The Rover plugin Command

Some Rover commands delegate their work to a plugin binary:

These commands download a required plugin if it's missing, and warn that a future version of Rover won't. To install plugins ahead of time, use rover plugin install . To control downloads, see Automatic downloads.

plugin install

Bash copy 1 rover plugin install [NAME@VERSION]

Name the plugin and the version you want as <NAME>@<VERSION> :

Bash copy 1 rover plugin install supergraph@= 2.9.3 2 rover plugin install router@2 3 rover plugin install apollo-mcp-server@latest

Plugin versions

Each plugin accepts these version forms:

Form Meaning Accepted by Example A major version The newest release within that major version supergraph ( 2 ), router ( 1 , 2 ) router@2 latest The newest release. For router , and for supergraph in rover.yaml , the newest 2.x release router , apollo-mcp-server , and supergraph in rover.yaml only apollo-mcp-server@latest =X.Y.Z Exactly that release every plugin supergraph@=2.9.3

On the command line, supergraph@latest isn't accepted. Use a major version, such as supergraph@2 . In rover.yaml , supergraph: latest is accepted and means the newest 2.x release, but a major version such as 2 says the same thing more plainly.

Federation 1 versions of supergraph are refused with E064 .

The older spellings latest-N (for a major version) and vX.Y.Z (for an exact version) still work, but print a deprecation warning naming the current spelling:

Text copy 1 warning: `latest-2` is a deprecated version format. Use `2` instead.

Pin an exact version for anything you want to be reproducible. A floating version ( latest or a major) is resolved against the Apollo plugin registry when you install, and the result is recorded in the lockfile.

Run without a plugin name to install everything in scope. See Installing everything a project declares.

rover plugin install always downloads a plugin that isn't installed yet. The automatic-download setting doesn't affect it. To forbid downloading, pass --no-download .

Options

Option Description -f , --force Overwrite any existing binary without prompting for confirmation. --no-download Never download: use the plugin if it's already installed, and fail, naming it, if it isn't. You can also set the APOLLO_ROVER_NO_DOWNLOAD environment variable to 1 or true . Neither this nor --skip-update implies the other. -g , --global Install into the global install root, even inside a project that has its own. You can also set the APOLLO_ROVER_GLOBAL environment variable to 1 or true . -m , --manifest-path <FILE> Install into the project whose rover.yaml this is, rather than the one found by searching up from the working directory. Creates the project if it doesn't exist. See Creating a project. --elv2-license <ELV2_LICENSE_ACCEPTED> Accept the ELv2 license without prompting. Expected value: accept . You can also set the APOLLO_ELV2_LICENSE environment variable to accept .

Other common Rover options (for example --format , --log , and --client-timeout ) also apply. Run rover plugin install --help for the full list.

Accepting the ELv2 license

The supergraph , router , and apollo-mcp-server plugins are licensed under the ELv2 license. The first time you install one on a machine, Rover asks you to accept the license. Rover remembers your answer.

CI systems can't answer the prompt, so accept the license with --elv2-license accept or APOLLO_ELV2_LICENSE=accept :

Bash copy 1 rover plugin install supergraph@= 2.9.3 --elv2-license accept

Otherwise the command fails. In CI, where the CI environment variable is set, the message is:

Text copy 1 error: This command requires that you accept the terms of the ELv2 license. 2 Before running this command again, you need to either set `APOLLO_ELV2_LICENSE=accept` as an environment variable, or pass the `--elv2-license=accept` argument.

Outside CI, the message adds: You will only need to do this once on this machine.

Where plugins are installed

Rover installs plugins at one of two levels:

Project: a .rover/ directory in your repository. Plugins go in .rover/bin/ .

Global: Rover's own directory, shared by every project on the machine. Plugins go in $APOLLO_HOME/.rover/bin/ , which is ~/.rover/bin/ when APOLLO_HOME isn't set.

Rover finds the project by searching the working directory, then each parent directory, for a .rover/ directory, and stops at the first one it finds. Your home directory's ~/.rover/ is the global level, never a project.

