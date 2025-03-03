Platform Limits
Understand the limits for various uses of the platform API
The GraphOS Platform API provides various GraphOS actions you can perform from your own custom application. These actions, such as running schema checks or publishing schema updates, are subject to rate limiting.
Subgraph updates
The following commands enable you to interact directly with the subgraphs that make up your supergraph.
Mutation
The
publishSubgraph and
publishSubgraphs mutations, along with the
rover subgraph publish command, are subject to a rate limit of 400 requests per minute, per graph.