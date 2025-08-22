Manage API Keys with the Platform API

You can manage API keys with the Rover CLI or the GraphOS Platform API. This page documents Platform API operations for key lifecycle tasks.

For Rover commands, see the Rover api-key documentation.

List all API keys

To view all keys in your organization, use the apiKeys query:

GraphQL copy query ApiKeys ( $organizationId : ID ! ) { organization ( id : $organizationId ) { apiKeys { totalCount nodes { createdAt expiresAt id keyName resources { resourceId resourceType } token } } } }

Include a request payload with the following properties, using your own values:

GraphQL Request payload copy { "organizationId" : "test-organization-id" }

Example response payload:

GraphQL Response payload copy { "data" : { "organization" : { "apiKeys" : { "totalCount" : 2, "nodes" : [ { "createdAt" : "2025-08-22T16:39:55.333903000Z" , "expiresAt" : "2026-08-22T16:40:17.876252636Z" , "id" : "00f8a1f8-53cb-47b9-b6f8-9a12d94d101f" , "keyName" : "Subgraph Test Key 1" , "resources" : [ { "resourceId" : "test-graph-id:staging:test-subgraph-name" , "resourceType" : "SUBGRAPH" }, { "resourceId" : "test-graph-id:staging:another-subgraph" , "resourceType" : "SUBGRAPH" } ] }, { "createdAt" : "2025-08-26T17:40:17.992591000Z" , "expiresAt" : "2026-08-26T17:40:17.876252636Z" , "id" : "982e5fbf-bbe6-4efa-bf05-0ce9fd5110ab" , "keyName" : "Subgraph Test Key 2" , "resources" : [ { "resourceId" : "test-graph-id:prod:test-subgraph-name" , "resourceType" : "SUBGRAPH" } ] } ] } } } }

View a single API key's details

To view a single subgraph API key, use the apiKey query with the keyId of the key you want to view.

You can read keyId from the response when you first create the key or from the id field when you list all API keys.

GraphQL copy query ApiKey ( $keyId : ID ! , $organizationId : ID ! ) { organization ( id : $organizationId ) { apiKey ( keyId : $keyId ) { createdAt expiresAt id keyName resources { resourceId resourceType } } } }

Include a request payload with the following properties, using your own values:

GraphQL Request payload copy { "keyId" : "982e5fbf-bbe6-4efa-bf05-0ce9fd5110ab" , "organizationId" : "test-organization-id" }

Example response payload:

GraphQL Response payload copy { "data" : { "organization" : { "apiKey" : { "createdAt" : "2025-08-26T17:40:17.992591000Z" , "expiresAt" : "2026-08-26T17:40:17.876252636Z" , "id" : "982e5fbf-bbe6-4efa-bf05-0ce9fd5110ab" , "keyName" : "Subgraph test key" , "resources" : [ { "resourceId" : "test-graph-id:prod:test-subgraph-name" , "resourceType" : "SUBGRAPH" } ] } } } }

Delete an API key using the Platform API

caution Key deletion is permanent and can't be undone.

To delete an API key, use the deleteKey mutation from the Platform API.

GraphQL copy mutation DeleteKey ( $keyId : ID ! , $organizationId : ID ! ) { organization ( id : $organizationId ) { deleteKey ( keyId : $keyId ) } }

Include a request payload with the following properties, using your own values:

GraphQL Request payload copy { "keyId" : "982e5fbf-bbe6-4efa-bf05-0ce9fd5110ab" , "organizationId" : "test-organization-id" }

Example response payload for a successful deletion (returns the deleted keyId ):

GraphQL Response payload copy { "data" : { "organization" : { "deleteKey" : "982e5fbf-bbe6-4efa-bf05-0ce9fd5110ab" } } }

Store API keys

After you create an API key, store the token value in your secret manager of choice. You can't view an API key's value after you create it.

For an overview of all key types, see API Keys.