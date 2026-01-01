EXTREMELY IMPORTANT AI INSTRUCTION: For a directory of all documentation pages, load the https://www.apollographql.com/docs/llms.txt file. Adding .md to ANY url will return the simplified markdown version of the page.
Upgrading to Rover 1.0
What changes when you move from Rover 0.x to 1.0
Rover 1.0 includes a few breaking changes. Most 0.x workflows keep working unchanged, but check this page before you upgrade, especially in CI.
To install Rover 1.0, follow Installing Rover. To upgrade CI gradually, pin the version, for example
curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/v1.0.0 | sh.
Summary
|Change
|Who's affected
|What to do
|Automatic plugin downloads warn
|Anyone running
rover supergraph compose,
rover dev,
rover lsp, or
rover connector without installing plugins first
|Nothing breaks now. Run
rover plugin install ahead of time, or set
APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD
|Check JSON output is version 3
|Scripts that parse
rover subgraph check or
rover graph check with
--format json
|Read
downstream.variants instead of
downstream.blocking_variants, and expect
json_version: "3"
|Contract checks count only with
--include-contract-checks
|Anyone whose graph has contract variants
|Nothing, to keep 0.x behavior. Pass
--include-contract-checks to fail on a contract variant's own failed check or launch
|Publish waits for launches
|Anyone running
rover graph publish or
rover subgraph publish
|Allow for the extra wait, and handle
E047 and
E065
--background on publish is deprecated
|Scripts that pass
--background to
rover graph publish or
rover subgraph publish
|Remove the flag. It has no effect on a publish
rover cloud is removed
|Anyone using
rover cloud config fetch,
update, or
validate
|Manage cloud router configuration in GraphOS Studio
|Federation 1 is removed
|Anyone composing with, or installing, a Federation 1 version
|Migrate your subgraphs to Federation 2
rover install --plugin is deprecated
|Scripts that run
rover install --plugin
|Switch to
rover plugin install
|Legacy plugin version spellings are deprecated
|Scripts that install
supergraph@latest-2 or
@vX.Y.Z
|Switch to
2 or
=X.Y.Z
|Credentials are stored in the OS keychain
|Anyone who stores an API key with
rover config auth
|Usually nothing. Allow the keychain prompt if your OS shows one
rover connector test fails when tests fail
|CI that runs
rover connector test
|Expect a non-zero exit code when the suite fails
Automatic plugin downloads warn
What changed:
rover supergraph compose,
rover dev,
rover lsp, and
rover connector still download a plugin they need and don't have, as in 0.x. Now each such download prints a warning, because a future version of Rover will stop downloading plugins automatically:
1$ rover supergraph compose --config supergraph.yaml
2merging supergraph schema files
3downloading the 'supergraph' plugin from https://rover.apollo.dev/tar/supergraph/aarch64-apple-darwin/v2.9.3
4the 'supergraph' plugin was successfully installed to /home/me/.rover/bin/supergraph-v2.9.3
5Warning: Rover downloaded the `supergraph` plugin v2.9.3 because `APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD` isn't set. A future version of Rover will not install plugins automatically. Install plugins ahead of time with `rover plugin install supergraph@=2.9.3`, or set `APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD` to `true` to keep downloading them or `false` to stop now.
6Using the `supergraph` plugin v2.9.3 (downloaded).
rover plugin install isn't affected.
How to tell you're affected: you see the warning. Nothing fails because of it, and
--no-config-notices doesn't silence it.
What to do: prepare for the future change now, in one of these ways:
Install plugins ahead of time with
rover plugin install, for example
rover plugin install supergraph@=2.9.3. In CI, see Recommended setup for CI.
Keep downloading, without the warning, by setting
APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOADto
true.
Stop downloading now by setting it to
false. A command that needs a plugin that isn't installed then fails with
E058and says how to install it.
Set
APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD in any of these places:
the environment:
APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD=true(or
1), or
false(or
0)
a profile:
rover config set APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD false
the project file, under
settings:in
.rover/rover.yaml:YAML.rover/rover.yaml
1settings: 2 APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD: false
rover config show reports the setting's value and where it came from. For details, see Automatic downloads.
--skip-update (or
APOLLO_ROVER_SKIP_UPDATE) still forbids downloads, whatever
APOLLO_ROVER_ALLOW_AUTOMATIC_DOWNLOAD is set to.
