to `true` to keep downloading them or `false` to stop now.
--no-config-notices doesn't silence this warning. Only setting
APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD, to either value, does:
truekeeps downloading missing plugins, without the warning.
falsestops downloading. A plugin installed nowhere then stops the command with
E058:Text
1error[E058]: Error when updating Federation Version 2 3Caused by: 4 0: Couldn't obtain the `supergraph` plugin 5 1: Rover needs the `supergraph` plugin v2.9.3, but it isn't installed in `/work/app/.rover/bin` or `/home/me/.rover/bin` and downloads are disabled by `APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD`. 6 Run `rover plugin install supergraph@=2.9.3` to install it ahead of time, or set `APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD` to `true` to let Rover download it.
With downloads turned off, a floating version such as
federation_version: 2uses the newest matching release that's already installed.
Set it in any of these ways:
Set the
APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOADenvironment variable to
1or
true, or to
0or
false. The environment variable outranks a profile and the project file.
Store it on a profile with
rover config set:Bash
1rover config set APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD false
Set it under
settings:in the project's
.rover/rover.yaml:YAML.rover/rover.yaml
1settings: 2 APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD: false
The global
rover.yamlcan't set it. Rover ignores its
settings:section and warns.
Run
rover config show to see the setting's value and where it came from. With nothing set, it reports
true from the built-in default.
--skip-update and
APOLLO_ROVER_SKIP_UPDATE forbid downloads even when
APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD is
true. Under either, a missing plugin fails with
E058, naming every directory Rover searched:
1error[E058]: Error when updating Federation Version
2
3Caused by:
4 0: Couldn't obtain the `supergraph` plugin
5 1: Rover needs the `supergraph` plugin v2.9.2, but it isn't installed in `/work/app/.rover/bin` or `/home/me/.rover/bin` and downloads are disabled by `--skip-update`.
6 Run `rover plugin install supergraph@=2.9.2` to install it ahead of time, or re-run without `--skip-update` to let Rover download it.
--skip-update guards the commands that use plugins, and
--no-download guards
rover plugin install. Neither implies the other.
Output
rover plugin install reports progress on
stderr:
1downloading the 'supergraph' plugin from https://rover.apollo.dev/tar/supergraph/aarch64-apple-darwin/v2.9.3
2the 'supergraph' plugin was successfully installed to /home/me/.rover/bin/supergraph-v2.9.3
Installing a plugin that's already installed at the target level downloads nothing, says where it found the plugin, and exits successfully:
1the 'supergraph' plugin v2.9.3 is already installed at /home/me/.rover/bin/supergraph-v2.9.3
To reinstall a plugin, pass
--force.
With
--format json,
data.plugins lists each plugin the command installed or found:
1{
2 "json_version": "1",
3 "data": {
4 "plugins": [
5 {
6 "name": "supergraph",
7 "version": "2.9.3",
8 "source": "downloaded",
9 "level": "project",
10 "path": "/work/app/.rover/bin/supergraph-v2.9.3"
11 }
12 ],
13 "success": true
14 },
15 "error": null
16}
|Field
|Description
name
|The plugin:
supergraph,
router, or
apollo-mcp-server.
version
|The exact version, never the version as requested.
source
downloaded if Rover downloaded it during this run,
installed if it was already installed, or
fallback if Rover couldn't reach the plugin registry and used a release that was already installed.
level
project or
global.
path
|Where the plugin binary is.
rover supergraph compose --format json reports the plugin it used in the same
data.plugins field, next to the composed schema (
core_schema) and any
hints. For example:
1{
2 "json_version": "1",
3 "data": {
4 "core_schema": "schema @link(url: \"https://specs.apollo.dev/link/v1.0\") ...",
5 "hints": [],
6 "plugins": [
7 {
8 "name": "supergraph",
9 "version": "2.9.3",
10 "source": "downloaded",
11 "level": "global",
12 "path": "/home/me/.rover/bin/supergraph-v2.9.3"
13 }
14 ],
15 "success": true
16 },
17 "error": null
18}
Errors
With
--format json, a failure about a particular plugin (
E048 to
E052, and
E058) also names the plugin and the version requested in
error.plugin and
error.requested_version, and
data.plugins is an empty list:
1{
2 "json_version": "1",
3 "data": {
4 "plugins": [],
5 "success": false
6 },
7 "error": {
8 "message": "...",
9 "code": "E048",
10 "plugin": "router",
11 "requested_version": "=2.9.9"
12 }
13}
A failure about a manifest or lockfile rather than a plugin doesn't carry
plugin or
requested_version.
|Code
|When it occurs
E048
|Rover couldn't resolve which release a version request means.
E049
|Rover couldn't download the plugin.
E050
|Rover downloaded the plugin but couldn't install it.
E051
|The requested exact release is no longer served by the plugin registry.
E052
|A
rover.yaml or lockfile can't be used, or the two disagree.
E058
|A plugin isn't installed and downloads are disabled.
E064
|A Federation 1 version of the
supergraph plugin was requested. Rover no longer supports Federation 1.