Upgrading to Rover 1.0

Rover 1.0 includes a few breaking changes. Most 0.x workflows keep working unchanged, but check this page before you upgrade, especially in CI.

To install Rover 1.0, follow Installing Rover. To upgrade CI gradually, pin the version, for example curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/v1.0.0 | sh .

Summary

Automatic plugin downloads warn

What changed: rover supergraph compose , rover dev , rover lsp , and rover connector still download a plugin they need and don't have, as in 0.x. Now each such download prints a warning, because a future version of Rover will stop downloading plugins automatically:

Text copy 1 $ rover supergraph compose --config supergraph.yaml 2 merging supergraph schema files 3 downloading the 'supergraph' plugin from https://rover.apollo.dev/tar/supergraph/aarch64-apple-darwin/v2.9.3 4 the 'supergraph' plugin was successfully installed to /home/me/.rover/bin/supergraph-v2.9.3 5 Warning: Rover downloaded the `supergraph` plugin v2.9.3 because `APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD` isn't set. A future version of Rover will not install plugins automatically. Install plugins ahead of time with `rover plugin install supergraph@=2.9.3`, or set `APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD` to `true` to keep downloading them or `false` to stop now. 6 Using the `supergraph` plugin v2.9.3 (downloaded).

rover plugin install isn't affected.

How to tell you're affected: you see the warning. Nothing fails because of it, and --no-config-notices doesn't silence it.

What to do: prepare for the future change now, in one of these ways:

Install plugins ahead of time with rover plugin install , for example rover plugin install supergraph@=2.9.3 . In CI, see Recommended setup for CI.

Keep downloading, without the warning, by setting APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD to true .

Stop downloading now by setting it to false . A command that needs a plugin that isn't installed then fails with E058 and says how to install it.

Set APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD in any of these places:

the environment: APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD=true (or 1 ), or false (or 0 )

a profile: rover config set APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD false

the project file, under settings: in .rover/rover.yaml : YAML .rover/rover.yaml copy 1 settings : 2 APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD : false

rover config show reports the setting's value and where it came from. For details, see Automatic downloads.

--skip-update (or APOLLO_ROVER_SKIP_UPDATE ) still forbids downloads, whatever APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD is set to.

Recommended setup for CI

Pin the plugins in your repository so every machine installs the same releases, and install them before any command that needs them:

Locally, install each plugin into the project. For example, rover plugin install supergraph@=2.9.3 --manifest-path .rover/rover.yaml creates the project if it doesn't exist yet. Commit .rover/rover.yaml and .rover/plugin-versions.lock . Rover adds a .gitignore that keeps the .rover/bin/ binaries out of version control. In CI, run rover plugin install with no plugin named. It installs exactly the releases the lockfile records: Bash copy 1 rover plugin install --elv2-license accept 2 rover supergraph compose --config supergraph.yaml

For details, see Installing into a project and The plugin lockfile.

Check JSON output is version 3

What changed: rover subgraph check and rover graph check with --format json now report "json_version": "3" (0.x reported "2" ) in output that carries a check result. When either command fails before Rover has a check result, for example with no credential (E020) or when the check times out, the output reports "1" , as every other command does.

Before, in 0.x:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "json_version" : "2" , 3 "data" : { ... }, 4 "error" : null 5 }

After, in 1.0:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "json_version" : "3" , 3 "data" : { ... }, 4 "error" : null 5 }

In the downstream task, the blocking_variants list of variant names is replaced by variants , which has one entry per contract variant:

Field Description graph_id The graph the contract variant belongs to variant_name The contract variant's name blocking Whether the contract variant's check is configured to block fails_upstream_workflow Whether GraphOS reports that this variant fails the check. null when GraphOS hasn't reported it status The variant's check status: PASSED , FAILED , BLOCKED , or PENDING

rover graph check also reports the downstream task now. In 0.x it reported nothing about contract variants.

