Publish Schemas to GraphOS using Rover

This guide covers how to publish schemas using the Rover CLI. Consult the Platform API guide to learn how to use the API for publication.

Prerequisites

Publish subgraph schemas

When working with supergraphs, you individually publish each subgraph's schema to GraphOS. Every time you publish a subgraph schema, GraphOS attempts to compose all latest versions of your subgraph schemas into a single supergraph schema.

To publish a subgraph schema to GraphOS:

Identify the name of the subgraph you're publishing to. You can view the names of your existing subgraphs from your variant's Subgraphs page in GraphOS Studio . If you're publishing a subgraph for the first time, also obtain the routing URL of that subgraph. This is the URL that your router will use to communicate with the subgraph. If GraphOS already knows your subgraph's routing URL, you don't need to provide this value unless you're changing it. Run the rover subgraph publish command and provide it your subgraph's schema either via a path to a local file or via an introspection. Bash Provide a local .graphql path copy rover subgraph publish my-graph@my-variant \ --name locations \ --routing-url https://flyby-locations-sub.herokuapp.com/ \ --schema ./schema.graphql Bash Provide an introspection result via stdin copy rover subgraph introspect http://localhost:4000 | \ rover subgraph publish my-graph@my-variant \ --name locations \ --routing-url https://flyby-locations-sub.herokuapp.com/ \ --schema -

Publish monograph schemas

For monographs, the publication process is simpler:

Decide how you'll provide your server's schema to Rover. You can either: Use a .gql or .graphql file saved on your local machine, or

Perform an introspection query on your running server to fetch the schema Run the rover graph publish command, providing your schema in one of the ways shown: Bash Provide a local .graphql file path copy rover graph publish my-graph@my-variant \ --schema ./schema.graphql Bash Provide an introspection result via stdin copy rover graph introspect http://localhost:4000 | \ rover graph publish my-graph@my-variant --schema - As shown, the first positional argument you provide rover graph publish is a graph ref, a string that specifies a particular variant of a particular graph in GraphOS.

Publish with continuous delivery

To get the most out of GraphOS, you should publish each update to any production schema as soon as it occurs. Consequently, schema publishing should be part of your continuous delivery pipeline.

Here's a sample continuous delivery configuration for schema publishing in CircleCI:

YAML copy 1 version : 2 2 3 jobs : 4 build : 5 docker : 6 - image : circleci/node:8 7 8 steps : 9 - checkout 10 11 - run : npm install 12 13 - run : 14 name : Install Rover 15 command : | 16 # Download and install Rover 17 # This is pinned to a specific version for predictability in CI 18 curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/v0.8.1 | sh 19 20 # This allows the PATH changes to persist to the next `run` step 21 echo 'export PATH=$HOME/.rover/bin:$PATH' >> $BASH_ENV 22 23 # Start the GraphQL server. If a different command is used to 24 # start the server, use it in place of `npm start` here. 25 - run : 26 name : Starting server 27 command : npm start 28 background : true 29 30 # make sure the server has enough time to start up before running 31 # commands against it 32 - run : sleep 5 33 34 # When running on the 'main' branch, push the latest version 35 # of the schema to GraphOS. 36 - run : | 37 if [ "${CIRCLE_BRANCH}" == "main" ]; then 38 rover subgraph publish my-graph@my-variant \ 39 --schema ./schema.graphql \ 40 --name locations \ 41 --routing-url https://products.example.com 42 fi

