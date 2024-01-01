Contract Reference

This feature is only available with a GraphOS Enterprise plan. You can test it out by signing up for a free You can test it out by signing up for a free GraphOS trial . To compare GraphOS feature support across all plan types, see the pricing page

Valid @tag locations

In both Federation 1 and Federation 2, you can apply tags to the following schema elements to filter your contract schema:

Object, interface, and union type definitions

Fields of object types Federation 1 doesn't support tagging fields of interface types. In Federation 1, you can still make an interface field inaccessible by tagging the interface definition or by ensuring that object fields that implement the interface field are removed.



In Federation 2 only, you can also apply tags to the following:

Fields of interface types

Enum types and their values

Input types and their fields

Definitions of custom scalar types

Arguments of fields, but not directive arguments

Valid @tag names

@tag names can include alphanumeric characters ( a-z , A-Z , 0-9 ), along with hyphens ( - ) and forward slashes ( / ).

Each tag name cannot exceed 128 characters.

GraphQL copy 1 type User { 2 id : ID ! 3 name : String ! @tag ( name : "a/b/c/1-2-3" ) 4 }

Whenever you tag the definition of an object or interface type, GraphOS automatically considers that tag to be applied to all fields of that type: GraphQL copy 1 type InternalUser @tag ( name : "internal" ) { 2 id : ID ! # Also considered to have @tag(name: "internal") 3 }

Whenever you tag the definition of an object, interface, or union type, you should always apply that same tag to every field that returns that type: GraphQL copy 1 type BillingAccount @tag ( name : "internal" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 acctNumber : String ! 4 } 5 6 type Query { 7 billingAccounts : [ BillingAccount ! ] ! @tag ( name : "internal" ) 8 } ⚠️ caution If you don't do this, a contract might exclude a type while including fields that return that type. This produces an invalid contract schema.

If a contract excludes an object that implements an interface or is included in a union: The contract is not required to exclude schema fields that return that interface or union as long as at least one other associated object type remains: GraphQL copy 1 # Two object types implement this interface. 2 interface Identity { 3 id : ID ! 4 name : String ! 5 } 6 7 # If this implementing type is excluded... 8 type InternalUser implements Identity @tag ( name : "internal" ) { 9 id : ID ! 10 name : String ! 11 } 12 13 # ...but this implementing type remains... 14 type ExternalUser implements Identity { 15 id : ID ! 16 name : String ! 17 } 18 19 type Query { 20 # ...then this field doesn't need to be excluded. 21 currentIdentity : Identity 22 } However, if a subgraph resolves one of these fields by returning an object of an excluded type, a runtime error occurs in the router and the operation fails.



Special cases for filtering

If a contract defines a list of included @tags , any object or interface type without an included tag is still included in the contract schema if at least one of its fields is included: GraphQL copy 1 # This type definition is included because one if its fields is included. 2 type User { 3 id : ID ! @tag ( name : "includeMe" ) 4 }

If a contract excludes every field of an object or interface type, the entire type definition is excluded from the contract schema: GraphQL copy 1 # This object type is excluded because all its fields are excluded. 2 type User { 3 id : ID ! @tag ( name : "excludeMe" ) 4 } ⚠️ caution This can produce an invalid contract schema if any fields that return the excluded type are included.

If a contract excludes every object type that's part of a union type, the entire union type definition is excluded from the contract schema: GraphQL copy 1 # This union type is excluded because all its possible types are excluded. 2 union Media = Book | Movie 3 4 type Book @tag ( name : "excludeMe" ) { 5 title : String ! 6 } 7 8 type Movie @tag ( name : "excludeMe" ) { 9 title : String ! 10 } ⚠️ caution This can produce an invalid contract schema if any fields that return the excluded union type are included.

A contract cannot exclude any of the following, even if tagged: Built-in scalars ( Int , Float , etc.) Built-in directives ( @skip , @include , etc.) Custom directives that are applied to type system locations (see the list )

A contract can exclude object fields that are used in a computed field's @requires directive without causing runtime errors.

Errors

GraphOS may encounter the following errors when creating or updating a contract schema. Errors descriptions include the step in the creation process where the error occurred: