GraphOS Notifications and Alerts

Learn about supported notification types and channels

GraphOS can notify your team about changes to your graph and its performance. These notifications help you stay up-to-date and address issues as they arise.

Notification types

GraphOS supports the following notification types:

Refer to notification type pages for setup instructions.

Supported notification channels

GraphOS can send notifications to the indicated channels:

Notification TypeSlackPagerDutyCustom Webhook
Daily reports
Schema change notifications
Schema proposal notifications
Build status notifications
Performance alerts

Notification availability

Plan availability

  • Custom webhooks are only available with an Enterprise plan.

  • Schema proposals and notifications about them are only available with an Enterprise plan.

  • Performance alerts are only available with a paid plan.

