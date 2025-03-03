Transferring a graph between organizations in Apollo GraphOS Studio can be necessary for changes in project ownership. To transfer graphs using the Studio UI, users need the appropriate roles in both the source and destination graphs.

Transfer graph ownership

note If you want to transfer a graph from an organization with an expired plan or trial, please email support@apollographql.com

Required roles

To transfer a graph from one organization to another you need:

At least the graph admin role in the source organization

At least the contributor role in the destination organization

Transfer steps

Open the graph you want to transfer in GraphOS Studio . In the left nav, open Settings and then the This Graph tab. Under Danger Zone, next to Graph owner, click the Transfer Graph button. note The Transfer Graph button isn't available if your user account isn't an Org Admin in multiple organizations. In the modal that appears, select the organization you want to transfer the graph to. Click Transfer.

The graph will then be transferred to the selected organization.

Effects of transferring a graph

After a graph is transferred, the following occurs: