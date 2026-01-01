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Subgraph API Keys
Authenticate CI/CD and automation to specific subgraphs in GraphOS
A subgraph API key provides access to a specific subgraph within a variant, or a set of subgraph-variant pairs, within your organization's graph.
Use subgraph keys when you need to run checks on subgraphs, create subgraphs, or publish updates to subgraph schemas in CI/CD pipelines. Create one subgraph API key per pipeline workflow.
Subgraph keys expire one year from creation.
Create a subgraph API key using the Rover CLI
Run
rover api-key create with a subgraph configuration file for the subgraphs you want to grant access to. See the
rover api-key create command documentation.
Create a subgraph API key using the Platform API
To create a subgraph API key, use the
createKey mutation from the Platform API.
Before you start, gather:
Your organization ID, from the Organization tab in Studio
The subgraph you want to grant access to (graph ID, subgraph name, and variant)
Use this mutation:
mutation Mutation($organizationId: ID!, $name: String!, $type: GraphOsKeyType!, $resources: ApiKeyResourceInput) {
organization(id: $organizationId) {
createKey(name: $name, type: $type, resources: $resources) {
keyName
id
token
}
}
}
Include a request payload with the following properties, using your own values:
{
"name": <YOUR_SUBGRAPH_API_KEY_NAME>,
"type": "SUBGRAPH",
"organizationId": <YOUR_ORGANIZATION_ID>,
"resources": {
"subgraphs": [
{
"graphId": <YOUR_GRAPH_ID>,
"subgraphName": <YOUR_SUBGRAPH_ID>,
"variantName": <YOUR_VARIANT_NAME_1>
},
{
"graphId": <YOUR_GRAPH_ID>,
"subgraphName": <YOUR_SUBGRAPH_ID>,
"variantName": <YOUR_VARIANT_NAME_2>
}
]
}
}
Example response payload:
{
"data": {
"organization": {
"createKey": {
"keyName": "Subgraph test key",
"id": "6ca72032-535a-4bba-b816-fa8d88823863",
"token": "ak_v2_RkZFMjE4ODYtMzk5Qy00QkMzLUExRDYtMDRBMjE5NTdFNTdF_MUU3M0MxQ0MtMjY5OS00QjhBLTk4MjYtQzVFMUJFRjFBQUZB"
}
}
}
}
Copy the key's value and store it securely. You can't view an API key's value after you create it.
For an overview of all key types, see API Keys.