Schema Checks Reference

This reference describes the operations checks statuses you see in GraphOS Studio and the schema change types reported by the Rover CLI subgraph check response .

Operations check statuses

GraphOS classifies operations checks with the following statuses:

Status Description Broken The operation is invalid and not executable against the new schema. Potentially affected The operation is valid against the new schema but may result in errors or unexpected behavior. Unaffected The operation is unaffected by schema change(s). Safe A user has marked schema change(s) for this operation as safe . Ignored A user has chosen to ignore schema change(s) for this operation.

Types of schema changes

When you run a schema check, the check response classifies each schema change with the following codes.

Not every change to a schema is a potentially breaking change. Additive changes (such as adding a field to a type) are usually safe and do not affect active clients. Deletions and modifications (such as removing a field or changing a return type), however, can break clients that use affected types and fields.

If you use the GraphOS Router to report operation metrics , you can configure extended reference reporting for more accurate schema checks.

Potentially breaking changes

ⓘ note variant without traffic. You can use ignored conditions settings to ignore all potentially breaking changes when detected on awithout traffic.

Removals

These changes remove a schema element. If an operation is actively using a removed element, that operation will start returning an error.

Name Description FIELD_REMOVED A field used by at least one operation was removed. TYPE_REMOVED A scalar or object used by at least one operation was removed. ARG_REMOVED An argument used by at least one operation was removed from a field. TYPE_REMOVED_FROM_UNION A type was removed from a union used by at least one operation. FIELD_REMOVED_FROM_INPUT_OBJECT A field was removed from an input type. That field is referenced by an argument on another field that's used by at least one operation. VALUE_REMOVED_FROM_ENUM A value was removed from an enum used by at least one operation. TYPE_REMOVED_FROM_INTERFACE An object was removed from an interface used by at least one operation.

Addition of required arguments

These changes add a required input to a schema element. If an operation is actively using an element of your graph and doesn't add the new required input argument, the graph will return an error to affected clients.

Name Description REQUIRED_ARG_ADDED A non-nullable argument was added to field that's used by at least one operation. REQUIRED_FIELD_ADDED_TO_INPUT_OBJECT A non-nullable field without a default value was added to an input object used by at least one operation.

These changes update an existing schema element. If an operation is actively using an element that is updated, the operation might start receiving an error from your graph. It also might receive an unexpected result.

ⓘ note In some cases, in-place updates are compatible with affected clients at runtime (such as a type rename or a conversion from an object to an interface that uses the same fields). However, schema checks still marks these as breaking changes, because validation does not have enough information to ensure that they are safe.

Name Description FIELD_CHANGED_TYPE An existing field used by at least one operation changed its type. FIELD_ON_INPUT_OBJECT_CHANGED_TYPE An existing field of an input object changed its type. That field is referenced by an argument on another field that's used by at least one operation. TYPE_CHANGED_KIND An existing type used by at least one operation changed its "kind." For example, an object type was changed to a union type. ARG_CHANGED_TYPE An existing argument on a field used by at least one operation changed its type. ARG_CHANGED_TYPE_OPTIONAL_TO_REQUIRED An existing argument on a field used by at least one operation changed from an optional type to a required type.

Default values

These changes update the default value for an argument or input type. If an operation is using an element of your graph and does not specify a value for this argument, the operation might get an unexpected result when the schema is updated if it was relying on the original default value.

ⓘ note You can use ignored conditions settings to ignore default value changes. Default value removals can still be breaking changes.

Name Description ARG_DEFAULT_VALUE_CHANGE An existing field used by at least one operation had a default value added, changed, or removed. INPUT_OBJECT_FIELD_DEFAULT_VALUE_CHANGE An existing input object field used by at least one operation had a default value changed. INPUT_OBJECT_FIELD_DEFAULT_VALUE_REMOVED An existing input object field used by at least one operation had a default value removed.

Non-breaking changes

These changes are detected by schema checks, but they are "safe." They never affect the behavior of any existing clients if deployed.

Schema additions

Name Description FIELD_ADDED A field was added to an existing type. TYPE_ADDED A type was added to the schema. VALUE_ADDED_TO_ENUM A value was added to an enum. If clients contain a switch statement on the enum's value and do not include a default case, this change might cause unexpected behavior. TYPE_ADDED_TO_UNION A type was added to a union used by at least one operation. TYPE_ADDED_TO_INTERFACE An interface was applied to an object used by at least one operation. OPTIONAL_ARG_ADDED A nullable argument was added to an existing field. OPTIONAL_FIELD_ADDED_TO_INPUT_OBJECT An optional field was added to an existing input object. INPUT_OBJECT_FIELD_DEFAULT_VALUE_ADDED An existing input object field used by at least one operation had a default value added.

Deprecations

Name Description FIELD_DEPRECATED An existing field was deprecated. FIELD_DEPRECATION_REMOVED A previously deprecated field is no longer deprecated. FIELD_DEPRECATED_REASON_CHANGE The specified reason for a field's deprecation changed. ENUM_DEPRECATED An existing enum was deprecated. ENUM_DEPRECATION_REMOVED A previously deprecated enum is no longer deprecated. ENUM_DEPRECATED_REASON_CHANGE The specified reason for an enum's deprecation changed.

Descriptions