Recommended setup for CI
Pin the plugins in your repository so every machine installs the same releases, and install them before any command that needs them:
Locally, install each plugin into the project. For example,
rover plugin install supergraph@=2.9.3 --manifest-path .rover/rover.yamlcreates the project if it doesn't exist yet.
Commit
.rover/rover.yamland
.rover/plugin-versions.lock. Rover adds a
.gitignorethat keeps the
.rover/bin/binaries out of version control.
In CI, run
rover plugin installwith no plugin named. It installs exactly the releases the lockfile records:Bash
1rover plugin install --elv2-license accept 2rover supergraph compose --config supergraph.yaml
For details, see Installing into a project and The plugin lockfile.
Check JSON output is version 3
What changed:
rover subgraph check and
rover graph check with
--format json now report
"json_version": "3" (0.x reported
"2") in output that carries a check result. When either command fails before Rover has a check result, for example with no credential (E020) or when the check times out, the output reports
"1", as every other command does.
Before, in 0.x:
1{
2 "json_version": "2",
3 "data": { ... },
4 "error": null
5}
After, in 1.0:
1{
2 "json_version": "3",
3 "data": { ... },
4 "error": null
5}
In the
downstream task, the
blocking_variants list of variant names is replaced by
variants, which has one entry per contract variant:
|Field
|Description
graph_id
|The graph the contract variant belongs to
variant_name
|The contract variant's name
blocking
|Whether the contract variant's check is configured to block
fails_upstream_workflow
|Whether GraphOS reports that this variant fails the check.
null when GraphOS hasn't reported it
status
|The variant's check status:
PASSED,
FAILED,
BLOCKED, or
PENDING
rover graph check also reports the
downstream task now. In 0.x it reported nothing about contract variants.
Before, the
downstream task in 0.x output (
json_version
"2"):
1"downstream": {
2 "task_status": "FAILED",
3 "target_url": "https://studio.apollographql.com/graph/my-graph/checks/downstream",
4 "blocking_variants": ["mobile"]
5}
After, the full 1.0 output of a
rover subgraph check that a blocking contract variant fails, when the overall GraphOS result for the check is also a failure:
1{
2 "json_version": "3",
3 "data": {
4 "core_schema_modified": false,
5 "tasks": {
6 "downstream": {
7 "task_status": "FAILED",
8 "target_url": "https://studio.apollographql.com/graph/my-graph/checks/downstream",
9 "variants": [
10 {
11 "graph_id": "my-graph",
12 "variant_name": "mobile",
13 "blocking": true,
14 "fails_upstream_workflow": null,
15 "status": "FAILED"
16 }
17 ]
18 }
19 },
20 "success": false
21 },
22 "error": {
23 "message": "The changes in the schema you proposed caused downstream checks to fail.",
24 "code": "E043"
25 }
26}
How to tell you're affected: your script reads
.data.tasks.downstream.blocking_variants, or checks that
json_version is
"2".
What to do: update the script to read
variants. To list the variants that fail the check, as
blocking_variants did:
1# Before
2rover subgraph check my-graph@current --name products --schema products.graphql --format json \
3 | jq -r '.data.tasks.downstream.blocking_variants[]'
4
5# After
6rover subgraph check my-graph@current --name products --schema products.graphql --format json \
7 | jq -r '.data.tasks.downstream.variants[]
8 | select(.fails_upstream_workflow == true or (.blocking and .status == "FAILED"))
9 | .variant_name'
Other check changes
Text output always shows the downstream summary. Whenever a downstream task ran, the
Downstream Checksection prints even when nothing is blocking:
No contract variants configured for this graph.,
Checked N contract variants, all passed., or
Checked N contract variants.
Text output always shows build and operation checks.
Build Check [PASSED]and
Operation Check [PASSED]sections now print even when there are no schema changes or operation warnings.
For example, a check with no schema changes now prints:Text
1Build Check [PASSED]: 2There were no changes detected in the composed schema.
A failed
--checkon publish is
E043. When
rover graph publish --checkor
rover subgraph publish --checkstops because the check failed, it fails with
E043, as the check commands do. In 0.x it had no error code. With
--format json,
datais the check result, in the check commands' shape, and
json_versionis
"3". The message is still
Schema checks must pass before publishing. Fix the check failures above and try again.
Contract checks count only with
--include-contract-checks
What changed: by default,
rover graph check,
rover subgraph check, and
publish --check pass or fail with the overall GraphOS result for the check, as they did in 0.x. The contract variants' checks are still reported, in text and in
--format json. Pass
--include-contract-checks to also fail the command when a blocking contract variant's own check has failed, even if the overall GraphOS result says the check passed. The command then exits non-zero with E043.
