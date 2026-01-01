Apollo Connectors Composition Error Codes

GRAPH_QL_ERROR A problem with GraphQL syntax or semantics exists. This is usually caught before Connectors-specific validation runs.

DUPLICATE_SOURCE_NAME You created two connector sources with the same name.

DUPLICATE_ID_NAME More than one connector ID has the same name.

INVALID_SOURCE_NAME The name provided for a @source is invalid.

EMPTY_SOURCE_NAME No name has been provided when creating a connector source with @source .

INVALID_CONNECTOR_ID_NAME A connector ID name must contain only alphanumeric characters or underscores.

INVALID_URL A URL provided to @source or @connect isn't valid.

INVALID_URL_SCHEME A URL scheme provided to @source or @connect isn't http or https .

SOURCE_NAME_MISMATCH The source argument used in a @connect directive doesn't match any named connector source created with @source .

SUBSCRIPTION_IN_CONNECTORS Apollo Connectors don't support subscription operations.

ABSOLUTE_CONNECT_URL_WITH_SOURCE A @connect directive uses a source , but that directive's URL is absolute. When you set a source , the @connect URL should be a relative path—the router joins it with the @source URL.

RELATIVE_CONNECT_URL_WITHOUT_SOURCE A @connect directive uses a relative URL (a path only) but doesn't define a source .

NO_SOURCES_DEFINED A specialization of SOURCE_NAME_MISMATCH indicates that no @source directives were defined at all.

NO_SOURCE_IMPORT Your subgraph doesn't import the @source directive. This is a warning, not necessarily a problem, but is likely a mistake.

MULTIPLE_HTTP_METHODS A @connect directive specifies more than one HTTP method when only one is allowed.

MISSING_HTTP_METHOD A @connect directive is missing an HTTP method.

ENTITY_NOT_ON_ROOT_QUERY An @connect directive's entity argument has been used on a field that isn't a root Query field.

ENTITY_RESOLVER_ARGUMENT_MISMATCH The arguments to an entity reference resolver don't match the entity type.

ENTITY_TYPE_INVALID A @connect directive's entity argument has been used with a list, non-nullable, or non- object type.

MISSING_ENTITY_CONNECTOR A @key has been defined without a corresponding entity connector.

INVALID_SELECTION The mapping provided in a @connect directive's selection argument isn't valid.

INVALID_BODY The http.body mapping provided in @connect isn't valid.

INVALID_ERRORS_MESSAGE The errors.message mapping provided in @connect or @source isn't valid.

INVALID_IS_SUCCESS The isSuccess mapping provided in @connect or @source isn't valid.

CIRCULAR_REFERENCE A circular reference was detected in a @connect directive's selection argument. For more information, go to circular references.

SELECTED_FIELD_NOT_FOUND A field included in a @connect directive's selection argument doesn't exist on the corresponding type.

GROUP_SELECTION_IS_NOT_OBJECT A group selection mapping ( a { b } ) has been used, but the field isn't an object type.

HTTP_HEADER_NAME_COLLISION The name mapping must be unique across all headers on a @connect or @source directive.

INVALID_HEADER A header provided in @source or @connect isn't valid.

CONNECTORS_UNSUPPORTED_FEDERATION_DIRECTIVE The schema uses a Federation directive that isn't allowed when you adopt Connectors.

CONNECTORS_UNSUPPORTED_ABSTRACT_TYPE Your schema uses an abstract type ( interface or union ) that isn't supported by the Connect spec version in use. For more information, go to limitations.

GROUP_SELECTION_REQUIRED_FOR_OBJECT A field that returns an object type must use a group selection mapping ( {} ).

CONNECTORS_UNRESOLVED_FIELD Your schema includes a field that isn't resolved by any Connector.

CONNECTORS_FIELD_WITH_ARGUMENTS A field resolved by Apollo Connectors has arguments defined, which Apollo Connectors don't support.

CONNECTORS_BATCH_KEY_NOT_IN_SELECTION A batching Connector's key isn't reflected in its output selection .

CONNECTORS_NON_ROOT_BATCH_KEY A batch Connector's key is derived from a non-root variable, such as $this or $context , instead of $batch .

CONNECTORS_CANNOT_RESOLVE_KEY The system can't resolve a @key for the given combination of variables.

UNDEFINED_ARGUMENT A @connect mapping refers to an $args value that isn't defined on the field.

UNDEFINED_FIELD A @connect mapping refers to a $this value that isn't defined on the type.

UNSUPPORTED_VARIABLE_TYPE A type used in a variable isn't yet supported (for example, a union type).

UNKNOWN_CONNECTORS_VERSION The Connect spec version set in the @link URL isn't recognized. For more information, go to version requirements.

CONNECT_ON_TYPE_MUST_BE_ENTITY When @connect is applied directly to a type, entity can't be set to false .

CONNECT_ON_ROOT @connect can't be applied to a Query , Mutation , or Subscription root type itself.

CONNECT_BATCH_AND_THIS A @connect directive uses both $batch and $this , which isn't allowed.

INVALID_URL_PROPERTY A URL mapping references an invalid property.

MISSING_SCHEMA_TYPE A named type referenced in a variable mapping can't be found in your GraphQL schema.

HTTP_OMITTED_REQUIRES_V0_4 Omitting http: from a @connect directive requires Connect spec v0.4 or later. For more information, go to preview features.