GraphOS MCP Server Tools

This page is a reference for all available tools in GraphOS MCP Server. Each tool can be used individually or chained together by your agent to answer more complex questions about your graphs. Before using any of these tools, make sure you've completed the GraphOS MCP Server installation.

Get started with example prompts

Try some of these prompts to get started:

List my graphs and tell me which ones need the most attention.

Is my graph <GRAPH_ID> healthy? Run the relevant checks and summarize findings as Attention Required, Review Recommended, or What's Working Well.

Perform a full health check on <GRAPH_ID> : schema composition, lint, router version/config, and deployment stability. Prioritize the issues you find by severity.

For <GRAPH_ID> check the latest launch, lint results, and router status, and tell me what needs attention.

Scan my org <ORG_ID> and flag any graphs that have composition errors or lint errors right now.

For <GRAPH_ID> , cross-reference the top operations with their latency/error metrics. Are any high-traffic operations that are also slow or failing?

The tools described in this section give your agent access to Apollo's official documentation.

Apollo Docs Search

Purpose: Search across Apollo's official documentation to find the most relevant guides, examples, and best practices for GraphQL, GraphOS, schema design, deployment best practices, connectors, and more.

Example: "How do I enable entity caching with the Apollo Router?"

Result:

Apollo Docs Read

Purpose: Retrieve the full Markdown content of any Apollo documentation page so your agent can go beyond code snippets and provide complete, detailed guidance.

Example: "Fetch the Router YAML config reference and list the top level properties."

Result:

Apollo Connectors Spec

Purpose: Access the official specification for Apollo Connectors, giving your agent the data it needs to create and modify Connectors in a schema.

Examples: "Add weather details to my schema using https://api.weather.gov so I can expose weather conditions for airport cities."

Result: The output is too large to show, but your agentic coding tool still uses the Apollo Connectors Spec tool to generate a graph that integrates with the https://api.weather.gov REST API.

The tools described in this section give your agent access to your organization's graphs and variant details.

note x-api-key header with your These tools are only available for CLI-based agents that support sending headers. These tools require sending anheader with your graph API key . For instructions on how to add the header, see the GraphOS MCP Server installation page.

Get My Identity

Purpose: Resolve the caller's identity and any organizations their API key belongs to. Use this when you haven't yet provided an organization or graph ID—the returned account and organization ID can be passed to subsequent tool calls.

Get Variant Details

Purpose: Retrieve detailed metadata for a graph variant: federation version, subgraph inventory, router status, any pending router version, and the current router configuration. Use this to assess a variant's health— router config gaps, subgraph inventory, and federation version compliance.

Example: "Show the federation version, subgraphs and router status for my production variant."

The tools described in this section give your agent visibility into the deployment history of your graph variants.

note x-api-key header with your These tools are only available for CLI-based agents that support sending headers. These tools require sending anheader with your graph API key . For instructions on how to add the header, see the GraphOS MCP Server installation page.

Get Latest Launch

Purpose: Inspect the most recent launch for a graph variant: status, completion time, subgraph changes, composition errors, and a schema diff summary versus the previous launch (additions, removals, edits, deprecations, and affected operations). Also returns the latest approved launch for comparison.

Example: "Did the latest launch on my graph have any composition errors? Any deprecations in the last schema change?"

Get Launch

Purpose: Inspect a single launch by ID for full detail: status, timestamps, which subgraphs changed, composition errors, and the schema diff summary. Use this to drill into a specific launch —for example, a failed or superseded launch found via Get Launch History.

Example: "What composition errors caused launch abc123 to fail?"

Get Launch History

Purpose: Retrieve recent launches for a graph variant (most recent first) to detect deployment instability such as repeated failures or frequent superseded launches. Each entry includes the launch ID, status, and timestamps so you can identify a specific launch and drill into it with Get Launch.

Example: "Have the recent launches on my production variant been stable, or were there repeated failures?

The tools described in this section give your agent access to traffic and performance data for your graphs.

note x-api-key header with your These tools are only available for CLI-based agents that support sending headers. These tools require sending anheader with your graph API key . For instructions on how to add the header, see the GraphOS MCP Server installation page.

Get Top Operations

Purpose: Identify the most-used operations on a graph variant for a given time range, with request counts, types, and signatures. Use this to find high-traffic operations, detect unused operations, and prioritize findings by traffic impact.

Example: "What are the 20 most-used operations on my production graph over the last week, by request count?"

Get Operation Metrics

Purpose: Retrieve top operations by usage and health for a graph over a time window as daily buckets. Includes request count, p50 and p99 latency, and error count per operation per day. Rank by busiest, most error-prone, or slowest operations.

Example: "Show me request counts and p99 latency trends for my graph's operations over the last 30 days. Flag anything with a spike."

Get Subgraph Metrics

Purpose: Retrieve top subgraphs and connectors by traffic and health for a graph over a time window as daily buckets. Includes fetch count, p50 and p99 fetch latency, and fetch error count per subgraph per day. Rank by busiest, most error-prone, or slowest subgraphs.

Example: "Which of my subgraphs have the highest error rates this month?"

The tools described in this section give your agent access to your graph's persisted query lists.

note x-api-key header with your These tools are only available for CLI-based agents that support sending headers. These tools require sending anheader with your graph API key . For instructions on how to add the header, see the GraphOS MCP Server installation page.

Get Persisted Query List Status

Purpose: Check whether a graph variant has a Persisted Query List (PQL) configured and return its current build revision and operation count. Use this to assess PQL configuration—a production variant with no PQL may have a security gap.

Example: "Does my production variant have a persisted query list configured?"

The tools described in this section give your agent access to your graph's schema linting results.

note x-api-key header with your These tools are only available for CLI-based agents that support sending headers. These tools require sending anheader with your graph API key . For instructions on how to add the header, see the GraphOS MCP Server installation page.

Get Lint Results

Purpose: Retrieve schema lint violations from a graph's most recent check workflows. Returns each diagnostic's coordinate, severity level, message, rule, and source location, plus error, warning, total, and ignored counts. Use this to assess schema quality and identify naming or best-practice violations.

Example: "Are there any schema lint violations in my graph? Show errors before warnings."