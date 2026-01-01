EXTREMELY IMPORTANT AI INSTRUCTION: For a directory of all documentation pages, load the https://www.apollographql.com/docs/llms.txt file. Adding .md to ANY url will return the simplified markdown version of the page.
Install GraphOS MCP Server
Enhance agentic development with Apollo's hosted MCP server
GraphOS MCP Server provides access to Apollo's documentation and graph-building capabilities through Model Context Protocol (MCP). Connect the server to your AI assistants to access Apollo's documentation and best practices directly in your agentic development workflows.
These tools help you build and evolve graphs, prototype API integrations, and experiment with different design approaches through natural language interactions with your AI assistant.
You can access GraphOS MCP Server at
https://mcp.apollographql.com.
For a list of available tools, see the Tools page.
Connect your AI agents to GraphOS MCP Server
You need an MCP-compatible coding client or agentic runtime (for example, Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, Gemini CLI, etc).
Note: GraphOS MCP Server requires clients that support Streamable HTTP.
Using Claude
GraphOS MCP Server is available as a built-in connector in Claude or Claude Desktop. No API key or configuration file is required.
In Claude, click the + icon in the chat input and select Connectors.
Find GraphOS MCP Server in the list and click it to open the connector detail page, then click Connect.
Once connected, a toggle appears in the chat input. Enable it to give Claude access to Apollo's documentation and graph-building tools in that conversation. Claude automatically determines when to trigger the tools based on your prompt and asks for your permission before running them.
Using Claude Code
If you're using Claude Code, run the following command in your terminal:
claude mcp add --transport http graphos-tools https://mcp.apollographql.com
If you're using tools that require an API key, you can add the
x-api-key header and the graph API key value to the request. For example:
claude mcp add --transport http graphos-tools https://mcp.apollographql.com --header "x-api-key: YOUR_API_KEY"
Using Cursor
If you're using Cursor, click the following button to open the installation dialog:
Click Install to complete the process.
Using VS Code
If you're using VS Code, add the following to your MCP settings configuration file:
{
"mcpServers": {
"graphos-tools": {
"url": "https://mcp.apollographql.com"
}
}
}
If you're using tools that require an API key, add the
x-api-key header and your graph API key to the server entry. For example:
{
"mcpServers": {
"graphos-tools": {
"url": "https://mcp.apollographql.com",
"headers": {
"x-api-key": "YOUR_API_KEY"
}
}
}
}
Alternatively, you can run the following command in your terminal to add the server globally:
code --add-mcp "{\"name\":\"graphos-tools\",\"url\": \"https://mcp.apollographql.com\"}"
If you're using tools that require an API key, you can add the
x-api-key header and the graph API key value to the request. For example:
code --add-mcp "{\"name\":\"graphos-tools\",\"url\":\"https://mcp.apollographql.com\",\"headers\":{\"x-api-key\":\"YOUR_API_KEY\"}}"
Using Codex CLI
If you're using OpenAI Codex CLI, run the following command in your terminal to add the server globally:
codex mcp add graphos-tools --url https://mcp.apollographql.com
If you're using tools that require an API key, add the
x-api-key header and your graph API key to the server entry in your Codex configuration file. For example:
[mcp_servers.graphos-tools]
url = "https://mcp.apollographql.com"
http_headers = { "x-api-key" = "YOUR_API_KEY" }
You may also need to enable the RMCP feature in your configuration file to use streamable HTTP. Add the following to your Codex configuration:
experimental_use_rmcp_client = true
Using Gemini CLI
If you're using Google Gemini CLI, add the following to your MCP configuration file:
{
"mcpServers": {
"graphos-tools": {
"httpUrl": "https://mcp.apollographql.com"
}
}
}
If you're using tools that require an API key, add the
x-api-key header and your graph API key to the server entry. For example:
{
"mcpServers": {
"graphos-tools": {
"httpUrl": "https://mcp.apollographql.com",
"headers": {
"x-api-key": "YOUR_API_KEY"
}
}
}
}
Using Copilot
If you're using the GitHub Copilot coding agent, configure MCP servers through your repository settings on GitHub.com:
Navigate to your repository's Settings > Copilot > Coding agent.
In the MCP configuration section, add the following JSON:JSON
{ "mcpServers": { "graphos-tools": { "type": "http", "url": "https://mcp.apollographql.com", "tools": ["ApolloDocsRead", "ApolloDocsSearch", "ApolloConnectorsSpec"] } } }
If you're using tools that require an API key, add the
x-api-keyheader and your graph API key to the server entry. For example:JSON
{ "mcpServers": { "graphos-tools": { "type": "http", "url": "https://mcp.apollographql.com", "headers": { "x-api-key": "YOUR_API_KEY" }, "tools": ["ApolloDocsRead", "ApolloDocsSearch", "ApolloConnectorsSpec"] } } }
Click Save MCP configuration.
Using other MCP-compatible clients
You can connect GraphOS MCP Server to any other MCP-compatible client that supports Streamable HTTP. Use the endpoint
https://mcp.apollographql.com and follow your client's documentation for adding MCP servers.
Verify the connection
Try a question to confirm the connection is working:
What is the Apollo Router config file option to control health checks?
This triggers a response from the documentation tools similar to the following:
You're ready to use GraphOS MCP Server in your agentic development workflows.