Stripe is a payments platform that provides a REST API to support multiple checkout flows. The prebuilt Stripe Connector provides a GraphQL interface for Stripe's services.

Connector capabilities

This Connector can incorporate the following Stripe REST API endpoints into your graph:

Prerequisites

To use the Connector, you need a Stripe API key .

Try out the Connector

Use the Apollo Sandbox below to test out the Connector. This is the same interface you use locally to test your queries.

Starting with the Products query is easiest since it doesn't require any parameters. Other available queries are listed on the left. Click one to add fields to your query and run to see the response.

Click to interact with Sandbox

Getting started

If you haven't already, create a new graph in GraphOS. Copy the supergraph.yaml and router.yaml files from the Connector to replace the files created by running rover init . Set your Stripe API key as an environment variable in your terminal: terminal copy export STRIPE_API_KEY=.... Run rover dev to start the local development session: terminal copy APOLLO_KEY=service:My-Graph-s1ff1u:•••••••••••••••••••••• \ APOLLO_GRAPH_REF=My-Graph-s1ff1u@main \ rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml --router-config router.yaml

You're all set! Open http://localhost:4000 to query your graph using Apollo Sandbox.

Adding to an existing graph in GraphOS

To add these Connectors to an existing graph, publish the schema products.graphql file to your graph ref using rover subgraph publish :

terminal copy APOLLO_KEY=service:My-Graph-s1ff1u:•••••••••••••••••••••• \ rover subgraph publish My-Graph-s1ff1u@main --name products --schema products.graphql --routing-url http://products APOLLO_KEY=service:My-Graph-s1ff1u:•••••••••••••••••••••• \ rover subgraph publish My-Graph-s1ff1u@main --name checkout --schema checkout.graphql --routing-url http://checkout

Setup VS Code task runner

Once you've set up the VS Code task runner, you can execute the Tasks: Run Task command in VS Code to run the rover dev task. Edit your .vscode/settings.json to include the following Stripe-specific key:

terminal copy { "terminal.integrated.profiles.osx": { "graphos": { "path": "zsh", "args": ["-l"], "env": { "STRIPE_API_KEY": "", ... } } }, "terminal.integrated.defaultProfile.osx": "graphos" }

Alternatively, you can open a new terminal window in VS Code with the graphos profile, then run rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml --router-config router.yaml .

Contributing

The Connectors Community welcomes contributions to this Connector or to expand the library. For instructions on how to contribute, see the contributing guide .

Modules to contribute

The following schema modules can be added to this Connector:

Payment Link

Billing

Additional modules listed in the left column of the Stripe API documentation

To contribute a new module:

Add a schema designed for the module as a new .graphql file Update the router.yaml and supergraph.yaml files accordingly

You can use the current modules in this folder as examples to start from.