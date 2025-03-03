Troubleshooting Connectors

Fixes and workarounds for general issues and specific errors

tip
Check out the Connectors Mapping Playground to experiment and troubleshoot mapping expressions.

Debugging

If you haven't already, set up IDE support for Apollo Connectors. These plugins enable syntax highlighting, validation, autocomplete, and more.

Return debug information in GraphQL responses

To diagnose issues with your Connectors, you can return debugging information as part of each GraphQL response, including the details of each HTTP request and response from your Connectors.

caution
Because this feature can leak sensitive information, enable it only for local development environments.

First, run your router in development mode. This happens automatically when using rover dev. If you're running a router manually, you can pass it the --dev CLI argument.

Your local Apollo Sandbox presents request, response, and mapping information in the right panel after you execute an operation.

Connectors debugger screenshot
note
GraphOS Studio Explorer, the version of Sandbox accessible from GraphOS Studio, doesn't return debugging information about Connectors.

Adding debug information to telemetry

You can also add information about each Connector request and response to your router telemetry. For example, the following router config will emit an event at the INFO level containing the details of each request and response. This event will contain the HTTP body and headers of each request and response, as well as the status code of each response:

YAML
telemetry:
  instrumentation:
    events:
      connector:
        request: info
        response: info
note
Enabling Connector events may impact router performance.

Additionally, you can add information about any mapping problems to your router telemetry using selectors. For example, to emit an error event whenever there is one or more mapping problems, use the following router config:

YAML
telemetry:
  instrumentation:
    events:
      connector:
        request.mapping.problems:
          message: "[Request Mapping Problems]"
          level: error
          on: request
          condition:
            gt:
              - connector_response_mapping_problems: count
              - 0
          attributes:
            request_mapping_problems:
              connector_request_mapping_problems: problems
        response.mapping.problems:
          message: "[Response Mapping Problems]"
          level: error
          on: response
          condition:
            gt:
              - connector_response_mapping_problems: count
              - 0
          attributes:
            response_mapping_problems:
              connector_response_mapping_problems: problems

The above events will be sent to the telemetry exporters you have configured in the router. For example, if you have the stdout logging exporter configured, you might see error events in the router logs:

disablecopy=true
ERROR  response_mapping_problems=["{"message":"Property .missing not found in object","path":"@.missing","count":10}"] [Response Mapping Problems] kind=response.mapping.problems

Common errors

The following are the most common composition errors you may encounter with Connectors.

Satisfiability errors

A satisfiability error means that the GraphQL API composed of your REST APIs can't satisfy all possible requests. This occurs because he rules of federation composition, including rules for unreachable fields, apply equally to Connectors and GraphQL subgraphs.

Example scenario

Consider a schema with two Connectors that hit different endpoints and get differing representations of the Post type. The goal is to merge the representations into a unified Post type so that clients can access all the fields without caring about the underlying data sources.

GraphQL
type Query {
  posts: [Post]
    @connect(
      http: { GET: "https://api.example.com/v1/posts" }
      selection: "id title createdAt"
    )

  post(id: ID!): Post
    @connect(
      http: { GET: "https://api.example.com/v2/posts/{$args.id}" }
      selection: "id title body"
    )
}

type Post {
  id: ID!
  title: String
  body: String
  createdAt: String
}

These Connectors would raise the following satisfiability errors:

Text
SATISFIABILITY_ERROR: The following supergraph API query:
{
  posts {
    body
  }
}
cannot be satisfied by the subgraphs because:
- from subgraph "posts":
  - cannot find field "Post.body".
  - cannot move to subgraph "posts", which has field "Post.body", because type "Post" has no @key defined in subgraph "posts".

SATISFIABILITY_ERROR: The following supergraph API query:
{
  post(id: "<any id>") {
    createdAt
  }
}
cannot be satisfied by the subgraphs because:
- from subgraph "posts":
  - cannot find field "Post.createdAt".
  - cannot move to subgraph "posts", which has field "Post.createdAt", because type "Post" has no @key defined in subgraph "posts".

