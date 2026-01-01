OAuth Overview

PLAN REQUIRED This feature is available on the following GraphOS plans: Standard, Enterprise

GraphOS supports the OAuth 2.1 client_credentials grant for machine-to-machine authentication. An OAuth client authenticates as itself, with no user present, and exchanges its client ID and secret for a short-lived access token.

Use OAuth clients for CI/CD pipelines and other automation that runs Rover against your graphs.

When you use OAuth clients, you can:

Issue short-lived access tokens that expire after 15 minutes

Grant access by specifying scopes and the graphs they apply to

Rotate the client secret with a grace period so running pipelines don't break during rotation

Supported scopes

Scopes define what the client can do on the graphs you grant it access to.

GraphOS currently supports the following scopes for OAuth clients, where each scope includes all permissions of the scopes preceding it:

Scope Grants rover:cli:read Read schemas and contracts, for example with rover supergraph fetch or rover graph fetch . rover:cli:write Everything in rover:cli:read , plus running schema checks, publishing schemas, creating new variants, and publishing READMEs. rover:cli:manage Everything in rover:cli:write , plus managing variants and contract configuration, including deletion.

Always use the narrowest scope that covers your workflow. For example, a pipeline that runs checks and publishes subgraph schemas should use rover:cli:write instead of rover:cli:manage .

note The rover:cli scope is a deprecated alias of rover:cli:manage . Use rover:cli:manage for new clients.

Access tokens

Access tokens expire after 15 minutes. The client_credentials grant doesn't issue refresh tokens, so automation requests a new token at the start of each job, or whenever the current one expires.

An access token always has the permissions of the scopes the client was created with, and only on the graphs you granted the client access to.

Requirements

OAuth clients have the following requirements:

Standard or Enterprise plan. OAuth clients require a plan that supports member roles, subgraph API keys, and variant API keys.

Org Admin role. Only members with the Org Admin role can create, list, rotate, and delete OAuth clients.

note Creating, rotating, or deleting a client on any other plan fails with the error Organization's plan does not support client_credentials OAuth client registration .

Setup instructions

To create an OAuth client, request access tokens, and manage the client over its lifetime, follow the OAuth client setup guide.

Best practices