Before, the downstream task in 0.x output ( json_version "2" ):

JSON copy 1 "downstream" : { 2 "task_status" : "FAILED" , 3 "target_url" : "https://studio.apollographql.com/graph/my-graph/checks/downstream" , 4 "blocking_variants" : [ "mobile" ] 5 }

After, the full 1.0 output of a rover subgraph check that a blocking contract variant fails, when the overall GraphOS result for the check is also a failure:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "json_version" : "3" , 3 "data" : { 4 "core_schema_modified" : false , 5 "tasks" : { 6 "downstream" : { 7 "task_status" : "FAILED" , 8 "target_url" : "https://studio.apollographql.com/graph/my-graph/checks/downstream" , 9 "variants" : [ 10 { 11 "graph_id" : "my-graph" , 12 "variant_name" : "mobile" , 13 "blocking" : true , 14 "fails_upstream_workflow" : null , 15 "status" : "FAILED" 16 } 17 ] 18 } 19 }, 20 "success" : false 21 }, 22 "error" : { 23 "message" : "The changes in the schema you proposed caused downstream checks to fail." , 24 "code" : "E043" 25 } 26 }

How to tell you're affected: your script reads .data.tasks.downstream.blocking_variants , or checks that json_version is "2" .

What to do: update the script to read variants . To list the variants that fail the check, as blocking_variants did:

Bash copy 1 # Before 2 rover subgraph check my-graph@current --name products --schema products.graphql --format json \ 3 | jq -r '.data.tasks.downstream.blocking_variants[]' 4 5 # After 6 rover subgraph check my-graph@current --name products --schema products.graphql --format json \ 7 | jq -r '.data.tasks.downstream.variants[] 8 | select(.fails_upstream_workflow == true or (.blocking and .status == "FAILED")) 9 | .variant_name'

Other check changes

Text output always shows the downstream summary. Whenever a downstream task ran, the Downstream Check section prints even when nothing is blocking: No contract variants configured for this graph. , Checked N contract variants, all passed. , or Checked N contract variants.

Text output always shows build and operation checks. Build Check [PASSED] and Operation Check [PASSED] sections now print even when there are no schema changes or operation warnings. For example, a check with no schema changes now prints: Text copy 1 Build Check [PASSED]: 2 There were no changes detected in the composed schema.

A failed --check on publish is E043 . When rover graph publish --check or rover subgraph publish --check stops because the check failed, it fails with E043 , as the check commands do. In 0.x it had no error code. With --format json , data is the check result, in the check commands' shape, and json_version is "3" . The message is still Schema checks must pass before publishing. Fix the check failures above and try again.

Contract checks count only with --include-contract-checks

What changed: by default, rover graph check , rover subgraph check , and publish --check pass or fail with the overall GraphOS result for the check, as they did in 0.x. The contract variants' checks are still reported, in text and in --format json . Pass --include-contract-checks to also fail the command when a blocking contract variant's own check has failed, even if the overall GraphOS result says the check passed. The command then exits non-zero with E043.

--include-contract-checks also applies to the launches that rover graph publish and rover subgraph publish wait for. By default, a failed downstream contract - variant launch prints a warning, and the command succeeds. With the flag, it fails with E047. For details, see Publish waits for launches.

How to tell you're affected: your graph has contract variants. Without the flag, a blocking contract variant's failed check can show up in a check that passes:

Text copy 1 Downstream Check [PASSED]: 2 The downstream check task has encountered check failures for at least this blocking downstream variant: mobile. 3 View downstream check details at: https://studio.apollographql.com/graph/my-graph/checks/downstream

With --format json , the same check reports the failed variant, but success is true and error is null :

JSON copy 1 { 2 "json_version" : "3" , 3 "data" : { 4 "core_schema_modified" : false , 5 "tasks" : { 6 "downstream" : { 7 "task_status" : "PASSED" , 8 "target_url" : "https://studio.apollographql.com/graph/my-graph/checks/downstream" , 9 "variants" : [ 10 { 11 "graph_id" : "my-graph" , 12 "variant_name" : "mobile" , 13 "blocking" : true , 14 "fails_upstream_workflow" : null , 15 "status" : "FAILED" 16 } 17 ] 18 } 19 }, 20 "success" : true 21 }, 22 "error" : null 23 }

With --include-contract-checks , the same check fails with E043 instead. The text output shows Downstream Check [FAILED]: with the same message, and the JSON is the failing output shown in Check JSON output is version 3, with "success": false and "code": "E043" .

