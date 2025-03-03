Set up SCIM with Microsoft Entra ID
Configure Microsoft Entra ID as your GraphOS organization's identity provider for user provisioning
This guide walks through configuring Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory) as your GraphOS organization's identity provider (IdP) for SCIM-based user provisioning. Once you've set up your integration, Microsoft Entra ID will automatically manage user and group provisioning and deprovisioning in GraphOS.
Prerequisites
Only GraphOS Org admins can set up SCIM.
You must have administrative access to your Microsoft Entra ID account.
You must configure SSO before configuring SCIM.
Setup
Step 1: Obtain SCIM credentials
If you haven't already, request a SCIM URL from your Apollo contact.
Go to your API keys in GraphOS Studio.
Generate a new API key and give it a descriptive name like
Microsoft Entra ID SCIM key.
Save the API key securely. You'll need these in the next steps.noteThe API key is only displayed once. If you lose it, you'll need to revoke the key and generate a new one.
Step 2: Configure SCIM in Entra ID
Log in to the Microsoft Azure portal.
Navigate to Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory).
Select Enterprise applications from the left sidebar.
Find and select the GraphOS application you created when setting up SSO.
In the left sidebar, select Provisioning.
Click + New Configuration.
Under Admin Credentials, enter the following information:
Tenant URL: Enter the SCIM URL provided by your Apollo contact.
Secret Token: Enter the API key you generated in Step 1.
Click Test Connection to verify the connection.
If the connection test is successful, click Create.
Step 3: Configure provisioning
Still in the Provision section, open the Mappings tab. Click Provision Microsoft Entra ID Users.
Verify the following settings are enabled:
Create users
Update users
Delete users
Review the attribute mappings.
Ensure the following required attributes are mapped correctly:
userName:
userPrincipalName(this should be the default)
emails[type eq "work"].value:
name.givenName:
givenName
name.familyName:
surname
Click Save to apply your mapping settings.
Step 4: Start provisioning
Back on the main Provisioning page, set the Provisioning Status to On.
Click Save to start the provisioning process.
Microsoft Entra ID will now begin synchronizing users to GraphOS based on your configured settings.
Step 5: Assign users to the GraphOS application
You've likely already completed this step when configuring SSO. You can follow these steps to double check your assignments and update them as necessary.
In the left sidebar of your enterprise application, select Users and groups.
Click + Add user/group.
Select the users or groups you want to provision to GraphOS.
Click Assign.
Users assigned to the application will be automatically provisioned to GraphOS according to your provisioning configuration.
Monitoring and troubleshooting
In the Provisioning page, check the Provisioning logs section to see details about the provisioning process, including any errors or warnings.