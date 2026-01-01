Self-host Graph Artifacts

To run graph artifacts independently of Apollo's hosted registry, use one of these methods:

Mirror to a local OCI registry : Proxy and cache Apollo's artifacts through your own registry infrastructure. Doing that is useful for air-gapped or restricted network environments.

Push self-hosted artifacts: Compose a supergraph schema locally with Rover and push it to any OCI-compliant registry you control.

Mirror to a local OCI registry

Configure your own OCI-compatible artifact registry to mirror graph artifacts from Apollo. By setting up a remote repository, you can proxy and cache Apollo artifacts through your own registry infrastructure.

Running a local OCI registry provides multiple benefits:

Remove dependence on Apollo for deployments : Deploy without requiring connectivity to Apollo's registry.

Enhance security and compliance : Keep artifacts within your own infrastructure.

Reduce network latency : Serve artifacts from a registry closer to your routers.

Maintain complete control: Make sure you have full ownership of artifact storage and lifecycle.

Prerequisites

An Apollo account with a valid graph API key

Administrative access to your artifact registry (for example, JFrog Artifactory)

The ORAS CLI (optional, used for testing)

Your current Apollo artifact reference (for example, artifact.api.apollographql.com/your-graph-id:tag )

General configuration

Configure your OCI-compatible registry with these parameters:

Parameter Value Remote URL https://artifact.api.apollographql.com/ Username apollo Password Your Apollo graph API key

Set up JFrog Artifactory

Configure JFrog Artifactory as your OCI artifact mirror:

Go to Administration > Repositories, then select Create a Repository > Remote. Select OCI as the package type. Enter a repository key (for example, apollo-artifacts ) and configure these settings: URL : https://artifact.api.apollographql.com/

User Name : apollo

Password / Access Token: Your Apollo graph API key Use these advanced settings to ensure proper artifact retrieval: Clear the Block Mismatching MIME Types checkbox

Select Bypass HEAD Requests

Select Disable URL Normalization.

Configure the router

After you've configured your remote repository, update the APOLLO_GRAPH_ARTIFACT_REFERENCE environment variable to point to your local registry. Replace the Apollo artifact URL with your registry URL and repository, but keep the graph identifier and tag.

Bash copy 1 # Original reference: 2 APOLLO_GRAPH_ARTIFACT_REFERENCE = "artifact.api.apollographql.com/your-graph-id:your-tag" 3 4 # Updated reference pointing to your local registry: 5 APOLLO_GRAPH_ARTIFACT_REFERENCE = "your-registry.com/remote-repository/your-graph-id:your-tag"

Verify the configuration

To confirm the configuration has been set up correctly, sign in to your registry using the ORAS client and pull an artifact:

Bash copy 1 # Log in to your registry 2 oras login your-artifactory-instance.jfrog.io 3 4 # Pull an artifact from your mirrored repository 5 oras pull your-artifactory-instance.jfrog.io/apollo-artifacts/your-graph-id:your-tag

A successful pull confirms that your remote repository is correctly configured and can fetch artifacts from Apollo GraphQL.

Cache settings

When you use a mirrored repository, set a short cache TTL to ensure timely updates and reduce the delay between a new artifact version becoming available in Apollo and your local registry.

Push self-hosted artifacts

A supergraph schema can be composed locally with Rover and pushed to an OCI registry you control—for example, a private registry or AWS ECR. Apollo Router can then run using that artifact.

Schema layer media type

Apollo Router expects the schema layer to use the media type application/apollo.schema . When you push with ORAS, specify the media type explicitly using the ORAS file syntax local_file_path:media_type :

Bash copy 1 oras push your-registry.com/supergraph-schema:latest \ 2 path/to/supergraph-schema.graphql:application/apollo.schema

Use a digest reference

APOLLO_GRAPH_ARTIFACT_REFERENCE must be a digest reference ( @sha256:... ), not a tag. Tag references like your-registry.com/supergraph-schema:latest don't work. After pushing, resolve the digest and use the full reference:

Bash copy 1 oras discover your-registry.com/supergraph-schema:latest 2 # Output: your-registry.com/supergraph-schema@sha256:e5c8efeb176643feba5ff32cbb8e8d15ffc6323dadaa748b902fa68890792607

Set APOLLO_GRAPH_ARTIFACT_REFERENCE to that full registry/repo@sha256:digest string.

Set APOLLO_KEY

When the schema source is an OCI artifact, APOLLO_KEY must be set (any valid graph API key). Apollo Router doesn't use the OCI reference without it.

Run Apollo Router

Set APOLLO_GRAPH_REF , APOLLO_KEY , and APOLLO_GRAPH_ARTIFACT_REFERENCE (using your digest from oras discover ), then start Apollo Router: