Subgraph Metrics in GraphOS
Learn how services contribute to your supergraph's performance
Subgraph and connector-level insights give you visibility into how each service contributes to your supergraph's performance. You can use subgraph insights to:
Identify top traffic sources: identify the clients or operations driving the highest error and request rates so you can prioritize fixes.
Detect performance bottlenecks: target operations with the slowest p95 service times to eliminate lag for your heaviest consumers.
Analyze trends: uncover recurring patterns using latency heatmaps, error rate, and request rate charts across different time ranges.
Compare subgraphs: rank and contrast subgraphs by request volume, latency, and error rates to understand performance differences.
Set up subgraph metrics
Enable subgraph metric collection in your router configuration file by setting
preview_subgraph_metrics to
true:
1telemetry:
2 apollo:
3 preview_subgraph_metrics: true
preview prefix in a future release.
telemetry.apollo.experimental_subgraph_metrics instead.
This feature supports cardinality up to 2000 per metric send interval. For high-traffic graphs with many subgraphs, learn how to manage high cardinality.
View subgraph insights
Navigate to the Insights page in Studio and choose the Subgraphs option in the dropdown to start exploring subgraph and Connector-level insights.
This page shows you:
Your list of subgraphs ranked by fetch data, latency percentiles, error data, and total duration
The top clients and operations with the highest fetch, error, and latency rates
A time series charts for:
fetches and errors displayed as counts or rates
performance displayed as a latency heatmap, latency distribution, or p50, 95, 90, and 99 service times
Error information, including the error rates, codes, and standard paths
Owner information for the selected subgraph