This error means we can't reach body from the Query.posts field, and we can't reach createdAt from the Query.post(id:) field.

note
The error messages for satisfiability suggest fixes that apply to GraphQL subgraphs, not Connectors. Namely, adding a @key directive and an entity resolver for the type. For a Connector, adding entity: true is the equivalent of defining a @key and an entity resolver.

The first issue (body) is easily solved with entity Connectors. By adding entity: true to the Connector on Query.post(id:), the query planner can make subsequent fetches to fetch that field.

GraphQL
type Query {
  post(id: ID!): Post
    @connect(
      http: { GET: "https://api.example.com/v2/posts/{$args.id}" }
      selection: "id title body"
      entity: true
    )
}

The second issue (createdAt) doesn't have a straightforward solution. We need an endpoint that takes the ID of a Post and returns the createdAt field. The simplest solution is to add a second Connector to the Query.post(id:) field:

GraphQL
type Query {
  post(id: ID!): Post
    @connect(
      http: { GET: "https://api.example.com/v2/posts/{$args.id}" }
      selection: "id title body"
      entity: true
    )
    @connect(
      http: { GET: "https://api.example.com/v1/posts/{$args.id}" }
      selection: "id createdAt"
      entity: true
    )
}

Now there is always a way to resolve all fields, regardless of which Query root field the client uses.

tip
Read more about the rules for entity: true.

Circular references

If you get a composition error about circular references, you've run into a Connectors limitation. Direct circular references, such as User.friends: [User], are not supported. Indirect circular references, such as User.company: Business and Business.employees: [User], are supported using certain patterns.

Example scenario

When using a Connector, a selection of a type can't refer to itself. For example, a selection that results in User.friends: [User] is invalid:

GraphQL
type Query {
  user(id: ID!): User
    @connect(
      http: { GET: "https://api.example.com/users/{$args.id}" }
      selection: """
      id
      name
      friends { # Circular reference to User
        id
      }
      """
    )
}

type User {
  id: ID!
  name: String
  friends: [User]
}

This occurs if any type within the selection can lead to a circular reference, not just the top-level type. For example, this is also invalid:

GraphQL
type Query {
  user(id: ID!): User
    @connect(
      http: { GET: "https://api.example.com/users/{$args.id}" }
      selection: """
      id
      name
      favoriteBooks { # First reference to Book
        id
        author {
          id
          books { # Circular reference to Book
            id
          }
        }
      }
      """
    )
}

type User {
  id: ID!
  name: String
  favoriteBooks: [Book]
}

type Book {
  id: ID!
  author: Author
}

type Author {
  id: ID!
  books: [Book]
}

To avoid circular references you can often use another Connector:

GraphQL
type Query {
  user(id: ID!): User
    @connect(
      http: { GET: "https://api.example.com/users/{$args.id}" }
      selection: """
      id
      name
      favoriteBooks {
        id
        title
        author {
          id
          # No reference to books here
        }
      }
      """
    )
}

type User {
  id: ID!
  name: String
  favoriteBooks: [Book]
}

type Book {
  id: ID!
  title: String!
  author: Author
    @connect(
      http: { GET: "https://api.example.com/books/{$this.id}/author" }
      selection: """
      id
      name
      # No reference to books
      """
    )
}

type Author {
  id: ID!
  books: [Book]
    @connect(
      http: { GET: "https://api.example.com/authors/{$this.id}/books" }
      selection: """
      id
      title
      # No reference to author
      """
    )
}

null response values

If a Connector's selection mapping and the corresponding type or field don't match, a null value is returned to avoid breaking the client contract.

For example, the following Connector's http and selection arguments target a single product, but Query.product indicates an array of products should be returned:

GraphQL
type Query {
  # TYPO: the response contains a single product, not an array
  product(id: ID!): [Product]
    @connect(
      http: { GET: "https://api/products/{$args.id}" }
      selection: "id name price"
    )
}

In the response, the product field will be null, though you won't see any mapping errors in the debugger.

JSON
{
  "data": {
    "product": null
  }
}

To resolve issues like this, you can inspect the raw Response body in the debugger and then update the schema accordingly. In this case, the fix is to change the return type from [Product] to Product.
