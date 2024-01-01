GraphOS Single Sign-On

GraphOS trial. Single sign-on (SSO) is available only for Dedicated and Enterprise plans . This feature is not available as part of atrial.

Single Sign-On allows your team to log into Apollo GraphOS using your organization's identity provider (IdP). This streamlines access management, improves security, and enhances the user experience by reducing the need to manage additional passwords.

SSO setup types and methods

GraphOS provides SAML and OIDC-based SSO setups with two configuration methods:

Self-Service SSO: This option is currently available to organizations that have already configured SSO and need to migrate .

Assisted SSO: First-time GraphOS SSO setup requires assistance from Apollo Support.

Self-service SSO will be available for all organizations later in 2024. For more details on self-service availability, refer to the Availability article. Those using self-service SSO are welcome to reach out to Apollo at any time for additional assistance.

Requirements

Only GraphOS Org admins can set up SSO. Additionally, you must have administrative access to your identity provider (IdP) to complete setup.

Setup instructions

To get started, follow the instructions for your configuration method and type:

Self-service setup

SAML-based

OIDC-based

Assisted setup

SAML-based

OIDC-based