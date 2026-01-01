A personal API key provides partial access to every graph in every organization you belong to. Specifically, the key has the same permissions that your user account has in each of those organizations.

Personal API keys work well for local development tools (like the Rover CLI and the Apollo VS Code extension) to load schemas and other data from GraphOS.

Create a personal API key

Go to studio.apollographql.com/user-settings . In the Personal API Key section, select Create New Key. Give your key a name, such as Local development laptop , so you can track how you use each key. Copy the key's value and store it securely. For security, you can't view an API key's value in Studio after you create the key.

For an overview of all key types, see API Keys.