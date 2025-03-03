SCIM Provisioning Overview

GraphOS provides automated user management capabilities through the System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM) protocol. SCIM automates user and group management by integrating your identity provider (IdP) with GraphOS.

Supported SCIM operations

Provisioning: Automatically create new GraphOS users when they are added to your IdP

Deprovisioning: Automatically remove users from GraphOS when they are removed from your IdP

Attribute updates: Sync user attributes (such as name and email) from your IdP to GraphOS

GraphOS role assignment: Assign users GraphOS roles based on IdP group membership note You can also assign GraphOS roles based on groups in your IdP via your SSO configuration . Apollo recommends using either SCIM or SSO for role assignment. If you use both, role assignments will overwrite one another.

Prerequisites

Only GraphOS Org admins can set up SCIM.

You must have administrative access to your identity provider (IdP).

You must configure SSO before configuring SCIM.

Setup instructions

To set up SCIM, follow the instructions for your configuration method:

If you use another identity provider, the setup instructions are generally similar to those provided above for Okta.

If you encounter any issues or need assistance, please email support@apollographql.com —we're here to help!