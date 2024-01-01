GraphQL Subscription Support

The GraphOS Studio Explorer provides support for executing GraphQL subscription operations using a variety of protocols (including WebSocket and HTTP). You can configure the Explorer to use whichever protocol your GraphQL endpoint requires.

Setup

To execute a GraphQL subscription operation in the GraphOS Studio Explorer, first open the Explorer's Connection settings to specify your subscriptions endpoint and implementation:

ⓘ note Remember that the path and protocol of your subscriptions URL might differ from those of your primary endpoint.

If you're subscribing to a subgraph or a standalone GraphQL server, choose whichever WebSocket subprotocol the server uses. If you aren't sure which subprotocol the server uses, choose Autodetect and the Explorer will attempt to determine the correct subprotocol.

or a standalone choose whichever WebSocket subprotocol the server uses. If you're subscribing to the router, choose Multipart subscriptions . This is the HTTP-based protocol that the router uses. Learn more about subscriptions with the router.

choose . This is the HTTP-based protocol that the router uses.

Executing a subscription

You define a subscription operation in the Explorer's Operation panel, just as you do for a query or mutation. When you run the subscription, a Subscriptions panel appears in the bottom right that updates as new data arrives:

The most recently received payload is displayed at the top of the panel.

The dot next to STATUS indicates whether the Explorer is connected to your subscriptions endpoint (green if connected, red if disconnected).

Click the X next to Listening to stop listening for updates. The updates you've already received remain in the panel.

Click the X next to Subscriptions to close the panel entirely.

Troubleshooting connection issues

If you can't connect to your subscriptions endpoint, double-check all the following in the Explorer's Connection settings: