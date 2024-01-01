Set up SSO with an OIDC-based IdP
Configure an OIDC-based identity provider
This guide walks through configuring a generic OpenID Connect (OIDC) based identity provider (IdP) for use with Apollo SSO. If you use Microsoft Entra ID as your IdP, instead see the Entra OIDC guide .
If you're migrating your SSO configuration, see the self-service instructions .
Setup
SSO setup has two main steps:
Create a custom Apollo GraphOS application in your IdP.
Send your application's OIDC metadata to Apollo.
These steps generally require administrative access to your IdP.
Step 1. Create a custom application
Send a request to your Apollo contact to configure an OIDC SSO integration. Include the organization name(s) you are setting up SSO for, and the email domains you want to associate with the organization. Your Apollo contact will respond with:
ⓘ noteThe redirect URI differs for each GraphOS organization. If setting up SSO for multiple organizations, repeat the following steps for each organization using different values.
A redirect URI
A link to a form where you can submit your SSO information to Apollo. You'll use this form in the last setup step.
Create a new application in your SSO environment. While doing so, set the following values:
App Name:
Apollo GraphOS
Logo: Apollo logo (optional)
Retrieve the following values from your SSO provider and save them in a local text file:
Client ID: this should be a specific Application ID
Client Secret: a secret value you may need to first create in your IdP
Issuer: the issuer value from a OpenID Connect metadata document found in your IdP
If your IdP permits it, set the following user attributes:
sub:
user.email
The
subattribute should uniquely identify any particular user to GraphOS. In most cases,
user.emailprovides this unique mapping.
user.email
given_name:
user.firstName
family_name:
user.lastName
Step 2. Send OIDC metadata to Apollo
To complete the setup, complete the Apollo-provided link from step 1 with the appropriate information and inform your Apollo contact. They will then be able to complete your SSO setup.
Once your SSO setup is live, assign users to your new Apollo GraphOS application in your IdP. For help assigning the relevant groups and users, contact your SSO or Identity & Access Management team.
If team members could previously login before you implemented SSO, they must re-login to GraphOS Studio via SSO. Signing in creates a new user profile for them. Any personal API keys associated with their previous user profile will be lost. (Graph API keys are unaffected and remain functional.) Additionally, you must reassign any GraphOS roles associated with their previous user profile.