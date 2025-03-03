Publishing Schemas to GraphOS
Publish schemas as part of your CI/CD pipeline
Whenever you make changes to a graph's schema, you should publish those changes to GraphOS. Doing so ensures that:
GraphOS always has an up-to-date understanding of your graph, and subsequently:
Your router is updated with the latest schema
Clients work with the latest version of your schema
Publishing methods
GraphOS supports two methods for publishing schemas:
This is the standard way to publish schemas to GraphOS. It is the recommended approach for most users.
Publish using the Platform API
This is an advanced option for users who need to integrate schema publishing into custom CI/CD pipelines or automate schema publishing in a more complex way, such as publishing multiple subgraphs at once.
Supergraphs and monographs
The publication process differs slightly depending on whether you're working with a supergraph or a monograph.
Publishing subgraph schemas
When working with supergraphs, you typically publish each subgraph's schema individually to GraphOS. For advanced use cases, the Platform API also supports publishing multiple subgraphs simultaneously.
After publishing a subgraph schema, GraphOS attempts to compose all latest versions of your subgraph schemas into a single supergraph schema:
If composition succeeds, your router is updated with the result. This enables clients to request newly added fields and prevents them from requesting removed fields.
Publishing monograph schemas
For monographs, the publication process is simpler. You simply push your updated schema to GraphOS using a graph ref as the unique identifier.
Publishing in CI/CD pipelines
To get the most out of GraphOS, you should publish each update to any production schema as soon as it occurs. Consequently, schema publishing should be part of your continuous delivery pipeline.
By incorporating schema publishing into your CI/CD workflow, you can:
Ensure GraphOS always has the latest schema information
Automate schema checks and validation
Maintain consistent deployment practices
Next steps
For step-by-step instructions on how to implement schema publishing, see:
Separately, consider incorporating schema proposals into your schema management workflow to ensure only approved changes are published.