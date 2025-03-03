The Connectors Mapping Playground is an easy way to experiment with the Connectors mapping language and directives. It's useful for getting started with and tweaking complex Connectors.

Playground modes

You can set the playground to one of two modes, Basic or Connector, using the toggle at the top of the page:

Connectors Mapping Playground Best viewed on a larger screen Open in new tab

When embedded in a page, this mode toggle is usually not available. Instead, the playground is set to whichever mode makes sense for the example.

The API Response and Variables panels on the left are input panels shared between both modes, so you can quickly flip back and forth.

The central input panel changes depending on the mode.

The Results panel on the right corresponds to the playground mode and input.

Basic mode

Basic mode focuses on a particular mapping expression, allowing you to iterate with better diagnostics on your Connector's selection mapping.

Connectors Mapping Playground Best viewed on a larger screen Open in new tab

You enter a sample response into the API Response panel and a mapping expression into the Mapping panel to experiment with the results. You can copy the mapping expression from your IDE or fine tune one from Connector mode.

Connector mode

Connector mode builds off of Basic mode. Instead of just providing a mapping expression, you can simulate an entire Connector using @connect and (optionally) @source directives.

Connectors Mapping Playground Best viewed on a larger screen Open in new tab

Including both @source and @connect allows you to visualize how an HTTP request will be created by combining the components of each. If you include a @source ensure you also include the following to create a valid schema:

GraphQL copy 1 extend schema 2 @link ( 3 url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/connect/v0.1" 4 import : [ "@connect" , "@source" ] 5 )

This mode is a quick way to iterate on a single Connector, so there are some important differences between what you see here and what you get in an IDE:

Only the first @connect instance is considered, so only paste the relevant parts of your schema.

While the GraphQL schema you input must be valid, most of it will be ignored Specifically, $args , $this , and $batch aren't schema-aware. You must fill in the desired values in the Variables panel.

Most validations are turned off, so even if something is working in the playground, you may get errors in your IDE.

The request will be presented as a curl command in the right panel. After running the curl command, you can copy the response into the API Response panel to test your Connector and selection .

Sharing examples

The entire state of the playground is saved in the URL. If you want to share an example with someone, just copy the URL and send it to them.