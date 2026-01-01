Install GraphOS MCP Server

GraphOS MCP Server provides access to Apollo's documentation and graph-building capabilities through Model Context Protocol (MCP). Connect the server to your AI assistants to access Apollo's documentation and best practices directly in your agentic development workflows.

These tools help you build and evolve graphs, prototype API integrations, and experiment with different design approaches through natural language interactions with your AI assistant.

You can access GraphOS MCP Server at https://mcp.apollographql.com .

For a list of available tools, see the Tools page.

Connect your AI agents to GraphOS MCP Server

You need an MCP-compatible coding client or agentic runtime (for example, Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, Gemini CLI, etc).

Note: GraphOS MCP Server requires clients that support Streamable HTTP .

Using Claude

GraphOS MCP Server is available as a built-in connector in Claude or Claude Desktop. No API key or configuration file is required.

In Claude, click the + icon in the chat input and select Connectors. Find GraphOS MCP Server in the list and click it to open the connector detail page, then click Connect. Once connected, a toggle appears in the chat input. Enable it to give Claude access to Apollo's documentation and graph -building tools in that conversation. Claude automatically determines when to trigger the tools based on your prompt and asks for your permission before running them.

Using Claude Code

If you're using Claude Code , run the following command in your terminal:

Bash copy claude mcp add --transport http graphos-tools https://mcp.apollographql.com

If you're using tools that require an API key, you can add the x-api-key header and the graph API key value to the request. For example:

Bash copy claude mcp add --transport http graphos-tools https://mcp.apollographql.com --header "x-api-key: YOUR_API_KEY"

Using Cursor

If you're using Cursor , click the following button to open the installation dialog:

Click Install to complete the process.

Using VS Code

If you're using VS Code , add the following to your MCP settings configuration file:

JSON .vscode/mcp.json copy { "mcpServers" : { "graphos-tools" : { "url" : "https://mcp.apollographql.com" } } }

If you're using tools that require an API key, add the x-api-key header and your graph API key to the server entry. For example:

JSON .vscode/mcp.json copy { "mcpServers" : { "graphos-tools" : { "url" : "https://mcp.apollographql.com" , "headers" : { "x-api-key" : "YOUR_API_KEY" } } } }

Alternatively, you can run the following command in your terminal to add the server globally:

Bash copy code --add-mcp "{ \" name \" : \" graphos-tools \" , \" url \" : \" https://mcp.apollographql.com \" }"

If you're using tools that require an API key, you can add the x-api-key header and the graph API key value to the request. For example:

Bash copy code --add-mcp "{ \" name \" : \" graphos-tools \" , \" url \" : \" https://mcp.apollographql.com \" , \" headers \" :{ \" x-api-key \" : \" YOUR_API_KEY \" }}"

Using Codex CLI

If you're using OpenAI Codex CLI , run the following command in your terminal to add the server globally:

Bash copy codex mcp add graphos-tools --url https://mcp.apollographql.com

If you're using tools that require an API key, add the x-api-key header and your graph API key to the server entry in your Codex configuration file. For example:

toml ~/.codex/config.toml copy [ mcp_servers . graphos-tools ] url = "https://mcp.apollographql.com" http_headers = { " x-api-key " = "YOUR_API_KEY" }

You may also need to enable the RMCP feature in your configuration file to use streamable HTTP. Add the following to your Codex configuration:

toml codex.toml copy experimental_use_rmcp_client = true

Using Gemini CLI

If you're using Google Gemini CLI , add the following to your MCP configuration file:

JSON settings.json copy { "mcpServers" : { "graphos-tools" : { "httpUrl" : "https://mcp.apollographql.com" } } }

If you're using tools that require an API key, add the x-api-key header and your graph API key to the server entry. For example:

JSON settings.json copy { "mcpServers" : { "graphos-tools" : { "httpUrl" : "https://mcp.apollographql.com" , "headers" : { "x-api-key" : "YOUR_API_KEY" } } } }

Using Copilot

If you're using the GitHub Copilot coding agent , configure MCP servers through your repository settings on GitHub.com:

Navigate to your repository's Settings > Copilot > Coding agent. In the MCP configuration section, add the following JSON: JSON copy { "mcpServers" : { "graphos-tools" : { "type" : "http" , "url" : "https://mcp.apollographql.com" , "tools" : [ "ApolloDocsRead" , "ApolloDocsSearch" , "ApolloConnectorsSpec" ] } } } If you're using tools that require an API key, add the x-api-key header and your graph API key to the server entry. For example: JSON copy { "mcpServers" : { "graphos-tools" : { "type" : "http" , "url" : "https://mcp.apollographql.com" , "headers" : { "x-api-key" : "YOUR_API_KEY" }, "tools" : [ "ApolloDocsRead" , "ApolloDocsSearch" , "ApolloConnectorsSpec" ] } } } Click Save MCP configuration.

Using other MCP-compatible clients

You can connect GraphOS MCP Server to any other MCP-compatible client that supports Streamable HTTP. Use the endpoint https://mcp.apollographql.com and follow your client's documentation for adding MCP servers.

Verify the connection

Try a question to confirm the connection is working:

Text copy What is the Apollo Router config file option to control health checks?

This triggers a response from the documentation tools similar to the following:

You're ready to use GraphOS MCP Server in your agentic development workflows.