Build Status Notifications

Configure GraphOS to send notifications to a webhook whenever GraphOS attempts to build a new supergraph schema for your federated graph. Notifications indicate whether the build succeeded. Successful build notifications include a temporary URL to the new supergraph schema.

Setup

Go to your graph's Settings page in GraphOS Studio . Open the Reporting tab. Click Add notification in the upper right. Select Build Status and click Next. In the dropdown, select which graph variant you want to receive notifications for. Select either an existing notification channel or select which type of new channel you want to configure. Click Next. If you're configuring a new channel, complete the steps in the next section.

Configure webhook

Custom webhooks require you to set up an HTTPS endpoint accessible via the public internet. GraphOS sends webhook notifications to this endpoint as POST requests. Notification details are provided as JSON in the request body, as described in the next section.

Specify a name for this notification channel in the Channel Name field. This name must be unique among all your graph's notification channels, including Slack channels. In the Webhook URL input, provide the URL of your HTTP(S) endpoint. Click Next and complete any remaining steps in the dialog.

Webhook format

Custom webhook notification details are provided as a JSON object in the request body.

The JSON object conforms to the structure of the ResponseShape interface:

JavaScript copy 1 interface BuildError { 2 message : string ; 3 locations : ReadonlyArray < Location >; 4 } 5 6 interface Location { 7 line : number ; 8 column : number ; 9 } 10 11 interface ResponseShape { 12 eventType : 'BUILD_PUBLISH_EVENT' ; 13 eventID : string ; 14 supergraphSchemaURL : string | undefined ; 15 buildSucceeded : boolean ; 16 buildErrors : BuildError [] | undefined ; 17 graphID : string ; 18 variantID : string ; 19 timestamp : string ; 20 }

Field descriptions