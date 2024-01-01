Set up SAML SSO with Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD)

GraphOS trial. Single sign-on (SSO) is available only for Enterprise plans . This feature is not available as part of atrial.

This guide walks through configuring Microsoft Entra ID (formerly known as Azure Active Directory) as your GraphOS organization's identity provider (IdP) for SAML-based SSO.

ⓘ note For organizations using SSO, access to GraphOS is exclusively managed through your IdP. Any invitation links created before SSO setup will be automatically revoked and you won't be able to create new invitation links once SSO is enabled. To give team members access, assign them to the GraphOS application in your IdP.

Prerequisites

Setup requires:

A GraphOS user account with the Org Admin role Check the Members tab in GraphOS Studio to see your role and which team members are org admins

Administrative access to your IdP

Setup

SAML -based SSO setup has these steps:

Enter your SSO details in GraphOS Studio. Create a custom Entra ID enterprise application for GraphOS . Share your Entra ID enterprise application 's SAML metadata in GraphOS Studio. Verify and configure OIDC details. Verify your SSO configuration works. Enable SSO in GraphOS Studio.

The SSO setup wizard in GraphOS Studio guides you through these steps.

Step 1. Enter your SSO details

Go to GraphOS Studio . Open the Settings page from the top navigation. Open the Security tab from the left sidebar and click Migrate SSO. A setup wizard appears. Enter the Email domain(s) you are setting SSO up for. Click Continue. Select SAML as the SSO type. Click Continue.

Step 2. Create an Entra ID enterprise application

Once you reach Step 2: Configure Your IdP in the wizard, go to your Microsoft Entra admin center . Alternatively, you can sign in to the Azure Portal and then go to Microsoft Entra ID. Go to Identity > Applications > Enterprise applications and select +New application in the top menu. In the top menu, select +Create your own application. Enter Apollo GraphOS as the name of your app. Below, keep the Integrate any other application you don't find in the gallery (Non-gallery) option selected. Click Create. On the app's Overview page, select 2. Set up single sign-on. You'll assign users and groups later. On the app's Single sign-on page, select SAML as the single sign-on method. At the top of the SAML-based Sign-on page, click Upload metadata file and upload the file provided by the GraphOS setup wizard. Alternatively, you can enter these values manually in the Basic SAML Configuration section: Identifier (Entity ID) : Entity ID value provided by the setup wizard

Reply URL (Assertion Consumer Service URL): Single Sign-on URL provided by the setup wizard Click Save. In Attributes & Claims, ensure the following claim names have the corresponding source attributes: email : user.mail

given_name : user.givenname

family_name : user.surname

sub : user.userprinicipalname Otherwise, manually enter them. Claims do not need a Namespace. Under SAML Certificates, copy the App Federation Metadata URL into a text file for the next step.

In the setup wizard in GraphOS Studio, select whether your Entra implementation requires signing an AuthnRequest. Click Next.

Step 3. Share SAML metadata with Apollo

In the setup wizard, enter the App Federation Metadata URL you previously copied into the Upload metadata from URL field. Click Next.

Step 4. Verify details

The GraphOS Studio setup wizard populates your SSO metadata based on the URL you entered in the last step. Verify the values are correct.

You can find them in Entra ID, Identity > Applications > Enterprise applications, in the application you created for GraphOS.

Your application's Entity ID is in the Single sign-on tab. Scroll down to the Basic SAML Configuration section and look for a field labeled Identifier (Entity ID) . This field contains the Entity ID. It has the following format: urn:<unique>.<region>.auth0.com .

The SSO URL is also in thee Basic SAML Configuration section in the Sign on URL field.

Once you've verified the values or corrected them, click Next.

Step 5. Verify SSO Configuration

To verify that your SSO configuration works, click Login with new SSO in the GraphOS Studio wizard. This button launches a new login session in a new browser tab. Once you successfully login using your new configuration, click Next.

Step 6. Enable SSO

If team members could previously login before you implemented SSO, they must re-login to GraphOS Studio via SSO. Signing in creates a new user profile for them. Any personal API keys associated with their previous user profile will be lost. (Graph API keys) are unaffected and remain functional.) Additionally, you must reassign any GraphOS roles associated with their previous user profile.

Assign users in Entra ID

Once you've set up your Apollo GraphOS application in Entra ID, you need to assign users to it so they can access GraphOS. You can assign individual users or groups from the User and groups page of your Apollo GraphOS application in Entra ID.

You may want to begin by adding yourself individually and then testing SSO by clicking Test at the bottom of the Single sign-on page. Once you've successfully tested your own user's ability to use SSO, add any applicable users or groups.

Once you've confirmed the new configuration works for your users, remove any legacy Apollo GraphOS applications in Entra ID or app registrations in Azure AD if you have them.