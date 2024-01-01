GraphOS Notifications and Alerts

GraphOS can notify your team about changes to your graph and its performance. These notifications help you stay up-to-date and address issues as they arise.

💡 tip If you don't have a GraphOS organization yet, get started here

Notification types

GraphOS supports the following notification types:

Daily reports of your graph's request rate, error rate, and latency

Performance alerts whenever metrics like error percentage or request latency exceed a threshold

Schema change notifications whenever your graph's schema is updated

Schema proposal notifications whenever a schema proposal is created or revised, or if its status changes

Build status notifications whenever GraphOS attempts to compose a supergraph schema

Refer to notification type pages for setup instructions.

Supported notification channels

GraphOS can send notifications to the indicated channels:

Notification Type Slack PagerDuty Custom Webhook Daily reports ✓ Schema change notifications ✓ ✓ Schema proposal notifications ✓ Build status notifications ✓ Performance alerts ✓ ✓

Notification availability

Plan availability

Custom webhooks are only available with an Enterprise plan.

Schema proposals and notifications about them are only available with an Enterprise plan.

Performance alerts are only available with a paid plan.

Release stage