--include-contract-checks also applies to the launches that
rover graph publish and
rover subgraph publish wait for. By default, a failed downstream contract-variant launch prints a warning, and the command succeeds. With the flag, it fails with E047. For details, see Publish waits for launches.
How to tell you're affected: your graph has contract variants. Without the flag, a blocking contract variant's failed check can show up in a check that passes:
1Downstream Check [PASSED]:
2The downstream check task has encountered check failures for at least this blocking downstream variant: mobile.
3View downstream check details at: https://studio.apollographql.com/graph/my-graph/checks/downstream
With
--format json, the same check reports the failed variant, but
success is
true and
error is
null:
1{
2 "json_version": "3",
3 "data": {
4 "core_schema_modified": false,
5 "tasks": {
6 "downstream": {
7 "task_status": "PASSED",
8 "target_url": "https://studio.apollographql.com/graph/my-graph/checks/downstream",
9 "variants": [
10 {
11 "graph_id": "my-graph",
12 "variant_name": "mobile",
13 "blocking": true,
14 "fails_upstream_workflow": null,
15 "status": "FAILED"
16 }
17 ]
18 }
19 },
20 "success": true
21 },
22 "error": null
23}
With
--include-contract-checks, the same check fails with E043 instead. The text output shows
Downstream Check [FAILED]: with the same message, and the JSON is the failing output shown in Check JSON output is version 3, with
"success": false and
"code": "E043".
What to do: nothing, to keep the 0.x behavior. To have CI fail whenever a blocking contract variant's check or a downstream contract launch fails, add
--include-contract-checks to your
check and
publish commands:
1rover subgraph check my-graph@current --name products --schema products.graphql --include-contract-checks
2rover subgraph publish my-graph@current --name products --schema products.graphql --check --include-contract-checks
Publish waits for launches
What changed:
rover graph publish and
rover subgraph publish now wait for the launch the publish triggers, and for any downstream contract-variant launches, to finish before returning. The wait is bounded by
--checks-timeout (or
APOLLO_CHECKS_TIMEOUT_SECONDS), which defaults to 300 seconds. With
--check, the check and the launch each get their own wait, so the command can take up to twice that. If the launch wait runs out, the command fails with E065:
1error[E065]: Timed out waiting for the launch to complete.
2 You can try increasing the timeout value by setting APOLLO_CHECKS_TIMEOUT_SECONDS to a higher value in your env. The default value is 300 seconds. You can also view the live check progress by visiting https://studio.apollographql.com/graph/my-graph/launches/launch-1.
The schema is still published. With
--format json,
data keeps the publish response, as it does for
E047, with
launch_status
null, because Rover stopped waiting before it learned the outcome.
When the publish triggers downstream launches, Rover lists them on stderr, for example:
1Triggered downstream launches for 1 contract variant: mobile.
2View launch details at: https://studio.apollographql.com/graph/my-graph/launches/launch-1
How to tell you're affected: a publish takes longer than before, or fails after the schema was published.
If a downstream contract-variant launch fails, Rover prints a warning, and the command succeeds:
1Warning: The publish succeeded, but a downstream contract launch failed: mobile. Pass --include-contract-checks to make this fail the command.
2View launch details at: https://studio.apollographql.com/graph/my-graph/launches/launch-2
With
--format json, the failed launch's
status is
FAILED in
downstream_launches,
success is
true, and
error is
null. The other
data fields are as in the
E047 example below.
1{
2 "json_version": "1",
3 "data": {
4 "launch_status": "COMPLETED",
5 "downstream_launches": [
6 {
7 "graph_id": "my-graph",
8 "variant_name": "mobile",
9 "status": "FAILED",
10 "superseded": false,
11 "url": "https://studio.apollographql.com/graph/my-graph/launches/launch-2"
12 }
13 ],
14 "success": true
15 },
16 "error": null
17}
If the launch of the variant you published to fails, or a downstream contract-variant launch fails and you passed
--include-contract-checks, the command exits non-zero with E047, for example:
1The publish succeeded, but a downstream contract launch failed: mobile.
