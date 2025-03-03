Schema publishing with GitHub Actions

This guide walks you through how to set up schema publishing in your CI/CD pipeline using GitHub Actions .

Pre-requisites

A graph set up in GraphOS with its graph reference value ( APOLLO_GRAPH_REF )

Your GraphOS organization ID

A GitHub repository for a subgraph you want to publish

Rover CLI installed

1. Set up a GitHub Actions workflow

Create a workflow file called publish-subgraph.yml in the .github/workflows directory of your repository.

YAML publish-subgraph.yml copy 1 name : Publish Subgraph Schema 2 3 on : 4 push : 5 branches : [ main ] 6 7 jobs : 8 publish-subgraph : 9 runs-on : ubuntu-latest 10 env : 11 APOLLO_KEY : ${{ secrets.MY_APOLLO_SUBGRAPH_KEY }} 12 steps : 13 - name : Checkout code 14 uses : actions/checkout@v4 15 16 - name : Publish subgraph schema 17 run : | 18 npx rover subgraph publish <APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> \ 19 --name <SUBGRAPH_NAME> \ 20 --schema <PATH/TO/SUBGRAPH/SCHEMA.GRAPHQL> \ 21 --routing-url <SUBGRAPH_ROUTING_URL>

Replace the values in <> with your own values.

You'll set up the MY_APOLLO_SUBGRAPH_KEY secret later.

2. Obtain a subgraph API key

Use subgraph API keys to publish updates to subgraph schemas within CI/CD pipelines.

To create a sub graph API key, first you'll need to create a subgraph configuration file with the details of the subgraph you want to publish.

YAML subgraph-config.yaml copy 1 subgraphs : 2 - name : <YOUR_SUBGRAPH_NAME> 3 routingUrl : <YOUR_SUBGRAPH_ROUTING_URL>

Then, run the following Rover command, replacing <YOUR_ORGANIZATION_ID> with your own value and <YOUR_KEY_NAME> with your desired key name.

shell copy rover api-key create < YOUR_ORGANIZATION_I D > subgraph < YOUR_KEY_NAM E > --subgraph-config subgraph-config.yaml

You can also use the createKey mutation from the Operations tab: GraphQL copy mutation Mutation ( $organizationId : ID ! , $name : String ! , $type : GraphOsKeyType ! , $resources : ApiKeyResourceInput ) { organization ( id : $organizationId ) { createKey ( name : $name , type : $type , resources : $resources ) { keyName id token } } } Variables panel with the following properties, filling in your own values: GraphQL Request payload copy { "name" : < YOUR_SUBGRAPH_API_KEY_NAME >, "type" : "SUBGRAPH" , "organizationId" : < YOUR_ORGANIZATION_ID >, "resources" : { "subgraphs" : [ { "graphId" : < YOUR_GRAPH_ID >, "subgraphName" : < YOUR_SUBGRAPH_ID >, "variantName" : < YOUR_VARIANT_NAME > } ] } } GraphQL Response payload copy { "data" : { "organization" : { "createKey" : { "keyName" : "YOUR_SUBGRAPH_API_KEY_NAME" , "id" : "6ca72032-535a-4bba-b816-fa8d88823863" , "token" : "ak_v2_RkZFMjE4ODYtMzk5Qy00QkMzLUExRDYtMDRBMjE5NTdFNTdF_MUU3M0MxQ0MtMjY5OS00QjhBLTk4MjYtQzVFMUJFRjFBQUZB" } } } } token value. You can also use themutation from the Platform API . Open up the Explorer for the Platform API and paste the following mutation in thetab:Include a request payload in thepanel with the following properties, filling in your own values:Run the request. You'll receive a response payload that looks something like this:Copy thevalue.

3. Store your subgraph API key

In GitHub, go to your repository's Settings → Secrets and variables → Actions. Click New repository secret. Give it a name that matches your workflow's environment variable. In this example, you named it MY_APOLLO_SUBGRAPH_KEY . Paste the token value into the secret value field. Click Add secret. Verify that your new secret appears in the Repository Secrets list.

4. Run your workflow

Make a change in your subgraph schema and push it to your repository's main branch. This triggers the Publish Subgraph Schema workflow.

Watch the workflow run in the Actions tab and publish the subgraph schema to your graph in GraphOS.

Conclusion

You've now set up schema publishing in your CI/CD pipeline using GitHub Actions. The process for other CI/CD systems is similar: create a workflow file, obtain a sub graph API key, store the key in your secret manager, and run the workflow.