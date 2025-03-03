Troubleshooting Connectors

tip mapping expressions. Check out the Connectors Mapping Playground to experiment and troubleshoot

Debugging

If you haven't already, set up IDE support for Apollo Connectors. These plugins enable syntax highlighting, validation, autocomplete, and more.

Return debug information in GraphQL responses

To diagnose issues with your Connectors, you can return debugging information as part of each GraphQL response, including the details of each HTTP request and response from your Connectors.

caution Because this feature can leak sensitive information, enable it only for local development environments.

First, run your router in development mode. This happens automatically when using rover dev . If you're running a router manually, you can pass it the --dev CLI argument.

Your local Apollo Sandbox presents request, response, and mapping information in the right panel after you execute an operation.

note GraphOS Studio Explorer, the version of Sandbox accessible from GraphOS Studio, doesn't return debugging information about Connectors.

Adding debug information to telemetry

You can also add information about each Connector request and response to your router telemetry. For example, the following router config will emit an event at the INFO level containing the details of each request and response. This event will contain the HTTP body and headers of each request and response, as well as the status code of each response:

YAML copy telemetry : instrumentation : events : connector : request : info response : info

note Enabling Connector events may impact router performance.

Additionally, you can add information about any mapping problems to your router telemetry using selectors. For example, to emit an error event whenever there is one or more mapping problems, use the following router config:

YAML copy telemetry : instrumentation : events : connector : request.mapping.problems : message : "[Request Mapping Problems]" level : error on : request condition : gt : - connector_response_mapping_problems : count - 0 attributes : request_mapping_problems : connector_request_mapping_problems : problems response.mapping.problems : message : "[Response Mapping Problems]" level : error on : response condition : gt : - connector_response_mapping_problems : count - 0 attributes : response_mapping_problems : connector_response_mapping_problems : problems

The above events will be sent to the telemetry exporters you have configured in the router. For example, if you have the stdout logging exporter configured, you might see error events in the router logs:

disablecopy=true copy ERROR response_mapping_problems=["{"message":"Property .missing not found in object","path":"@.missing","count":10}"] [Response Mapping Problems] kind=response.mapping.problems

Common errors

The following are the most common composition errors you may encounter with Connectors.

Satisfiability errors

A satisfiability error means that the GraphQL API composed of your REST APIs can't satisfy all possible requests. This occurs because he rules of federation composition, including rules for unreachable fields, apply equally to Connectors and GraphQL subgraphs.

Example scenario

Consider a schema with two Connectors that hit different endpoints and get differing representations of the Post type. The goal is to merge the representations into a unified Post type so that clients can access all the fields without caring about the underlying data sources.

GraphQL type Query { posts : [ Post ] @connect ( http : { GET : "https://api.example.com/v1/posts" } selection : "id title createdAt" ) post ( id : ID ! ): Post @connect ( http : { GET : "https://api.example.com/v2/posts/{$args.id}" } selection : "id title body" ) } type Post { id : ID ! title : String body : String createdAt : String }

These Connectors would raise the following satisfiability errors:

Text SATISFIABILITY_ERROR: The following supergraph API query: { posts { body } } cannot be satisfied by the subgraphs because: - from subgraph "posts": - cannot find field "Post.body". - cannot move to subgraph "posts", which has field "Post.body", because type "Post" has no @key defined in subgraph "posts". SATISFIABILITY_ERROR: The following supergraph API query: { post(id: "<any id>") { createdAt } } cannot be satisfied by the subgraphs because: - from subgraph "posts": - cannot find field "Post.createdAt". - cannot move to subgraph "posts", which has field "Post.createdAt", because type "Post" has no @key defined in subgraph "posts".

This error means we can't reach body from the Query.posts field, and we can't reach createdAt from the Query.post(id:) field.

note The error messages for satisfiability suggest fixes that apply to GraphQL subgraphs, not Connectors. Namely, adding a @key directive and an entity resolver for the type. For a Connector, adding entity: true is the equivalent of defining a @key and an entity resolver.

The first issue ( body ) is easily solved with entity Connectors. By adding entity: true to the Connector on Query.post(id:) , the query planner can make subsequent fetches to fetch that field.

GraphQL type Query { post ( id : ID ! ): Post @connect ( http : { GET : "https://api.example.com/v2/posts/{$args.id}" } selection : "id title body" entity : true ) }

The second issue ( createdAt ) doesn't have a straightforward solution. We need an endpoint that takes the ID of a Post and returns the createdAt field. The simplest solution is to add a second Connector to the Query.post(id:) field:

GraphQL type Query { post ( id : ID ! ): Post @connect ( http : { GET : "https://api.example.com/v2/posts/{$args.id}" } selection : "id title body" entity : true ) @connect ( http : { GET : "https://api.example.com/v1/posts/{$args.id}" } selection : "id createdAt" entity : true ) }

Now there is always a way to resolve all fields, regardless of which Query root field the client uses.

Circular references

If you get a composition error about circular references, you've run into a Connectors limitation. Direct circular references, such as User.friends: [User] , are not supported. Indirect circular references, such as User.company: Business and Business.employees: [User] , are supported using certain patterns.

Example scenario

When using a Connector, a selection of a type can't refer to itself. For example, a selection that results in User.friends: [User] is invalid:

GraphQL type Query { user ( id : ID ! ): User @connect ( http : { GET : "https://api.example.com/users/{$args.id}" } selection : "" " id name friends { # Circular reference to User id } """ ) } type User { id : ID ! name : String friends : [ User ] }

This occurs if any type within the selection can lead to a circular reference, not just the top-level type. For example, this is also invalid:

GraphQL type Query { user ( id : ID ! ): User @connect ( http : { GET : "https://api.example.com/users/{$args.id}" } selection : "" " id name favoriteBooks { # First reference to Book id author { id books { # Circular reference to Book id } } } """ ) } type User { id : ID ! name : String favoriteBooks : [ Book ] } type Book { id : ID ! author : Author } type Author { id : ID ! books : [ Book ] }

To avoid circular references you can often use another Connector:

GraphQL type Query { user ( id : ID ! ): User @connect ( http : { GET : "https://api.example.com/users/{$args.id}" } selection : "" " id name favoriteBooks { id title author { id # No reference to books here } } """ ) } type User { id : ID ! name : String favoriteBooks : [ Book ] } type Book { id : ID ! title : String ! author : Author @connect ( http : { GET : "https://api.example.com/books/{$this.id}/author" } selection : "" " id name # No reference to books """ ) } type Author { id : ID ! books : [ Book ] @connect ( http : { GET : "https://api.example.com/authors/{$this.id}/books" } selection : "" " id title # No reference to author """ ) }

null response values

If a Connector's selection mapping and the corresponding type or field don't match, a null value is returned to avoid breaking the client contract.

For example, the following Connector's http and selection arguments target a single product, but Query.product indicates an array of products should be returned:

GraphQL type Query { # TYPO: the response contains a single product, not an array product ( id : ID ! ): [ Product ] @connect ( http : { GET : "https://api/products/{$args.id}" } selection : "id name price" ) }

In the response, the product field will be null , though you won't see any mapping errors in the debugger.

JSON { "data" : { "product" : null } }