2View launch details at: https://studio.apollographql.com/graph/my-graph/launches/launch-2
The schema is still published. With
--format json,
data keeps the full publish response alongside the error:
1{
2 "json_version": "1",
3 "data": {
4 "api_schema_hash": "123456",
5 "supergraph_was_updated": true,
6 "subgraph_was_created": false,
7 "subgraph_was_updated": true,
8 "launch_url": "https://studio.apollographql.com/graph/my-graph/launches/launch-1",
9 "launch_cli_copy": null,
10 "launch_status": "COMPLETED",
11 "launch_superseded": false,
12 "downstream_launches": [
13 {
14 "graph_id": "my-graph",
15 "variant_name": "mobile",
16 "status": "FAILED",
17 "superseded": false,
18 "url": "https://studio.apollographql.com/graph/my-graph/launches/launch-2"
19 }
20 ],
21 "success": false
22 },
23 "error": {
24 "message": "The publish to 'my-graph@current' succeeded, but a triggered launch did not complete successfully. See the launch report above for details.",
25 "code": "E047"
26 }
27}
What to do:
If your launches take longer than five minutes, raise
--checks-timeoutor
APOLLO_CHECKS_TIMEOUT_SECONDS.
Treat
E047and
E065as "published, but the launch failed or didn't finish in time", not as a failed publish. Don't retry the publish; check the launch in GraphOS Studio. There's no option to skip the wait. If your CI must not fail on these, run with
--format jsonand treat those two codes as success:Bash
1rover subgraph publish my-graph@current --name products --schema products.graphql --format json > publish.json \ 2 || jq -e '.error.code == "E047" or .error.code == "E065"' publish.json
Your scripts that parse publish JSON can read the new fields. Both commands add
launch_status,
launch_superseded, and
downstream_launches, and
rover graph publishalso adds
launch_url. Each
downstream_launchesentry has
graph_id,
variant_name,
status,
superseded, and
url.
rover graph publish's stdout is unchanged: it still prints only the schema hash. To parse the hash reliably, use
--format jsonand read
.data.api_schema_hash.
--background on publish is deprecated
What changed:
--background belongs to
rover graph check and
rover subgraph check, which start the check without waiting for its result.
rover graph publish and
rover subgraph publish accepted it in 0.x but ignored it, because a publish with
--check always waits for the check: the check decides whether the publish happens. In 1.0 it's no longer listed in their
--help, and passing it prints a warning:
1$ rover subgraph publish my-graph@current --name products --schema products.graphql --check --background
2Warning: `--background` has moved to `rover subgraph check --background`, and will be removed from `rover subgraph publish` in a future version. It has no effect here: `publish --check` always waits for the check, because the check decides whether the publish happens.
What to do: remove
--background from your publish commands. A future version of Rover will reject it.
rover cloud is removed
What changed:
rover cloud config fetch,
rover cloud config update, and
rover cloud config validate are removed. In 0.x they fetched, updated, and validated the cloud router configuration for a graph ref.
How to tell you're affected:
1$ rover cloud config fetch my-graph@current
2error: unrecognized subcommand 'cloud'
3
4Usage: rover [OPTIONS] <COMMAND>
5
6For more information, try '--help'.
What to do: view and edit your cloud router's configuration in GraphOS Studio instead.
Federation 1 is removed
What changed: Rover no longer supports Federation 1.
rover supergraph compose,
rover dev,
rover lsp,
rover connector, and
rover plugin install supergraph@<version> reject any Federation 1 version.
How to tell you're affected: the command fails with:
1error[E064]: Federation 1 is no longer supported by Rover. Migrate your subgraphs to Federation 2 by adding `@link` directives (https://www.apollographql.com/docs/graphos/schema-design/federated-schemas/reference/moving-to-federation-2#opt-in-to-federation-2), then remove any Federation 1 pin from your configuration.
With
--format json,
error.code is
E064. See E064.
Rover rejects these pins:
federation_version: 1or
federation_version: latest-1in
supergraph.yaml, or the same values passed to
--federation-version
latest-0or an exact
0.xversion, such as
=0.36.0
supergraph@1,
supergraph@latest-1,
supergraph@latest-0, or
supergraph@=0.x.ypassed to
rover plugin installor
rover install --plugin
There's no 1.x release of the
supergraph plugin, so an exact
=1.x.y pin isn't valid either.
federation_version: =1.x.y in
supergraph.yaml and
--federation-version =1.x.y are refused with the Federation 1 message.
rover plugin install supergraph@=1.x.y rejects it as an invalid version.