When a command needs a plugin, it looks in the project first, then globally, and uses the first copy it finds at the version it needs. A plugin installed globally works in every project that hasn't installed its own copy.

Installing into a project

Inside a project, rover plugin install installs into the project's .rover/bin/ and records the installed version in .rover/plugin-versions.lock :

Bash copy 1 rover plugin install supergraph@= 2.9.3

Text copy 1 downloading the 'supergraph' plugin from https://rover.apollo.dev/tar/supergraph/aarch64-apple-darwin/v2.9.3 2 the 'supergraph' plugin was successfully installed to /work/app/.rover/bin/supergraph-v2.9.3

In JSON output, Rover reports the plugin with "level": "project" .

Creating a project

Rover never creates a project on its own. To create one, name your manifest with --manifest-path :

Bash copy 1 rover plugin install supergraph@= 2.9.3 --manifest-path .rover/rover.yaml

If the manifest doesn't exist, Rover creates it and the rest of the project alongside it:

Text copy 1 .rover/ 2 ├── .gitignore # contains "bin/" 3 ├── bin/ 4 │ └── supergraph-v2.9.3 5 ├── plugin-versions.lock 6 └── rover.yaml

Rover doesn't overwrite a .gitignore that's already there. If the install fails, Rover doesn't leave a partly created project behind.

--manifest-path also installs into a project other than the one Rover would find from the working directory. The settings: in the named project's rover.yaml apply to the command.

You can't combine --manifest-path with a global install. With --global , Rover refuses the command:

Text copy 1 error: the argument '--manifest-path <FILE>' cannot be used with '--global'

Rover also refuses the command if you set APOLLO_ROVER_GLOBAL :

Text copy 1 error: `--manifest-path` names a project to install into, but `APOLLO_ROVER_GLOBAL` asks for a global install. 2 Unset `APOLLO_ROVER_GLOBAL` to install into the project, or drop `--manifest-path` to install globally.

Installing globally

Outside a project, rover plugin install installs into $APOLLO_HOME/.rover/bin/ (by default, ~/.rover/bin/ ) and records the version in $APOLLO_HOME/.rover/plugin-versions.lock . In JSON output, the plugin is reported with "level": "global" .

To install globally from inside a project, pass --global ( -g ), or set APOLLO_ROVER_GLOBAL to 1 or true :

Bash copy 1 rover plugin install router@2 --global

note If you installed Rover with npm and no project is in scope, plugins install into the npm package's node_modules/.bin/ directory instead, and aren't recorded in a lockfile.

Installing everything a project declares

Run rover plugin install with no plugin name to install every plugin in scope:

Bash copy 1 rover plugin install

Rover installs every plugin the lockfile records, at exactly the version it records, without asking the plugin registry. It also installs every plugin that rover.yaml declares but the lockfile doesn't record yet, and records it.

This makes a committed lockfile reproducible: every machine that runs rover plugin install in the project gets the same versions.

If rover.yaml and the lockfile disagree, the command fails instead of silently choosing one. For example, after changing a declared version in rover.yaml :

Text copy 1 error[E052]: The plugin lockfile is out of date with `/work/app/.rover/rover.yaml`: `supergraph` is declared as `=2.9.4` but locked at `2.9.3`. 2 Run `rover plugin install supergraph@=2.9.4` to update it.

Plugin-using commands such as rover supergraph compose fail the same way. A rover.yaml with no lockfile beside it isn't an error: Rover uses its declarations as written.

The plugin lockfile

Each successful rover plugin install records what it installed in plugin-versions.lock , next to that level's rover.yaml . Installing one plugin leaves every other entry as it was, so a floating version recorded earlier keeps the release it was locked at. Other commands never write the lockfile.

The lockfile is TOML:

toml .rover/plugin-versions.lock copy 1 # This file is generated by Rover. It is not intended for manual editing. 2 version = 1 3 4 [[ plugins ]] 5 name = "supergraph" 6 requested = "=2.9.3" 7 resolved = "2.9.3" 8 9 [[ plugins ]] 10 name = "router" 11 requested = "2" 12 resolved = "2.17.0"

requested is the version you asked for, and resolved is the exact release it resolved to.

