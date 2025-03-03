Set up SCIM with Okta

preview This feature is in invite-only preview . Contact your Apollo representative to request the SCIM URL required for setup.

This guide walks through configuring Okta as your GraphOS organization's identity provider (IdP) for SCIM-based user provisioning. Once you've set up your integration, Okta will automatically manage user and group provisioning and deprovisioning in GraphOS.

Prerequisites

Only GraphOS Org admins can set up SCIM.

You must have administrative access to your Okta account.

You must configure SSO before configuring SCIM.

Setup

Step 1: Obtain SCIM credentials

If you haven't already, request a SCIM URL from your Apollo contact. Go to your API keys in GraphOS Studio. Generate a new API key and give it a descriptive name like Okta SCIM key . Save the API key securely. You'll need these in the next steps. note The API key is only displayed once. If you lose it, you'll need to revoke the key and generate a new one.

Step 2: Configure SCIM in Okta

Log in to your Okta Administrator Dashboard. Navigate to Applications > Applications and select the GraphOS application you created when setting up SSO. In the General tab, locate the App Settings section and click Edit. Next to Provisioning select SCIM, then click Save. Open the Provisioning tab, then the Integration section from the left menu, and click Edit in the SCIM Connection section. Enter the following values: SCIM connector base URL : the SCIM URL provided by your Apollo contact

Unique identifier field for users : userName

Supported provisioning actions : Push New Users Push Profile Updates Push Groups

Set the Authentication Mode to HTTP Header. Paste the API token you generated in GraphOS Studio into the Authorization field. Click Test Connector Configuration to verify the connection. You should see a Connector configured successfully modal appear. Click Save to complete setup.

Step 3: Confirm provisioning and attribute mappings

In the Provisioning tab of your GraphOS application in Okta:

Click Edit in the To App section. Enable the following features: Create Users

Update User Attributes

Deactivate Users Click Save. On the same page, in the Attribute Mapping section, ensure the following required attributes are mapped correctly: userName : Configured in Sign On settings

givenName : user.firstName

familyName : user.lastName

email : user.email If you need to make any changes, click Go to Profile Editor.

This ensures that whenever one of these attributes is updated in your IdP those changes are automatically forwarded to GraphOS.

Step 4: Assign users to the GraphOS application

You've likely already completed this step when configuring SSO. You can follow these steps to double check your assignments and update them as necessary.

Navigate to the Assignments tab in your GraphOS application. Click Assign and select either Assign to People or Assign to Groups. Choose the users or groups you want to provision to GraphOS and click Assign. Click Done.

Users assigned to the application will be automatically provisioned to GraphOS according to your provisioning configuration.

Additional resources