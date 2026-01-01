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Apollo Connectors Composition Error Codes
Reference for error codes raised during schema composition
When a Connectors-enabled subgraph schema fails validation during Federation composition, the resulting error includes a code. These codes are stable: once published, a code's meaning doesn't change, though we may add new codes over time.
note
This reference covers composition-time codes only—the codes returned in
graph publish output,
rover subgraph check, and GraphOS Studio schema checks. This reference doesn't cover runtime error codes (such as
CONNECTOR_FETCH or
GATEWAY_TIMEOUT), which appear in GraphQL
errors.extensions.code when a Connector call fails at request time. For those, go to the error handling documentation.
|Code
|Description
GRAPH_QL_ERROR
|A problem with GraphQL syntax or semantics exists. This is usually caught before Connectors-specific validation runs.
DUPLICATE_SOURCE_NAME
|You created two connector sources with the same name.
DUPLICATE_ID_NAME
|More than one connector ID has the same name.
INVALID_SOURCE_NAME
|The
name provided for a
@source is invalid.
EMPTY_SOURCE_NAME
|No
name has been provided when creating a connector source with
@source.
INVALID_CONNECTOR_ID_NAME
|A connector ID name must contain only alphanumeric characters or underscores.
INVALID_URL
|A URL provided to
@source or
@connect isn't valid.
INVALID_URL_SCHEME
|A URL scheme provided to
@source or
@connect isn't
http or
https.
SOURCE_NAME_MISMATCH
|The
source argument used in a
@connect directive doesn't match any named connector source created with
@source.
SUBSCRIPTION_IN_CONNECTORS
|Apollo Connectors don't support subscription operations.
ABSOLUTE_CONNECT_URL_WITH_SOURCE
|A
@connect directive uses a
source, but that directive's URL is absolute. When you set a
source, the
@connect URL should be a relative path—the router joins it with the
@source URL.
RELATIVE_CONNECT_URL_WITHOUT_SOURCE
|A
@connect directive uses a relative URL (a path only) but doesn't define a
source.
NO_SOURCES_DEFINED
|A specialization of
SOURCE_NAME_MISMATCH indicates that no
@source directives were defined at all.
NO_SOURCE_IMPORT
|Your subgraph doesn't import the
@source directive. This is a warning, not necessarily a problem, but is likely a mistake.
MULTIPLE_HTTP_METHODS
|A
@connect directive specifies more than one HTTP method when only
one is allowed.
MISSING_HTTP_METHOD
|A
@connect directive is missing an HTTP method.
ENTITY_NOT_ON_ROOT_QUERY
|An
@connect directive's
entity argument has been used on a field that isn't a root
Query field.
ENTITY_RESOLVER_ARGUMENT_MISMATCH
|The arguments to an entity reference resolver don't match the entity type.
ENTITY_TYPE_INVALID
|A
@connect directive's
entity argument has been used with a list, non-nullable, or non-object type.
MISSING_ENTITY_CONNECTOR
|A
@key has been defined without a corresponding entity connector.
INVALID_SELECTION
|The mapping provided in a
@connect directive's
selection argument isn't valid.
INVALID_BODY
|The
http.body mapping provided in
@connect isn't valid.
INVALID_ERRORS_MESSAGE
|The
errors.message mapping provided in
@connect or
@source isn't valid.
INVALID_IS_SUCCESS
|The
isSuccess mapping provided in
@connect or
@source isn't valid.
CIRCULAR_REFERENCE
|A circular reference was detected in a
@connect directive's
selection argument. For more information, go to circular references.
SELECTED_FIELD_NOT_FOUND
|A field included in a
@connect directive's
selection argument doesn't exist on the corresponding type.
GROUP_SELECTION_IS_NOT_OBJECT
|A group selection mapping (
a { b }) has been used, but the field isn't an object type.
HTTP_HEADER_NAME_COLLISION
|The
name mapping must be unique across all headers on a
@connect or
@source directive.
INVALID_HEADER
|A header provided in
@source or
@connect isn't valid.
CONNECTORS_UNSUPPORTED_FEDERATION_DIRECTIVE
|The schema uses a Federation directive that isn't allowed when you adopt Connectors.
CONNECTORS_UNSUPPORTED_ABSTRACT_TYPE
|Your schema uses an abstract type (
interface or
union) that isn't supported by the Connect spec version in use. For more information, go to limitations.
GROUP_SELECTION_REQUIRED_FOR_OBJECT
|A field that returns an object type must use a group selection mapping (
{}).
CONNECTORS_UNRESOLVED_FIELD
|Your schema includes a field that isn't resolved by any Connector.
CONNECTORS_FIELD_WITH_ARGUMENTS
|A field resolved by Apollo Connectors has arguments defined, which Apollo Connectors don't support.
CONNECTORS_BATCH_KEY_NOT_IN_SELECTION
|A batching Connector's key isn't reflected in its output
selection.
CONNECTORS_NON_ROOT_BATCH_KEY
|A batch Connector's key is derived from a non-root variable, such as
$this or
$context, instead of
$batch.
CONNECTORS_CANNOT_RESOLVE_KEY
|The system can't resolve a
@key for the given combination of variables.
UNDEFINED_ARGUMENT
|A
@connect mapping refers to an
$args value that isn't defined on the field.
UNDEFINED_FIELD
|A
@connect mapping refers to a
$this value that isn't defined on the type.
UNSUPPORTED_VARIABLE_TYPE
|A type used in a variable isn't yet supported (for example, a union type).
UNKNOWN_CONNECTORS_VERSION
|The Connect spec version set in the
@link URL isn't recognized. For more information, go to version requirements.
CONNECT_ON_TYPE_MUST_BE_ENTITY
|When
@connect is applied directly to a type,
entity can't be set to
false.
CONNECT_ON_ROOT
@connect can't be applied to a
Query,
Mutation, or
Subscription root type itself.
CONNECT_BATCH_AND_THIS
|A
@connect directive uses both
$batch and
$this, which isn't allowed.
INVALID_URL_PROPERTY
|A URL mapping references an invalid property.
MISSING_SCHEMA_TYPE
|A named type referenced in a variable mapping can't be found in your GraphQL schema.
HTTP_OMITTED_REQUIRES_V0_4
|Omitting
http: from a
@connect directive requires Connect spec v0.4 or later. For more information, go to preview features.
REQUESTLESS_SELECTION_USES_REQUEST_DATA
|An
@connect directive has no transport (
http: is absent) but its
selection reads request-phase data (
$root,
$status, or
$response), which doesn't bind at runtime.
note
NO_SOURCE_IMPORT is the only code in this table that's a warning rather than an error—it doesn't stop composition.
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