Don't edit the lockfile by hand. To change a version, run rover plugin install <NAME>@<VERSION> .

In a project, commit .rover/rover.yaml and .rover/plugin-versions.lock , and don't commit .rover/bin/ . A project Rover creates comes with a .gitignore that ignores bin/ .

A lockfile Rover can't read, including one written by a newer version of Rover, fails with E052 naming the file. Rover doesn't ignore or overwrite it.

Declaring plugins in rover.yaml

A rover.yaml can declare which plugin versions a project, or the whole machine, expects:

YAML .rover/rover.yaml copy 1 plugins : 2 supergraph : "=2.9.3" 3 router : "2" 4 apollo-mcp-server : latest

The keys under plugins: must be supergraph , router , or apollo-mcp-server . Each value takes any of the version forms.

Rover reads rover.yaml from two places:

Project: .rover/rover.yaml in the project.

Global: $APOLLO_HOME/.rover/rover.yaml (by default, ~/.rover/rover.yaml ).

When both declare a plugin, the project declaration takes precedence for that plugin. If your project declares only router , Rover still uses the global declaration for supergraph .

A rover.yaml that Rover can't use fails with E052 naming the file. For example, an unknown plugin name or a YAML merge key ( << ) under plugins: is refused:

Text copy 1 error[E052]: Couldn't decide which `supergraph` plugin version to use 2 3 Caused by: 4 0: `/home/me/.rover/rover.yaml` is not a valid manifest. 5 1: plugins: `<<` is not a Rover plugin. Valid plugins are `supergraph`, `router`, and `apollo-mcp-server` at line 4 column 3 6 Fix `/home/me/.rover/rover.yaml`, or remove it, then re-run the command.

A project's rover.yaml can also hold a settings: section. See Project settings.

Which version a command uses

For the supergraph plugin, Rover takes the version from the first of these that's set:

The --federation-version option federation_version in supergraph.yaml The project's rover.yaml The global rover.yaml

supergraph.yaml is authoritative for composition, so adding a rover.yaml never changes what an existing supergraph.yaml composes with. When both set a version and they disagree, Rover uses supergraph.yaml and warns:

Text copy 1 warning: `supergraph.yaml` sets `federation_version: =2.9.3`, overriding the `supergraph` version declared in `rover.yaml`.

rover dev also reads the router and apollo-mcp-server versions from rover.yaml , after its own options and environment variables.

When rover.yaml declares a floating version and the lockfile at the same level records it, commands use the locked release.

Automatic downloads

rover supergraph compose , rover dev , rover lsp , and rover connector use a plugin that's already installed, in the project or globally. If it isn't installed, the command downloads it into the global install root, even inside a project, and writes no lockfile. To install a plugin into a project and record it, use rover plugin install .

The APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD setting controls these downloads. When nothing sets it, each download prints a warning, because a future version of Rover will stop downloading plugins automatically:

Text copy 1 Warning: Rover downloaded the `supergraph` plugin v2.9.3 because `APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD` isn't set. A future version of Rover will not install plugins automatically. Install plugins ahead of time with `rover plugin install supergraph@=2.9.3`, or set `APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD` to `true` to keep downloading them or `false` to stop now.

--no-config-notices doesn't silence this warning. Only setting APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD , to either value, does:

true keeps downloading missing plugins, without the warning.

false stops downloading. A plugin installed nowhere then stops the command with E058 : Text copy 1 error[E058]: Error when updating Federation Version 2 3 Caused by: 4 0: Couldn't obtain the `supergraph` plugin 5 1: Rover needs the `supergraph` plugin v2.9.3, but it isn't installed in `/work/app/.rover/bin` or `/home/me/.rover/bin` and downloads are disabled by `APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD`. 6 Run `rover plugin install supergraph@=2.9.3` to install it ahead of time, or set `APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD` to `true` to let Rover download it. With downloads turned off, a floating version such as federation_version: 2 uses the newest matching release that's already installed.

