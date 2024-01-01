Creating and Using Contracts

This feature is only available with a GraphOS Enterprise plan. You can test it out by signing up for a free You can test it out by signing up for a free GraphOS trial . To compare GraphOS feature support across all plan types, see the pricing page

ⓘ note GraphOS Studio steps below require an organization member with the Org Admin or Graph Admin role. Thesteps below require an organization member with theorrole. Learn about member roles.

Create contracts

Prerequisites

Before you create any contracts:

If you're using Apollo Server: For Federation 2 contract variants, update your Apollo Server subgraphs to v2.0.0 or later of the @apollo/subgraph library.

For Federation 1 contract variants, update @apollo/subgraph to v0.1.1 or later.

ⓘ note @apollo/subgraph replaced @apollo/federation for Apollo Server instances acting as subgraphs. Symbol names are unchanged.

If you're using the @apollo/gateway library instead of GraphOS Router: For Federation 2 contract variants, update your gateway's @apollo/gateway library to v2.0.2 or later.

For Federation 1 contract variants, update your gateway's @apollo/gateway library to v0.34.0 or later.

ⓘ note router over @apollo/gateway because it @apollo/gateway , you can move to the router without changing any other part of your graph. See the Apollo recommends theoverbecause it significantly improves performance and security . If you have a federated graph currently using, you can move to the router without changing any other part of your graph. See the migration guide

Older versions of the above libraries and tools don't fully support the required @tag directive.

(Fed1 only) Enable variant support for @tag

ⓘ note supergraphs only. If you have a Federation 2 supergraph, proceed to This step is required for Federation 1only. If you have a Federation 2 supergraph, proceed to the next step

A contract uses one of your graph's existing variants (called the source variant) to generate its contract schema. If your source variant uses Federation 1, you need to enable its support for the @tag directive in GraphOS Studio :

Open the Settings page for the variant you want to use as your source variant, then select the This Variant tab. In the Build Configuration section, click Edit Configuration and enable support for @tag .

With contracts, you apply the @tag directive to types and fields in your subgraph schemas to indicate whether to include or exclude them from your contract schema.

Before you can add @tag s, you need to define the directive in your subgraph schema. The way you do this depends on which federation version you're using:

GraphQL copy 1 directive @tag ( 2 name : String ! 3 ) repeatable on FIELD_DEFINITION | INTERFACE | OBJECT | UNION Add the following definition to each of your subgraph schemas:

@tag directive to your subgraph schema's Federation 2 import array: GraphQL copy 1 extend schema 2 @link ( 3 url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.0" 4 import : [ "@key" , "@tag" ] 5 ) Add thedirective to your subgraph schema's Federation 2array:

For example, let's take a look at this Federation 2 subgraph schema:

GraphQL products.graphql 1 extend schema 2 @link ( 3 url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.0" 4 import : [ "@key" , "@tag" ] 5 ) 6 7 type Query { 8 topProducts : [ Product !]! @ tag ( name : "partner" ) 9 } 10 11 # All fields of the Product object type automatically inherit 12 # the "partner" tag so we can avoid tagging them individually 13 type Product @key ( fields : "upc" ) @tag ( name : "partner" ) { 14 upc : ID ! 15 name : String ! 16 description : String ! 17 # highlight-start 18 internalId : ID ! @tag ( name : "internal" ) 19 percentageMatch : Float ! @tag ( name : "experimental" ) 20 # highlight-end 21 }

This schema applies the @tag directive to the following locations:

The Query.topProducts field (which returns a list of Product s)

The Product object type

Two fields of Product ( internalId and percentageMatch )

Each @tag has a string name . You tag types and fields with the same name if they should be included or excluded as a group by a particular contract.

Whenever GraphOS composes your source variant's supergraph schema , that schema retains all the @tag s from your subgraph schemas. Composition removes some other directives by default. Learn more.

After you've added tags, update your source variant by publishing your updated subgraph schemas to GraphOS.

💡 tip @tags you've added in your subgraph schemas, ensure you've introspection, older subgraph libraries might strip the @tag directive. After publishing, if Studio doesn't reflect theyou've added in your subgraph schemas, ensure you've updated all required libraries and tools . If you obtain your subgraph schemas viaolder subgraph libraries might strip thedirective.

3. Create a contract

Open your source variant's Settings page and select the This Variant tab. Open Contracts in the left navigation. Click Create Contract to open the contact creation dialog. In the first step of the dialog, provide the following: A name for your new contract variant

The source variant to use

ⓘ note You can't change these values after the contract is created.

Click Continue. Specify tag-based filters for your contract. The dialog detects all tag names used in your source variant's schema and populates the Excluded Tags and Included Tags dropdown lists with those names. You can add any number of tag names to each list.

