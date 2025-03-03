Subgraph Metrics in GraphOS

Learn how services contribute to your supergraph's performance

Requires ≥ Router v2.7.0
PLAN REQUIRED
This feature is available on the following GraphOS plans: Free, Developer, Standard, Enterprise.
All plans can access subgraph metrics. Metrics respect data retention policies defined on the pricing page.

Subgraph and connector-level insights give you visibility into how each service contributes to your supergraph's performance. You can use subgraph insights to:

  • Identify top traffic sources: identify the clients or operations driving the highest error and request rates so you can prioritize fixes.

  • Detect performance bottlenecks: target operations with the slowest p95 service times to eliminate lag for your heaviest consumers.

  • Analyze trends: uncover recurring patterns using latency heatmaps, error rate, and request rate charts across different time ranges.

  • Compare subgraphs: rank and contrast subgraphs by request volume, latency, and error rates to understand performance differences.

Set up subgraph metrics

Enable subgraph metric collection in your router configuration file by setting preview_subgraph_metrics to true:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  apollo:
3    preview_subgraph_metrics: true
note
This feature is generally available as of Router 2.7.0. The configuration name will drop the preview prefix in a future release.
note
If you're using the private preview on Router v2.6.2, use the configuration key telemetry.apollo.experimental_subgraph_metrics instead.

This feature supports cardinality up to 2000 per metric send interval. For high-traffic graphs with many subgraphs, learn how to manage high cardinality.

View subgraph insights

Navigate to the Insights page in Studio and choose the Subgraphs option in the dropdown to start exploring subgraph and Connector-level insights.

Subgraph insights page in Studio

This page shows you:

  1. Your list of subgraphs ranked by fetch data, latency percentiles, error data, and total duration

  2. The top clients and operations with the highest fetch, error, and latency rates

  3. A time series charts for:

    • fetches and errors displayed as counts or rates

    • performance displayed as a latency heatmap, latency distribution, or p50, 95, 90, and 99 service times

  4. Error information, including the error rates, codes, and standard paths

  5. Owner information for the selected subgraph
