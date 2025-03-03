Subgraph Metrics in GraphOS

Requires ≥ Router v2.7.0

PLAN REQUIRED This feature is available on the following GraphOS plans: Free, Developer, Standard, Enterprise subgraph metrics. Metrics respect data retention policies defined on the All plans can accessmetrics. Metrics respect data retention policies defined on the pricing page

Subgraph and connector-level insights give you visibility into how each service contributes to your supergraph's performance. You can use subgraph insights to:

Identify top traffic sources : identify the clients or operations driving the highest error and request rates so you can prioritize fixes.

Detect performance bottlenecks : target operations with the slowest p95 service times to eliminate lag for your heaviest consumers.

Analyze trends : uncover recurring patterns using latency heatmaps, error rate, and request rate charts across different time ranges.

Compare subgraphs: rank and contrast subgraphs by request volume, latency, and error rates to understand performance differences.

Set up subgraph metrics

Enable subgraph metric collection in your router configuration file by setting preview_ subgraph _ metrics to true :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 apollo : 3 preview_subgraph_metrics : true

note preview prefix in a future release. This feature is generally available as of Router 2.7.0. The configuration name will drop theprefix in a future release.

note If you're using the private preview on Router v2.6.2, use the configuration key telemetry.apollo.experimental_subgraph_metrics instead.

This feature supports cardinality up to 2000 per metric send interval. For high-traffic graphs with many subgraphs, learn how to manage high cardinality.

View subgraph insights

Navigate to the Insights page in Studio and choose the Subgraphs option in the dropdown to start exploring subgraph and Connector-level insights.

This page shows you: