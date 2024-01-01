GraphOS Notifications and Alerts
Learn about supported notification types and channels
GraphOS can notify your team about changes to your graph and its performance. These notifications help you stay up-to-date and address issues as they arise.
Notification types
GraphOS supports the following notification types:
Daily reports of your graph's request rate, error rate, and latency
Performance alerts whenever metrics like error percentage or request latency exceed a threshold
Schema change notifications whenever your graph's schema is updated
Schema proposal notifications whenever a schema proposal is created or revised, or if its status changes
Build status notifications whenever GraphOS attempts to compose a supergraph schema
Refer to notification type pages for setup instructions.
Supported notification channels
GraphOS can send notifications to the indicated channels:
|Notification Type
|Slack
|PagerDuty
|Custom Webhook
|Daily reports
|✓
|Schema change notifications
|✓
|✓
|Schema proposal notifications
|✓
|Build status notifications
|✓
|Performance alerts
|✓
|✓
Notification availability
Plan availability
Custom webhooks are only available with an Enterprise plan.
Schema proposals and notifications about them are only available with an Enterprise plan.
Performance alerts are only available with a paid plan.
Release stage
Build status notifications are in preview .
Performance alerts are experimental .