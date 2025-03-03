Transfer graphs
Transfer graphs from one organization to another
Transferring a graph between organizations in Apollo GraphOS Studio can be necessary for changes in project ownership. To transfer graphs using the Studio UI, users need the appropriate roles in both the source and destination graphs.
Transfer graph ownership
Required roles
To transfer a graph from one organization to another you need:
At least the graph admin role in the source organization
At least the contributor role in the destination organization
Transfer steps
Open the graph you want to transfer in GraphOS Studio.
In the left nav, open Settings and then the This Graph tab.
Under Danger Zone, next to Graph owner, click the Transfer Graph button.noteThe Transfer Graph button isn't available if your user account isn't an Org Admin in multiple organizations.
In the modal that appears, select the organization you want to transfer the graph to. Click Transfer.
The graph will then be transferred to the selected organization.
Effects of transferring a graph
After a graph is transferred, the following occurs:
The new organization is responsible for paying costs incurred by the graph after the transfer.
Graph variants and settings are maintained.
Graph API keys are maintained.
The new organization's members can interact with the graph according to their organization-wide member roles.
All graph-specific roles from the previous organization are lost.