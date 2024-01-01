Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

GraphQL Subscription Support

Execute GraphQL subscription operations in GraphOS Studio Explorer

The GraphOS Studio Explorer provides support for executing GraphQL subscription operations using a variety of protocols (including WebSocket and HTTP). You can configure the Explorer to use whichever protocol your GraphQL endpoint requires.

Setup

To execute a GraphQL subscription operation in the GraphOS Studio Explorer, first open the Explorer's Connection settings to specify your subscriptions endpoint and implementation:

Subscription settings in the Explorer
 note
Remember that the path and protocol of your subscriptions URL might differ from those of your primary endpoint.
Which 'implementation' do I choose?
  • If you're subscribing to a subgraph or a standalone GraphQL server, choose whichever WebSocket subprotocol the server uses.
    • If you aren't sure which subprotocol the server uses, choose Autodetect and the Explorer will attempt to determine the correct subprotocol.
  • If you're subscribing to the router, choose Multipart subscriptions. This is the HTTP-based protocol that the router uses.

Executing a subscription

You define a subscription operation in the Explorer's Operation panel, just as you do for a query or mutation. When you run the subscription, a Subscriptions panel appears in the bottom right that updates as new data arrives:

Subscriptions panel in the Explorer

  • The most recently received payload is displayed at the top of the panel.

  • The dot next to STATUS indicates whether the Explorer is connected to your subscriptions endpoint (green if connected, red if disconnected).

  • Click the X next to Listening to stop listening for updates. The updates you've already received remain in the panel.

  • Click the X next to Subscriptions to close the panel entirely.

Troubleshooting connection issues

If you can't connect to your subscriptions endpoint, double-check all the following in the Explorer's Connection settings:

  • The protocol of your endpoint URL (ws/wss for WebSocket, http/https for HTTP)

  • The path of your endpoint URL

  • Your selected subscriptions implementation (see Setup )