Set it in any of these ways:

Set the APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD environment variable to 1 or true , or to 0 or false . The environment variable outranks a profile and the project file.

Store it on a profile with rover config set : Bash copy 1 rover config set APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD false

Set it under settings: in the project's .rover/rover.yaml : YAML .rover/rover.yaml copy 1 settings : 2 APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD : false The global rover.yaml can't set it. Rover ignores its settings: section and warns.

Run rover config show to see the setting's value and where it came from. With nothing set, it reports true from the built-in default.

--skip-update and APOLLO_ROVER_SKIP_UPDATE forbid downloads even when APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD is true . Under either, a missing plugin fails with E058 , naming every directory Rover searched:

Text copy 1 error[E058]: Error when updating Federation Version 2 3 Caused by: 4 0: Couldn't obtain the `supergraph` plugin 5 1: Rover needs the `supergraph` plugin v2.9.2, but it isn't installed in `/work/app/.rover/bin` or `/home/me/.rover/bin` and downloads are disabled by `--skip-update`. 6 Run `rover plugin install supergraph@=2.9.2` to install it ahead of time, or re-run without `--skip-update` to let Rover download it.

--skip-update guards the commands that use plugins, and --no-download guards rover plugin install . Neither implies the other.

Output

rover plugin install reports progress on stderr :

Text copy 1 downloading the 'supergraph' plugin from https://rover.apollo.dev/tar/supergraph/aarch64-apple-darwin/v2.9.3 2 the 'supergraph' plugin was successfully installed to /home/me/.rover/bin/supergraph-v2.9.3

Installing a plugin that's already installed at the target level downloads nothing, says where it found the plugin, and exits successfully:

Text copy 1 the 'supergraph' plugin v2.9.3 is already installed at /home/me/.rover/bin/supergraph-v2.9.3

To reinstall a plugin, pass --force .

With --format json , data.plugins lists each plugin the command installed or found:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "json_version" : "1" , 3 "data" : { 4 "plugins" : [ 5 { 6 "name" : "supergraph" , 7 "version" : "2.9.3" , 8 "source" : "downloaded" , 9 "level" : "project" , 10 "path" : "/work/app/.rover/bin/supergraph-v2.9.3" 11 } 12 ], 13 "success" : true 14 }, 15 "error" : null 16 }

Field Description name The plugin: supergraph , router , or apollo-mcp-server . version The exact version, never the version as requested. source downloaded if Rover downloaded it during this run, installed if it was already installed, or fallback if Rover couldn't reach the plugin registry and used a release that was already installed. level project or global . path Where the plugin binary is.

rover supergraph compose --format json reports the plugin it used in the same data.plugins field, next to the composed schema ( core_schema ) and any hints . For example:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "json_version" : "1" , 3 "data" : { 4 "core_schema" : "schema @link(url: \" https://specs.apollo.dev/link/v1.0 \" ) ..." , 5 "hints" : [], 6 "plugins" : [ 7 { 8 "name" : "supergraph" , 9 "version" : "2.9.3" , 10 "source" : "downloaded" , 11 "level" : "global" , 12 "path" : "/home/me/.rover/bin/supergraph-v2.9.3" 13 } 14 ], 15 "success" : true 16 }, 17 "error" : null 18 }

Errors

With --format json , a failure about a particular plugin ( E048 to E052 , and E058 ) also names the plugin and the version requested in error.plugin and error.requested_version , and data.plugins is an empty list:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "json_version" : "1" , 3 "data" : { 4 "plugins" : [], 5 "success" : false 6 }, 7 "error" : { 8 "message" : "..." , 9 "code" : "E048" , 10 "plugin" : "router" , 11 "requested_version" : "=2.9.9" 12 } 13 }

A failure about a manifest or lockfile rather than a plugin doesn't carry plugin or requested_version .