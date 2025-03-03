Schema publishing with GitHub Actions

Publish your GraphQL schemas to Apollo GraphOS using the GitHub Actions workflow

This guide walks you through how to set up schema publishing in your CI/CD pipeline using GitHub Actions.

Pre-requisites

  • A graph set up in GraphOS with its graph reference value (APOLLO_GRAPH_REF)

  • Your GraphOS organization ID

  • A GitHub repository for a subgraph you want to publish

  • Rover CLI installed

1. Set up a GitHub Actions workflow

Create a workflow file called publish-subgraph.yml in the .github/workflows directory of your repository.

YAML
publish-subgraph.yml
1name: Publish Subgraph Schema
2
3on:
4  push:
5    branches: [main]
6
7jobs:
8  publish-subgraph:
9    runs-on: ubuntu-latest
10    env:
11      APOLLO_KEY: ${{ secrets.MY_APOLLO_SUBGRAPH_KEY }}
12    steps:
13      - name: Checkout code
14        uses: actions/checkout@v4
15
16      - name: Publish subgraph schema
17        run: |
18          npx rover subgraph publish <APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> \
19            --name <SUBGRAPH_NAME> \
20            --schema <PATH/TO/SUBGRAPH/SCHEMA.GRAPHQL> \
21            --routing-url <SUBGRAPH_ROUTING_URL>

Replace the values in <> with your own values.

You'll set up the MY_APOLLO_SUBGRAPH_KEY secret later.

2. Obtain a subgraph API key

Use subgraph API keys to publish updates to subgraph schemas within CI/CD pipelines.

To create a subgraph API key, first you'll need to create a subgraph configuration file with the details of the subgraph you want to publish.

YAML
subgraph-config.yaml
1subgraphs:
2  - name: <YOUR_SUBGRAPH_NAME>
3    routingUrl: <YOUR_SUBGRAPH_ROUTING_URL>

Then, run the following Rover command, replacing <YOUR_ORGANIZATION_ID> with your own value and <YOUR_KEY_NAME> with your desired key name.

shell
rover api-key create <YOUR_ORGANIZATION_ID> subgraph <YOUR_KEY_NAME> --subgraph-config subgraph-config.yaml
How to obtain a subgraph API key using the Platform API
You can also use the createKey mutation from the Platform API.Open up the Explorer for the Platform API and paste the following mutation in the Operations tab:
GraphQL
mutation Mutation($organizationId: ID!, $name: String!, $type: GraphOsKeyType!, $resources: ApiKeyResourceInput) {  
  organization(id: $organizationId) {    
    createKey(name: $name, type: $type, resources: $resources) {      
      keyName      
      id      
      token    
    }
  }
}
Include a request payload in the Variables panel with the following properties, filling in your own values:
GraphQL
Request payload
{
  "name": <YOUR_SUBGRAPH_API_KEY_NAME>,
  "type": "SUBGRAPH",
  "organizationId": <YOUR_ORGANIZATION_ID>,
  "resources": {
    "subgraphs": [
      {
        "graphId": <YOUR_GRAPH_ID>,
        "subgraphName": <YOUR_SUBGRAPH_ID>,
        "variantName": <YOUR_VARIANT_NAME>
      }
    ]
  }
}
Run the request. You'll receive a response payload that looks something like this:
GraphQL
Response payload
{
  "data": {
    "organization": {
      "createKey": {
        "keyName": "YOUR_SUBGRAPH_API_KEY_NAME",
        "id": "6ca72032-535a-4bba-b816-fa8d88823863",
        "token": "ak_v2_RkZFMjE4ODYtMzk5Qy00QkMzLUExRDYtMDRBMjE5NTdFNTdF_MUU3M0MxQ0MtMjY5OS00QjhBLTk4MjYtQzVFMUJFRjFBQUZB"
     }
    }
  }
}
Copy the token value.

3. Store your subgraph API key

  1. In GitHub, go to your repository's Settings → Secrets and variables → Actions.

  2. Click New repository secret.

  3. Give it a name that matches your workflow's environment variable. In this example, you named it MY_APOLLO_SUBGRAPH_KEY.

  4. Paste the token value into the secret value field.

  5. Click Add secret.

  6. Verify that your new secret appears in the Repository Secrets list.

4. Run your workflow

Make a change in your subgraph schema and push it to your repository's main branch. This triggers the Publish Subgraph Schema workflow.

Watch the workflow run in the Actions tab and publish the subgraph schema to your graph in GraphOS.

Conclusion

You've now set up schema publishing in your CI/CD pipeline using GitHub Actions. The process for other CI/CD systems is similar: create a workflow file, obtain a subgraph API key, store the key in your secret manager, and run the workflow.
