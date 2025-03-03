Apollo Connectors Directives
Connect REST API endpoints to GraphQL subgraphs by using declarative schema directives
This reference describes the subgraph schema directives that define and connect REST API endpoints to GraphQL fields.
@connectdescribes how to get the data for a GraphQL field from a REST endpoint. Each instance of
@connectis a "Connector."
@sourcedefines a reusable configuration for multiple Connectors. For example, this allows you to set a
baseURLfor multiple relative paths.
@connect
A
@connect directive defines the API data source of a GraphQL schema field.
When building a Connectors subgraph, every field on the
Query and
Mutation types must have a
@connect directive.
Additionally,
@connect is how you add more fields to object types.
@connect can only retrieve data from HTTP APIs that return JSON data and, optionally, accept a JSON body.
@connect arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Description
source
String
|An optional, reusable configuration, corresponding to
@source(name:).
http
ConnectHTTP!
|An object that defines the HTTP methods and URL path templates for the data source.
selection
JSONSelection!
|Used to map an API's JSON response to GraphQL fields
entity
Boolean
|Allowed for fields on
Query only. If set to
true, the field acts as an entity resolver in Apollo Federation.
http.body
JSONSelection
|Mapping from field arguments to
POST,
PUT, or
PATCH request bodies.
http.headers
[HTTPHeaderMapping!]
|Field-specific headers.
HTTP methods
The
http argument accepts exactly one of
GET,
POST,
PUT,
PATCH, or
DELETE.
Specifying none or more than one of these methods causes an error.
If
source isn't provided, the
URLPathTemplate must be a full URL with an
http or
https scheme.
If
source is provided, the
URLPathTemplate must be a path relative to the
baseURL of the source.
@connect example
1extend schema
2 @link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.10")
3 @link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/connect/v0.1", import: ["@connect"])
4
5type Query {
6 me: User
7 @connect(
8 http: {
9 GET: "https://api.example.com/v1/me"
10 headers: [{ name: "x-api-key", from: "x-api-key" }]
11 }
12 selection: """
13 id
14 name
15 """
16 )
17}
18
19type User {
20 id: ID!
21 name: String!
22}
Valid Connector locations
A summary of the valid uses of
@connect within a subgraph schema:
1# Root query type
2type Query {
3 connector1: String @connect(...)
4}
5
6# Root mutation type
7type Mutation {
8 connector2: String @connect(...)
9}
10
11# Object type
12type MyType {
13 id: ID!
14 connector3: String @connect(...)
15}
Rules for
entity: true
When
entity: true is set on a Connector, its field provides an entity resolver for query planning. You must satisfy the following rules to define a valid entity Connector:
The field must be on the
Querytype.
The arguments of the field must match key fields on the entity type. Commonly, this is the
idfield, but composite keys are supported.
The output type of the field must be the non-list, nullable, entity type. For example:
Product, not
Product!or
[Product].
The Connector must use the arguments in the URL or request body.
If you define a
@keyon the type and its
resolvableargument is
true(which is the default), it must have a corresponding
entity: trueConnector.
1type Query {
2 # 1. field on the Query type
3 product(
4 # 2. arguments match fields in the entity type
5 # composites require an input type
6 id: ID!
7 store: StoreInput!
8 ): Product # 3. output type is the entity type and nullable
9 @connect(
10 # 4. Connector uses the fields to make the request
11 http: { GET: "http://myapi/store/{$args.store.id}/products/{$args.id}" }
12 selection: "id store { id } name"
13 entity: true
14 )
15}
16
17# 5. the @key fields match the entity Connector arguments
18type Product @key(fields: "id store { id }") {
19 id: ID!
20 store: Store!
21 name: String
22}
23
24type Store {
25 id: ID!
26}
27
28input StoreInput {
29 id: ID!
30}
@key directive for a type with an
entity: true Connector. However, without it, you might need to mark the key fields with
@shareable to avoid composition errors when other subgraphs define the same field. (Fields in
@key are automatically treated as shareable.)Defining a
@key might also reduce the number of hints emitted during composition.
@source
A
@source directive defines a shared data source for multiple Connectors.
@source arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Description
name
String!
|A unique identifier for the data source.
http
SourceHTTP!
|An object that defines the base URL and headers for the data source.
http.baseURL
String!
|The base URL of the data source. All
@connect URLs for this source are relative to this base URL. Can be overridden in router configuration.
http.headers
[HTTPHeaderMapping!]
|An array of headers to include in requests to the data source.
@source example
1extend schema
2 @link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.10")
3 @link(
4 url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/connect/v0.1"
5 import: ["@source", "@connect"]
6 )
7 @source(
8 name: "v1"
9 http: {
10 baseURL: "https://api.example.com/v1"
11 headers: [
12 { name: "x-api-key", from: "x-api-key" }
13 { name: "x-caller", value: "apollo-router" }
14 ]
15 }
16 )
Connector specification
1directive @connect(
2 """
3 Optionally references reusable configuration, corresponding
4 to `@source(name:)`
5 """
6 source: String
7
8 "HTTP configuration"
9 http: ConnectHTTP!
10
11 "Used to map an API's JSON response to GraphQL fields"
12 selection: JSONSelection!
13
14 """
15 Allowed only on fields of `Query`. If set to
16 `true` the field acts as an entity resolver
17 in Apollo Federation
18 """
19 entity: Boolean
20) repeatable on FIELD_DEFINITION
21
22"Only one of {GET,POST,PUT,PATCH,DELETE} is allowed"
23input ConnectHTTP {
24 GET: URLPathTemplate
25 POST: URLPathTemplate
26 PUT: URLPathTemplate
27 PATCH: URLPathTemplate
28 DELETE: URLPathTemplate
29
30 """
31 Header mappings for propagating headers from the
32 original client request to the GraphOS Router, or injecting
33 specific values.
34 """
35 headers: [HTTPHeaderMapping!]
36
37 "Mapping from field arguments to POST|PUT|PATCH request bodies"
38 body: JSONSelection
39}
40
41directive @source(
42 """
43 Unique identifier for the API this directive
44 represents, for example "productsv1"
45 """
46 name: String!
47
48 "HTTP configuration"
49 http: SourceHTTP!
50) repeatable on SCHEMA
51
52input SourceHTTP {
53 """
54 The base scheme, hostname, and path to use,
55 like "https://api.example.com/v2"
56 """
57 baseURL: String!
58
59 """
60 Default header mappings used for all related
61 Connectors. If a Connector specifies its own
62 header mappings, that list is merged with this
63 one, with the Connector's mappings taking precedence
64 when the `name` value matches.
65 """
66 headers: [HTTPHeaderMapping!]
67}
68
69"""
70Defines a header for an HTTP request and where its
71value comes from.
72
73Only one of {from, value} is allowed
74"""
75input HTTPHeaderMapping {
76 "The name of the header to send to HTTP APIs"
77 name: String!
78
79 """
80 The name of the header in the original client
81 request to the GraphOS Router
82 """
83 from: String
84
85 "Optional hard-coded value for non-passthrough headers"
86 value: String
87}
88
89"""
90A URL path with optional parameters, mapping to GraphQL
91fields or arguments
92"""
93scalar URLPathTemplate
94
95"A custom syntax for mapping JSON data to GraphQL schema"
96scalar JSONSelection