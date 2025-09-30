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Deploy with Graph Artifacts
Integrate graph artifacts into CI/CD pipelines and Kubernetes deployments
GraphOS supports two approaches for deploying with graph artifacts. Choose the one that fits your infrastructure:
CI/CD pipeline: Your pipeline fetches the artifact URI from the GraphOS Platform API and writes it to the router's configuration at deploy time. This approach works with any infrastructure.
Apollo GraphOS Operator for Kubernetes: If you run on Kubernetes, you can declare the desired artifact reference in a
Supergraphcustom resource and let the Operator manage the router deployment. This replaces manual environment variable management in your pipeline scripts.
Deploy with your CI/CD pipeline
To integrate graph artifacts into your CI/CD workflow, in your pipeline, programmatically fetch the latest graph artifact's reference URI using the GraphOS Platform API, then save it to your router's configuration as part of deployment.
Fetch the graph artifact history of a variant using the GraphOS Platform API.GraphQLGetGraphArtifactHistory
1# Fetch the latest Graph Artifact URIs for a specific graph variant 2query GetGraphArtifactHistory($graphId: ID!, $variantName: String!) { 3 graph(id: $graphId) { 4 variant(name: $variantName) { 5 launchHistory { 6 graphArtifact { 7 completedAt 8 status 9 location { 10 uri 11 } 12 } 13 } 14 } 15 } 16}
Specify your graph ID and variant name for the query:JSONVariables
1{ 2 "graphId": "my-graph-id", 3 "variantName": "production" 4}
In the response, find the
graphArtifactwith the latest
completedAtvalue and a
statusof
GRAPH_ARTIFACT_COMPLETED. The value of its
location.urifield is the most recent artifact reference. Write the URI to your router's configuration during deployment to make sure it runs that specific schema version. Example response:JSONExampleResponse
1{ 2 "data": { 3 "graph": { 4 "variant": { 5 "launchHistory": [ 6 { 7 "graphArtifact": { 8 "completedAt": "2025-09-30T19:22:02.684293Z", 9 "status": "GRAPH_ARTIFACT_COMPLETED", 10 "location": { 11 "uri": "artifact.api.apollographql.com/my-graph-id@sha256:157be07b693c50376853f3cfaf4abb9fa61c9996f2f10912ffa1d0e92361b461" 12 } 13 } 14 }, 15 { 16 "graphArtifact": { 17 "completedAt": "2025-09-29T17:12:43.036755Z", 18 "status": "GRAPH_ARTIFACT_COMPLETED", 19 "location": { 20 "uri": "artifact.api.apollographql.com/my-graph-id@sha256:613750b0cf4f9fed76af65cf79d7be21bb5262de65e011dc469d51755c69ed49" 21 } 22 } 23 } 24 ] 25 } 26 } 27 } 28}
Configure the router to run the graph artifact by setting the
APOLLO_GRAPH_ARTIFACT_REFERENCEenvironment variable or specifying the
--graph-artifact-referencerouter command line argument.
If problems arise, repeat step 2 to roll back using the reference URI of a known-good graph artifact.
Deploy with the Apollo GraphOS Operator for Kubernetes
If your routers run on Kubernetes, the Apollo GraphOS Operator is an alternative to the CI/CD pipeline approach above. Rather than having your pipeline imperatively fetch and write an artifact URI, you declare the desired artifact reference in a
Supergraph custom resource. The Operator then provisions and manages the router Deployment, Service, ConfigMap, and Secret, and Kubernetes handles the orchestration. Go to the Apollo GraphOS Operator docs for more information.