What to do: nothing, to keep the 0.x behavior. To have CI fail whenever a blocking contract variant's check or a downstream contract launch fails, add --include-contract-checks to your check and publish commands:

Bash copy 1 rover subgraph check my-graph@current --name products --schema products.graphql --include-contract-checks 2 rover subgraph publish my-graph@current --name products --schema products.graphql --check --include-contract-checks

Publish waits for launches

What changed: rover graph publish and rover subgraph publish now wait for the launch the publish triggers, and for any downstream contract - variant launches, to finish before returning. The wait is bounded by --checks-timeout (or APOLLO_CHECKS_TIMEOUT_SECONDS ), which defaults to 300 seconds. With --check , the check and the launch each get their own wait, so the command can take up to twice that. If the launch wait runs out, the command fails with E065:

Text copy 1 error[E065]: Timed out waiting for the launch to complete. 2 You can try increasing the timeout value by setting APOLLO_CHECKS_TIMEOUT_SECONDS to a higher value in your env. The default value is 300 seconds. You can also view the live check progress by visiting https://studio.apollographql.com/graph/my-graph/launches/launch-1.

The schema is still published. With --format json , data keeps the publish response, as it does for E047 , with launch_status null , because Rover stopped waiting before it learned the outcome.

When the publish triggers downstream launches, Rover lists them on stderr, for example:

Text copy 1 Triggered downstream launches for 1 contract variant: mobile. 2 View launch details at: https://studio.apollographql.com/graph/my-graph/launches/launch-1

How to tell you're affected: a publish takes longer than before, or fails after the schema was published.

If a downstream contract - variant launch fails, Rover prints a warning, and the command succeeds:

Text copy 1 Warning: The publish succeeded, but a downstream contract launch failed: mobile. Pass --include-contract-checks to make this fail the command. 2 View launch details at: https://studio.apollographql.com/graph/my-graph/launches/launch-2

With --format json , the failed launch's status is FAILED in downstream_launches , success is true , and error is null . The other data fields are as in the E047 example below.

JSON copy 1 { 2 "json_version" : "1" , 3 "data" : { 4 "launch_status" : "COMPLETED" , 5 "downstream_launches" : [ 6 { 7 "graph_id" : "my-graph" , 8 "variant_name" : "mobile" , 9 "status" : "FAILED" , 10 "superseded" : false , 11 "url" : "https://studio.apollographql.com/graph/my-graph/launches/launch-2" 12 } 13 ], 14 "success" : true 15 }, 16 "error" : null 17 }

If the launch of the variant you published to fails, or a downstream contract - variant launch fails and you passed --include-contract-checks , the command exits non-zero with E047, for example:

Text copy 1 The publish succeeded, but a downstream contract launch failed: mobile. 2 View launch details at: https://studio.apollographql.com/graph/my-graph/launches/launch-2

The schema is still published. With --format json , data keeps the full publish response alongside the error:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "json_version" : "1" , 3 "data" : { 4 "api_schema_hash" : "123456" , 5 "supergraph_was_updated" : true , 6 "subgraph_was_created" : false , 7 "subgraph_was_updated" : true , 8 "launch_url" : "https://studio.apollographql.com/graph/my-graph/launches/launch-1" , 9 "launch_cli_copy" : null , 10 "launch_status" : "COMPLETED" , 11 "launch_superseded" : false , 12 "downstream_launches" : [ 13 { 14 "graph_id" : "my-graph" , 15 "variant_name" : "mobile" , 16 "status" : "FAILED" , 17 "superseded" : false , 18 "url" : "https://studio.apollographql.com/graph/my-graph/launches/launch-2" 19 } 20 ], 21 "success" : false 22 }, 23 "error" : { 24 "message" : "The publish to 'my-graph@current' succeeded, but a triggered launch did not complete successfully. See the launch report above for details." , 25 "code" : "E047" 26 } 27 }