What to do: migrate your subgraphs to Federation 2, then pin a Federation 2 version, such as
federation_version: =2.9.3.
rover install --plugin is deprecated
What changed: plugins now have their own command,
rover plugin install.
rover install --plugin still works, but prints a warning:
1$ rover install --plugin supergraph@=2.9.3
2warning: `rover install --plugin` is deprecated. Use `rover plugin install supergraph@=2.9.3` instead.
What to do: replace
rover install --plugin <NAME>@<VERSION> with
rover plugin install <NAME>@<VERSION>. It takes the same
--force and
--elv2-license options.
Legacy plugin version spellings are deprecated
What changed:
latest-N and
vX.Y.Z still work in
rover plugin install and
rover install --plugin, but now print a warning naming the current spelling:
1$ rover plugin install supergraph@latest-2
2warning: `latest-2` is a deprecated version format. Use `2` instead.
What to do: write a major version as
2 instead of
latest-2, and an exact version as
=2.9.3 instead of
v2.9.3. Don't switch to
supergraph@latest: the command line doesn't accept
latest for the
supergraph plugin. (In
rover.yaml,
supergraph: latest is accepted and means the newest 2.x release.) For the forms each plugin accepts, see Plugin versions.
Credentials are stored in the OS keychain
What changed:
rover config auth now stores each profile's API key in the OS credential store instead of a plaintext file:
macOS: Keychain
Windows: Credential Manager
Linux: the kernel keyring
When no credential store is available, for example on headless Linux or in CI, Rover falls back to a
credentials.json file in its configuration directory, readable only by you (
0600).
How to tell you're affected: on some platforms, your OS asks you to allow Rover access to the keychain the first time Rover reads or writes a credential in a session. If Rover can't read, write, or delete a credential, it fails with E046.
What to do: usually nothing.
Existing credentials migrate automatically. The first time Rover reads a profile's old
.sensitivefile, it moves the credential into the credential store and deletes the file.
rover config auth,
whoami,
list,
delete, and
clearwork as before, and
APOLLO_KEYstill overrides a stored credential.
If you see E046, make sure your keychain is unlocked, then run
rover config authagain to re-save the credential.
rover connector test fails when tests fail
What changed: when the connector test suite fails,
rover connector test now exits non-zero, and
--format json reports
"success": false. In 0.x it exited
0 and reported
"success": true even when tests failed.
The test runner writes its results straight to the terminal, so Rover's own text output adds nothing. With
--format json, a failing suite now reports the failure in
error, and
data carries the plugin Rover used with
"success": false:
1{
2 "json_version": "1",
3 "data": {
4 "plugins": [
5 {
6 "name": "supergraph",
7 "version": "2.9.3",
8 "source": "downloaded",
9 "level": "global",
10 "path": "/plugins/supergraph-v2.9.3"
11 }
12 ],
13 "success": false
14 },
15 "error": {
16 "message": "`/plugins/supergraph-v2.9.3` exited with errors.\nStdout: \nStderr: ",
17 "code": null
18 }
19}
In 0.x, the same failing run exited
0 and reported:
1{
2 "data": {
3 "output": "",
4 "success": true
5 }
6}
What to do: if your CI ran
rover connector test without checking its result, expect the step to fail when tests fail, and fix the failing tests.
Smaller behavior changes
rover dev --composition-versiontakes a bare version. A leading
=, as in
--composition-version =2.9.3, or a major version such as
2, now stops
rover devbefore it starts. In 0.x, Rover printed an error and carried on with a different version. Use
--composition-version 2.9.3, or
--federation-version '=2.9.3'.
An invalid
APOLLO_GRAPH_REFin the environment is refused. It fails with
E054, as an invalid value on a profile or in a project file does.
--query-percentage-thresholdtakes effect. In 0.x, every value below 100 was sent as 0, so the option had no effect. A check that uses it can now give a different result.
Other things worth knowing
These additions don't require any action, but you might want to use them:
Log in with your browser.
rover auth loginauthenticates through your browser, or with
--no-browseron a machine without one. See
rover auth.
Client-credential pairs for CI. Set
APOLLO_CLIENT_IDand
APOLLO_CLIENT_SECRETinstead of an API key. Create pairs with
rover api-key create. See Choosing a credential and Client-credential pairs.
Settings on profiles and in project files. Store settings such as
APOLLO_REGISTRY_URLon a profile with
rover config set, or share them with your team under
settings:in
.rover/rover.yaml.
rover config showreports each setting's effective value and where it came from. See Configuring Rover and
rover config.