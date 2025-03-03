Publish Schemas to GraphOS using the Platform API
Use the Apollo Platform API to publish schemas as part of your CI/CD pipeline
This guide covers how to publish schemas using the Platform API. Consult the Rover guide to learn how to use the Rover CLI for publication.
Prerequisites
Familiarity with invoking APIs during CI/CD processes.
Publish subgraph schemas
When working with supergraphs and the Platform API, you can either individually publish each subgraph's schema to GraphOS, or publish multiple subgraphs simultaneously.
Regardless of which approach you choose you need to:
Identify the name of the subgraph you're publishing to. You can view the names of your existing subgraphs from your variant's Subgraphs page in GraphOS Studio.
If you're publishing a subgraph for the first time, also obtain the routing URL of that subgraph. This is the URL that your router will use to communicate with the subgraph.
If GraphOS already knows your subgraph's routing URL, you don't need to provide this value unless you're changing it.
Use one of the following mutations, depending on whether you're publishing a single subgraph or multiple subgraphs.
Subgraph inputs for the Platform API
Subgraph inputs are the same for both single and multiple subgraph publishes. Single publishes use arguments directly on the mutation. Multiple subgraph publishes put inputs in an array within the arguments of the mutation.
These are the minimum required fields for each subgraph input:
name: The name of the subgraph. This is the name that will be used to identify the subgraph in GraphOS.
activePartialSchema.sdl: The schema that will be used to compose the supergraph. This is a string that contains the SDL of the schema.
url: The URL of the subgraph. This is the URL that will be used to route requests to the subgraph.
An example subgraph input looks like this:
{
"name": "test-subgraph",
"activePartialSchema": {
"sdl": "type Query {\n hello: World\n}\n\ntype World {\n id: ID! \n}"
},
"url": "http://localhost:6499",
}
Publish a single subgraph
To publish a single subgraph, use the following mutation with the appropriate variables:
mutation PublishSubgraphSchema($graphId: ID!, $variantName: String!, $subgraphName: String!, $schemaDocument: PartialSchemaInput!, $url: String) {
graph(id: $graphId) {
publishSubgraph(graphVariant: $variantName, activePartialSchema: $schemaDocument, name: $subgraphName, url: $url, revision: "") {
launchUrl
updatedGateway
wasCreated
}
}
}
{
"graphId": "<graph-id>",
"variantName": "<variant-name>",
"subgraphName": "<subgraph-name>",
"schemaDocument": {
"sdl": "<subgraph-sdl>"
},
"url": "<routing-url>",
}
Example variables for publishing a single subgraph
As an example, if you were to publish a subgraph with the name
test-subgraph, the variables would be:
{
"graphId": "test-graph",
"variantName": "dev",
"subgraphName": "test-subgraph",
"schemaDocument": {
"sdl": "type Query {\n hello: World\n}\n\ntype World {\n id: ID! \n}"
},
"url": "http://localhost:6499",
}
Publish multiple subgraphs
To publish multiple subgraphs simultaneously, use the following mutation with the appropriate variables:
mutation PublishSubgraphSchemas($graphId: ID!, $variantName: String!, $subgraphInputs: [PublishSubgraphsSubgraphInput!]!) {
graph(id: $graphId) {
publishSubgraphs(graphVariant: $variantName, revision: "", subgraphInputs: $subgraphInputs) {
launchUrl
updatedGateway
wasCreated
}
}
}
{
"graphId": "my-graph",
"variantName": "my-variant",
"subgraphInputs": [
{
"name": "locations",
"activePartialSchema": {
"sdl": "type Query {\n location(id: ID!): Location\n}\n\ntype Location {\n id: ID!\n name: String\n}"
},
"url": "https://flyby-locations-sub.herokuapp.com/"
},
{
"name": "reviews",
"activePartialSchema": {
"sdl": "type Query {\n review(id: ID!): Review\n}\n\ntype Review {\n id: ID!\n text: String\n}"
},
"url": "https://flyby-reviews-sub.herokuapp.com/"
}
]
}
Example variables for publishing multiple subgraphs
As an example of publishing multiple subgraphs, if you were to publish two subgraphs with the names
test-subgraph and
test-subgraph-2, the variables would be:
{
"graphId": "test-graph",
"variantName": "dev",
"subgraphInputs": [
{
"name": "test-subgraph",
"activePartialSchema": {
"sdl": "type Query {\n hello: World\n}\n\ntype World {\n id: ID! \n}"
},
"url": "http://localhost:6499"
},
{
"name": "test-subgraph-2",
"activePartialSchema": {
"sdl": "type Query {\n foo: Bar\n}\n\ntype Bar {\n baz: String\n}"
},
"url": "http://localhost:6500"
}
]
}
Publish monograph schemas
For monographs, the publication process is simpler:
Prepare your complete schema in SDL format.
Use the
graph.uploadSchemamutation with the following variables.
mutation PublishMonographSchema($graphId: ID!, $variantName: String!, $schemaDocument: String) {
graph(id: $graphId) {
uploadSchema(tag: $variantName, schemaDocument: $schemaDocument) {
code
message
success
publication {
schema {
document
hash
}
}
}
}
}
{
"graphId": "my-graph",
"variantName": "my-variant",
"schemaDocument": "type Query {\n hello: String\n}"
}
Publish with continuous delivery
To get the most out of GraphOS, you should publish each update to any production schema as soon as it occurs. Consequently, schema publishing should be part of your continuous delivery pipeline.
Here's a sample continuous delivery configuration for schema publishing using the Platform API in CircleCI:
1version: 2
2
3jobs:
4 build:
5 docker:
6 - image: circleci/node:16
7
8 steps:
9 - checkout
10
11 - run: npm install
12
13 # Start the GraphQL server if needed
14 - run:
15 name: Starting server
16 command: npm start
17 background: true
18
19 # Wait for server to start
20 - run: sleep 5
21
22 # When running on the 'main' branch, push the latest schema to GraphOS
23 - run: |
24 if [ "${CIRCLE_BRANCH}" == "main" ]; then
25 # This example uses curl to call the Platform API
26 curl -X POST \
27 -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
28 -H "x-api-key: $APOLLO_KEY" \
29 -d '{
30 "query": "mutation($graphId: ID!, $schemaDocument: String!) { graph(id: $graphId) { uploadSchema(schemaDocument: $schemaDocument, tag: \"current\") { code, message, success } } }",
31 "variables": {
32 "graphId": "my-graph",
33 "schemaDocument": "$(cat schema.graphql | sed 's/"/\\"/g' | tr -d '\n')"
34 }
35 }' \
36 https://graphql.api.apollographql.com/api/graphql
37 fi