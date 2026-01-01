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Self-host Graph Artifacts
Mirror graph artifacts to a local registry, or push your own self-hosted artifacts
To run graph artifacts independently of Apollo's hosted registry, use one of these methods:
Mirror to a local OCI registry: Proxy and cache Apollo's artifacts through your own registry infrastructure. Doing that is useful for air-gapped or restricted network environments.
Push self-hosted artifacts: Compose a supergraph schema locally with Rover and push it to any OCI-compliant registry you control.
Mirror to a local OCI registry
Configure your own OCI-compatible artifact registry to mirror graph artifacts from Apollo. By setting up a remote repository, you can proxy and cache Apollo artifacts through your own registry infrastructure.
Running a local OCI registry provides multiple benefits:
Remove dependence on Apollo for deployments: Deploy without requiring connectivity to Apollo's registry.
Enhance security and compliance: Keep artifacts within your own infrastructure.
Reduce network latency: Serve artifacts from a registry closer to your routers.
Maintain complete control: Make sure you have full ownership of artifact storage and lifecycle.
Prerequisites
An Apollo account with a valid graph API key
Administrative access to your artifact registry (for example, JFrog Artifactory)
The ORAS CLI (optional, used for testing)
Your current Apollo artifact reference (for example,
artifact.api.apollographql.com/your-graph-id:tag)
General configuration
Configure your OCI-compatible registry with these parameters:
|Parameter
|Value
|Remote URL
https://artifact.api.apollographql.com/
|Username
apollo
|Password
|Your Apollo graph API key
Set up JFrog Artifactory
Configure JFrog Artifactory as your OCI artifact mirror:
Go to Administration > Repositories, then select Create a Repository > Remote.
Select OCI as the package type.
Enter a repository key (for example,
apollo-artifacts) and configure these settings:
URL:
https://artifact.api.apollographql.com/
User Name:
apollo
Password / Access Token: Your Apollo graph API key
Use these advanced settings to ensure proper artifact retrieval:
Clear the Block Mismatching MIME Types checkbox
Select Bypass HEAD Requests
Select Disable URL Normalization.
Configure the router
After you've configured your remote repository, update the
APOLLO_GRAPH_ARTIFACT_REFERENCE environment variable to point to your local registry. Replace the Apollo artifact URL with your registry URL and repository, but keep the graph identifier and tag.
1# Original reference:
2APOLLO_GRAPH_ARTIFACT_REFERENCE="artifact.api.apollographql.com/your-graph-id:your-tag"
3
4# Updated reference pointing to your local registry:
5APOLLO_GRAPH_ARTIFACT_REFERENCE="your-registry.com/remote-repository/your-graph-id:your-tag"
Verify the configuration
To confirm the configuration has been set up correctly, sign in to your registry using the ORAS client and pull an artifact:
1# Log in to your registry
2oras login your-artifactory-instance.jfrog.io
3
4# Pull an artifact from your mirrored repository
5oras pull your-artifactory-instance.jfrog.io/apollo-artifacts/your-graph-id:your-tag
A successful pull confirms that your remote repository is correctly configured and can fetch artifacts from Apollo GraphQL.
Cache settings
When you use a mirrored repository, set a short cache TTL to ensure timely updates and reduce the delay between a new artifact version becoming available in Apollo and your local registry.
Push self-hosted artifacts
A supergraph schema can be composed locally with Rover and pushed to an OCI registry you control—for example, a private registry or AWS ECR. Apollo Router can then run using that artifact.
Schema layer media type
Apollo Router expects the schema layer to use the media type
application/apollo.schema. When you push with ORAS, specify the media type explicitly using the ORAS file syntax
local_file_path:media_type:
1oras push your-registry.com/supergraph-schema:latest \
2 path/to/supergraph-schema.graphql:application/apollo.schema
Use a digest reference
APOLLO_GRAPH_ARTIFACT_REFERENCE must be a digest reference (
@sha256:...), not a tag. Tag references like
your-registry.com/supergraph-schema:latest don't work. After pushing, resolve the digest and use the full reference:
1oras discover your-registry.com/supergraph-schema:latest
2# Output: your-registry.com/supergraph-schema@sha256:e5c8efeb176643feba5ff32cbb8e8d15ffc6323dadaa748b902fa68890792607
Set
APOLLO_GRAPH_ARTIFACT_REFERENCE to that full
registry/repo@sha256:digest string.
Set APOLLO_KEY
When the schema source is an OCI artifact,
APOLLO_KEY must be set (any valid graph API key). Apollo Router doesn't use the OCI reference without it.
Run Apollo Router
Set
APOLLO_GRAPH_REF,
APOLLO_KEY, and
APOLLO_GRAPH_ARTIFACT_REFERENCE (using your digest from
oras discover), then start Apollo Router:
1APOLLO_GRAPH_REF="your_graph_id@variant_name" \
2APOLLO_KEY="your_apollo_key" \
3APOLLO_GRAPH_ARTIFACT_REFERENCE="your-registry.com/your-repo@sha256:digest" \
4./router