You can also add tag names not yet present in your source variant's schema. If you later add tags with that name, the contract honors them.

If the Included Tags list is empty, the contract schema includes each type and object/interface field unless it's tagged with an excluded tag.

list is empty, the contract schema includes each type and object/interface field unless it's tagged with an excluded tag. If the Included Tags list is non-empty, the contract schema excludes each union type and object/interface field unless it's tagged with an included tag. Each object and interface type is included as long as at least one of its fields is included (unless the type is explicitly excluded) The contract schema excludes a type or field if it's tagged with both an included tag and an excluded tag.

list is non-empty, the contract schema excludes each union type and object/interface field unless it's tagged with an included tag. If you enable the option to hide unreachable types, the contract schema excludes each unreachable object, interface, union, input, enum, and scalar unless it's tagged with an included tag. A type is considered unreachable in a schema if there exists no path to that type from either a root operation type or an executable-directive .

unless it's tagged with an included tag. A contract filters types and fields from its source variant according to the following rules:

💡 tip Apollo Federation 2, if you want to exclude a type or field from your source variant's API schema and all its contract schemas, you can use the @inaccessible directive instead of @tag . For details, see In2, if you want to exclude a type or field from your source variant'sand all its contract schemas, you can use thedirective instead of. For details, see Using @inaccessible

When you're finished adding tag names, click Generate Preview. Studio attempts to generate a contract schema based on the filters you provided and displays the result. After you generate the preview, click Review to continue to the next step. Review all the details of your contract. If everything looks right, click Create. This kicks off the generation of your contract variant and its initial contract schema as a launch .

ⓘ note GraphOS might encounter an error while generating your contract schema. For descriptions of these errors, see Errors

Using contract variants

You can use your contract variants to provide contract routers or contract documentation to your users.

Apollo automatically updates your contract schema whenever any of the following occurs:

GraphOS successfully composes an updated supergraph schema for the contract's source variant.

You edit your contract .

These automatic updates ensure that your contract schema reflects your source variant's latest version and that the correct types and fields are included and excluded.

Your managed contract routers automatically fetched updates to your contract schema.

Edit contracts

ⓘ note You can't change an existing contract's name or source variant. Instead, you can create a new contract and delete the existing contract variant if you no longer need it.

After you create a contract, you can edit its lists of included and excluded tags:

From the Contracts list in your graph's Settings page, click the ••• button on the right of the contract you want to edit. Then click Edit Contract. This opens a dialog similar to the one you used to create the contract . Make any required changes. If you change the contract's included or excluded tags, GraphOS automatically runs contract checks to determine whether those changes will affect any clients using your contract variant. The result of these checks appears in the Review Schema step of the contract edit dialog. The dialog shows Contract Updated once the update is complete.

Run contract checks

If you run schema checks in GraphOS Studio (which we recommend for all graphs), those checks include contract checks for any variant that acts as a source variant for contracts. Contract checks help your team identify when proposed changes to a source variant will negatively affect one or more downstream contracts.

ⓘ note rover subgraph check , you must If you use Rover v0.8.0 or v0.8.1, contract checks run, but Rover ignores any contract check failures in blocking downstream variants you've set.

v0.8.0 or v0.8.1, contract checks run, but Rover ignores any contract check failures in blocking downstream variants you've set. If you use a version prior to v0.8.0, rover subgraph check does not run contract checks at all. To run contract checks via, you must update the Rover CLI to v0.8.2 or later.

When you run schema checks on a source variant, contract checks execute alongside the other checks for that variant (composition checks and operation checks ).

Contract checks rely on the supergraph schema generated by composition, so they don't execute if composition checks fail.

Contract checks do the following for each of a source variant's associated contracts:

Use the source variant's proposed supergraph schema (validated by composition checks) to generate and validate an updated contract schema. Run operation checks against the updated contract schema.

On your graph's Checks page in Studio, contract checks appear as Downstream:

Click the Downstream item in the Tasks column to view a summary of all contract checks that ran. Click a particular check to view more details.

Failing contract checks

Unlike other types of checks, failing contract checks don't cause their associated schema checks workflow to fail by default. This means that the rover subgraph check command doesn't return an error state that would prevent a CI task from merging or deploying changes to the source variant.

If you want failing contract checks to fail your entire checks workflow, you can set the blocking downstream variants configuration for your source variant. If contract checks fail for any of these specified contract variants, the source variant's checks workflow does fail.

To set blocking downstream variants:

Open your source variant's Checks page and select the This Variant tab. Click Configuration and scroll to the Blocking Downstream Variants section. Select each contract variant that should be a blocking downstream variant.

From now on, whenever schema checks run for your source variant, those checks fail if contract checks fail for any blocking downstream variant.