Schema publishing with GitHub Actions
Publish your GraphQL schemas to Apollo GraphOS using the GitHub Actions workflow
This guide walks you through how to set up schema publishing in your CI/CD pipeline using GitHub Actions.
Pre-requisites
A graph set up in GraphOS with its graph reference value (
APOLLO_GRAPH_REF)
Your GraphOS organization ID
A GitHub repository for a subgraph you want to publish
Rover CLI installed
1. Set up a GitHub Actions workflow
Create a workflow file called
publish-subgraph.yml in the
.github/workflows directory of your repository.
1name: Publish Subgraph Schema
2
3on:
4 push:
5 branches: [main]
6
7jobs:
8 publish-subgraph:
9 runs-on: ubuntu-latest
10 env:
11 APOLLO_KEY: ${{ secrets.MY_APOLLO_SUBGRAPH_KEY }}
12 steps:
13 - name: Checkout code
14 uses: actions/checkout@v4
15
16 - name: Publish subgraph schema
17 run: |
18 npx rover subgraph publish <APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> \
19 --name <SUBGRAPH_NAME> \
20 --schema <PATH/TO/SUBGRAPH/SCHEMA.GRAPHQL> \
21 --routing-url <SUBGRAPH_ROUTING_URL>
Replace the values in
<> with your own values.
You'll set up the
MY_APOLLO_SUBGRAPH_KEY secret later.
2. Obtain a subgraph API key
Use subgraph API keys to publish updates to subgraph schemas within CI/CD pipelines.
To create a subgraph API key, first you'll need to create a subgraph configuration file with the details of the subgraph you want to publish.
1subgraphs:
2 - name: <YOUR_SUBGRAPH_NAME>
3 routingUrl: <YOUR_SUBGRAPH_ROUTING_URL>
Then, run the following Rover command, replacing
<YOUR_ORGANIZATION_ID> with your own value and
<YOUR_KEY_NAME> with your desired key name.
rover api-key create <YOUR_ORGANIZATION_ID> subgraph <YOUR_KEY_NAME> --subgraph-config subgraph-config.yaml
How to obtain a subgraph API key using the Platform API
createKey mutation from the Platform API.Open up the Explorer for the Platform API and paste the following mutation in the Operations tab:
mutation Mutation($organizationId: ID!, $name: String!, $type: GraphOsKeyType!, $resources: ApiKeyResourceInput) {
organization(id: $organizationId) {
createKey(name: $name, type: $type, resources: $resources) {
keyName
id
token
}
}
}
{
"name": <YOUR_SUBGRAPH_API_KEY_NAME>,
"type": "SUBGRAPH",
"organizationId": <YOUR_ORGANIZATION_ID>,
"resources": {
"subgraphs": [
{
"graphId": <YOUR_GRAPH_ID>,
"subgraphName": <YOUR_SUBGRAPH_ID>,
"variantName": <YOUR_VARIANT_NAME>
}
]
}
}
{
"data": {
"organization": {
"createKey": {
"keyName": "YOUR_SUBGRAPH_API_KEY_NAME",
"id": "6ca72032-535a-4bba-b816-fa8d88823863",
"token": "ak_v2_RkZFMjE4ODYtMzk5Qy00QkMzLUExRDYtMDRBMjE5NTdFNTdF_MUU3M0MxQ0MtMjY5OS00QjhBLTk4MjYtQzVFMUJFRjFBQUZB"
}
}
}
}
token value.
3. Store your subgraph API key
In GitHub, go to your repository's Settings → Secrets and variables → Actions.
Click New repository secret.
Give it a name that matches your workflow's environment variable. In this example, you named it
MY_APOLLO_SUBGRAPH_KEY.
Paste the
tokenvalue into the secret value field.
Click Add secret.
Verify that your new secret appears in the Repository Secrets list.
4. Run your workflow
Make a change in your subgraph schema and push it to your repository's
main branch. This triggers the Publish Subgraph Schema workflow.
Watch the workflow run in the Actions tab and publish the subgraph schema to your graph in GraphOS.
Conclusion
You've now set up schema publishing in your CI/CD pipeline using GitHub Actions. The process for other CI/CD systems is similar: create a workflow file, obtain a subgraph API key, store the key in your secret manager, and run the workflow.