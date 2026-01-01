Apollo Connectors
OverviewWhy use Connectors?
Getting Started
QuickstartAPI RequirementsVersion Requirements
Connectors Library
Overview

Prebuilt Connectors

AnthropicOpen AIAWS DynamoDBAWS LambdaStrapiStripeOData
Development and Tooling
OverviewIDE ExtensionsUsing RoverCLI ToolsMapping Playground
Making Requests
OverviewRequest URLsRequest HeadersRequest BodiesBatch RequestsgRPC over JSON
Handling Responses
OverviewMapping Response FieldsError Handling
Working with Entities
OverviewCommon PatternsWorking Across Subgraphs
Mapping Language
OverviewHandling ArraysMapping EnumsUsing Literal ValuesAbstract TypesVirtual ConnectorsVariable ReferenceMethod Reference
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OverviewConfiguration

Deployment Configurations

Overriding Base URLsOverriding Headers

Security Configurations

OverviewAuthenticationRequest LimitsTLS

Performance Configurations

OverviewTraffic Shaping

Observability

OverviewTelemetry Configurations
Testing
Testing Framework
Connectors Reference
ChangelogPreview FeaturesDirectivesError CodesLimitations
Troubleshooting
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.
Resources

Apollo Connectors Composition Error Codes

Reference for error codes raised during schema composition

When a Connectors-enabled subgraph schema fails validation during Federation composition, the resulting error includes a code. These codes are stable: once published, a code's meaning doesn't change, though we may add new codes over time.

note
This reference covers composition-time codes only—the codes returned in graph publish output, rover subgraph check, and GraphOS Studio schema checks. This reference doesn't cover runtime error codes (such as CONNECTOR_FETCH or GATEWAY_TIMEOUT), which appear in GraphQL errors.extensions.code when a Connector call fails at request time. For those, go to the error handling documentation.
CodeDescription
GRAPH_QL_ERRORA problem with GraphQL syntax or semantics exists. This is usually caught before Connectors-specific validation runs.
DUPLICATE_SOURCE_NAMEYou created two connector sources with the same name.
DUPLICATE_ID_NAMEMore than one connector ID has the same name.
INVALID_SOURCE_NAMEThe name provided for a @source is invalid.
EMPTY_SOURCE_NAMENo name has been provided when creating a connector source with @source.
INVALID_CONNECTOR_ID_NAMEA connector ID name must contain only alphanumeric characters or underscores.
INVALID_URLA URL provided to @source or @connect isn't valid.
INVALID_URL_SCHEMEA URL scheme provided to @source or @connect isn't http or https.
SOURCE_NAME_MISMATCHThe source argument used in a @connect directive doesn't match any named connector source created with @source.
SUBSCRIPTION_IN_CONNECTORSApollo Connectors don't support subscription operations.
ABSOLUTE_CONNECT_URL_WITH_SOURCEA @connect directive uses a source, but that directive's URL is absolute. When you set a source, the @connect URL should be a relative path—the router joins it with the @source URL.
RELATIVE_CONNECT_URL_WITHOUT_SOURCEA @connect directive uses a relative URL (a path only) but doesn't define a source.
NO_SOURCES_DEFINEDA specialization of SOURCE_NAME_MISMATCH indicates that no @source directives were defined at all.
NO_SOURCE_IMPORTYour subgraph doesn't import the @source directive. This is a warning, not necessarily a problem, but is likely a mistake.
MULTIPLE_HTTP_METHODSA @connect directive specifies more than one HTTP method when only one is allowed.
MISSING_HTTP_METHODA @connect directive is missing an HTTP method.
ENTITY_NOT_ON_ROOT_QUERYAn @connect directive's entity argument has been used on a field that isn't a root Query field.
ENTITY_RESOLVER_ARGUMENT_MISMATCHThe arguments to an entity reference resolver don't match the entity type.
ENTITY_TYPE_INVALIDA @connect directive's entity argument has been used with a list, non-nullable, or non-object type.
MISSING_ENTITY_CONNECTORA @key has been defined without a corresponding entity connector.
INVALID_SELECTIONThe mapping provided in a @connect directive's selection argument isn't valid.
INVALID_BODYThe http.body mapping provided in @connect isn't valid.
INVALID_ERRORS_MESSAGEThe errors.message mapping provided in @connect or @source isn't valid.
INVALID_IS_SUCCESSThe isSuccess mapping provided in @connect or @source isn't valid.
CIRCULAR_REFERENCEA circular reference was detected in a @connect directive's selection argument. For more information, go to circular references.
SELECTED_FIELD_NOT_FOUNDA field included in a @connect directive's selection argument doesn't exist on the corresponding type.
GROUP_SELECTION_IS_NOT_OBJECTA group selection mapping (a { b }) has been used, but the field isn't an object type.
HTTP_HEADER_NAME_COLLISIONThe name mapping must be unique across all headers on a @connect or @source directive.
INVALID_HEADERA header provided in @source or @connect isn't valid.
CONNECTORS_UNSUPPORTED_FEDERATION_DIRECTIVEThe schema uses a Federation directive that isn't allowed when you adopt Connectors.
CONNECTORS_UNSUPPORTED_ABSTRACT_TYPEYour schema uses an abstract type (interface or union) that isn't supported by the Connect spec version in use. For more information, go to limitations.
GROUP_SELECTION_REQUIRED_FOR_OBJECTA field that returns an object type must use a group selection mapping ({}).
CONNECTORS_UNRESOLVED_FIELDYour schema includes a field that isn't resolved by any Connector.
CONNECTORS_FIELD_WITH_ARGUMENTSA field resolved by Apollo Connectors has arguments defined, which Apollo Connectors don't support.
CONNECTORS_BATCH_KEY_NOT_IN_SELECTIONA batching Connector's key isn't reflected in its output selection.
CONNECTORS_NON_ROOT_BATCH_KEYA batch Connector's key is derived from a non-root variable, such as $this or $context, instead of $batch.
CONNECTORS_CANNOT_RESOLVE_KEYThe system can't resolve a @key for the given combination of variables.
UNDEFINED_ARGUMENTA @connect mapping refers to an $args value that isn't defined on the field.
UNDEFINED_FIELDA @connect mapping refers to a $this value that isn't defined on the type.
UNSUPPORTED_VARIABLE_TYPEA type used in a variable isn't yet supported (for example, a union type).
UNKNOWN_CONNECTORS_VERSIONThe Connect spec version set in the @link URL isn't recognized. For more information, go to version requirements.
CONNECT_ON_TYPE_MUST_BE_ENTITYWhen @connect is applied directly to a type, entity can't be set to false.
CONNECT_ON_ROOT@connect can't be applied to a Query, Mutation, or Subscription root type itself.
CONNECT_BATCH_AND_THISA @connect directive uses both $batch and $this, which isn't allowed.
INVALID_URL_PROPERTYA URL mapping references an invalid property.
MISSING_SCHEMA_TYPEA named type referenced in a variable mapping can't be found in your GraphQL schema.
HTTP_OMITTED_REQUIRES_V0_4Omitting http: from a @connect directive requires Connect spec v0.4 or later. For more information, go to preview features.
REQUESTLESS_SELECTION_USES_REQUEST_DATAAn @connect directive has no transport (http: is absent) but its selection reads request-phase data ($root, $status, or $response), which doesn't bind at runtime.
note
NO_SOURCE_IMPORT is the only code in this table that's a warning rather than an error—it doesn't stop composition.