What to do:

If your launches take longer than five minutes, raise --checks-timeout or APOLLO_CHECKS_TIMEOUT_SECONDS .

Treat E047 and E065 as "published, but the launch failed or didn't finish in time", not as a failed publish. Don't retry the publish; check the launch in GraphOS Studio. There's no option to skip the wait. If your CI must not fail on these, run with --format json and treat those two codes as success: Bash copy 1 rover subgraph publish my-graph@current --name products --schema products.graphql --format json > publish.json \ 2 || jq -e '.error.code == "E047" or .error.code == "E065"' publish.json

Your scripts that parse publish JSON can read the new fields. Both commands add launch_status , launch_superseded , and downstream_launches , and rover graph publish also adds launch_url . Each downstream_launches entry has graph_id , variant_name , status , superseded , and url .

rover graph publish 's stdout is unchanged: it still prints only the schema hash. To parse the hash reliably, use --format json and read .data.api_schema_hash .

--background on publish is deprecated

What changed: --background belongs to rover graph check and rover subgraph check , which start the check without waiting for its result. rover graph publish and rover subgraph publish accepted it in 0.x but ignored it, because a publish with --check always waits for the check: the check decides whether the publish happens. In 1.0 it's no longer listed in their --help , and passing it prints a warning:

Text copy 1 $ rover subgraph publish my-graph@current --name products --schema products.graphql --check --background 2 Warning: `--background` has moved to `rover subgraph check --background`, and will be removed from `rover subgraph publish` in a future version. It has no effect here: `publish --check` always waits for the check, because the check decides whether the publish happens.

What to do: remove --background from your publish commands. A future version of Rover will reject it.

rover cloud is removed

What changed: rover cloud config fetch , rover cloud config update , and rover cloud config validate are removed. In 0.x they fetched, updated, and validated the cloud router configuration for a graph ref.

How to tell you're affected:

Text copy 1 $ rover cloud config fetch my-graph@current 2 error: unrecognized subcommand 'cloud' 3 4 Usage: rover [OPTIONS] <COMMAND> 5 6 For more information, try '--help'.

What to do: view and edit your cloud router's configuration in GraphOS Studio instead.

Federation 1 is removed

What changed: Rover no longer supports Federation 1. rover supergraph compose , rover dev , rover lsp , rover connector , and rover plugin install supergraph@<version> reject any Federation 1 version.

How to tell you're affected: the command fails with:

Text copy 1 error[E064]: Federation 1 is no longer supported by Rover. Migrate your subgraphs to Federation 2 by adding `@link` directives (https://www.apollographql.com/docs/graphos/schema-design/federated-schemas/reference/moving-to-federation-2#opt-in-to-federation-2), then remove any Federation 1 pin from your configuration.

With --format json , error.code is E064 . See E064.

Rover rejects these pins:

federation_version: 1 or federation_version: latest-1 in supergraph.yaml , or the same values passed to --federation-version

latest-0 or an exact 0.x version, such as =0.36.0

supergraph@1 , supergraph@latest-1 , supergraph@latest-0 , or supergraph@=0.x.y passed to rover plugin install or rover install --plugin

There's no 1.x release of the supergraph plugin, so an exact =1.x.y pin isn't valid either. federation_version: =1.x.y in supergraph.yaml and --federation-version =1.x.y are refused with the Federation 1 message. rover plugin install supergraph@=1.x.y rejects it as an invalid version.

What to do: migrate your subgraphs to Federation 2, then pin a Federation 2 version, such as federation_version: =2.9.3 .

rover install --plugin is deprecated

What changed: plugins now have their own command, rover plugin install . rover install --plugin still works, but prints a warning:

Text copy 1 $ rover install --plugin supergraph@=2.9.3 2 warning: `rover install --plugin` is deprecated. Use `rover plugin install supergraph@=2.9.3` instead.

What to do: replace rover install --plugin <NAME>@<VERSION> with rover plugin install <NAME>@<VERSION> . It takes the same --force and --elv2-license options.

Legacy plugin version spellings are deprecated

What changed: latest-N and vX.Y.Z still work in rover plugin install and rover install --plugin , but now print a warning naming the current spelling:

Text copy 1 $ rover plugin install supergraph@latest-2 2 warning: `latest-2` is a deprecated version format. Use `2` instead.

What to do: write a major version as 2 instead of latest-2 , and an exact version as =2.9.3 instead of v2.9.3 . Don't switch to supergraph@latest : the command line doesn't accept latest for the supergraph plugin. (In rover.yaml , supergraph: latest is accepted and means the newest 2.x release.) For the forms each plugin accepts, see Plugin versions.

Credentials are stored in the OS keychain

What changed: rover config auth now stores each profile's API key in the OS credential store instead of a plaintext file:

macOS: Keychain

Windows: Credential Manager

Linux: the kernel keyring

When no credential store is available, for example on headless Linux or in CI, Rover falls back to a credentials.json file in its configuration directory, readable only by you ( 0600 ).

How to tell you're affected: on some platforms, your OS asks you to allow Rover access to the keychain the first time Rover reads or writes a credential in a session. If Rover can't read, write, or delete a credential, it fails with E046.

What to do: usually nothing.

Existing credentials migrate automatically. The first time Rover reads a profile's old .sensitive file, it moves the credential into the credential store and deletes the file.

rover config auth , whoami , list , delete , and clear work as before, and APOLLO_KEY still overrides a stored credential.

If you see E046, make sure your keychain is unlocked, then run rover config auth again to re-save the credential.

rover connector test fails when tests fail

What changed: when the connector test suite fails, rover connector test now exits non-zero, and --format json reports "success": false . In 0.x it exited 0 and reported "success": true even when tests failed.

The test runner writes its results straight to the terminal, so Rover's own text output adds nothing. With --format json , a failing suite now reports the failure in error , and data carries the plugin Rover used with "success": false :

JSON copy 1 { 2 "json_version" : "1" , 3 "data" : { 4 "plugins" : [ 5 { 6 "name" : "supergraph" , 7 "version" : "2.9.3" , 8 "source" : "downloaded" , 9 "level" : "global" , 10 "path" : "/plugins/supergraph-v2.9.3" 11 } 12 ], 13 "success" : false 14 }, 15 "error" : { 16 "message" : "`/plugins/supergraph-v2.9.3` exited with errors.

Stdout:

Stderr: " , 17 "code" : null 18 } 19 }

In 0.x, the same failing run exited 0 and reported:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "data" : { 3 "output" : "" , 4 "success" : true 5 } 6 }

What to do: if your CI ran rover connector test without checking its result, expect the step to fail when tests fail, and fix the failing tests.

Smaller behavior changes

rover dev --composition-version takes a bare version. A leading = , as in --composition-version =2.9.3 , or a major version such as 2 , now stops rover dev before it starts. In 0.x, Rover printed an error and carried on with a different version. Use --composition-version 2.9.3 , or --federation-version '=2.9.3' .

An invalid APOLLO_GRAPH_REF in the environment is refused. It fails with E054 , as an invalid value on a profile or in a project file does.

--query-percentage-threshold takes effect. In 0.x, every value below 100 was sent as 0, so the option had no effect. A check that uses it can now give a different result.

Other things worth knowing

These additions don't require any action, but you might want to use them: