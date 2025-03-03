Connectors Deployment Overview
End-to-end deployment deployment workflow for Apollo Connectors
This overview walks through end-to-end deployment workflow for Apollo Connectors. First, it's helpful to understand Connectors' architectural approach and what this means for deployment.
Connectors architectural approach
Unlike traditional GraphQL implementations, Connectors don't require you to deploy GraphQL servers. Instead, you manage:
GraphQL schema files: Define your API and publish to GraphOS (stored in your source control)
GraphOS Router configuration: YAML files that configure your graph's runtime (also in source control)
Router runtime: The executable binary that you deploy to your infrastructure
The GraphOS Router
The GraphOS Router serves as the runtime environment that powers your Connectors implementation. It's a high-performance service that:
Receives GraphQL operations from your clients
Creates and executes a query plan to retrieve data from your backend services
Assembles responses from multiple sources into a single response for the client
Handles authentication, caching, and other cross-cutting concerns
Since Connectors eliminate the need for passthrough GraphQL servers, deployment focuses solely on hosting and running the router.
Deployment workflow
The deployment workflow for a graph with Apollo Connectors involves:
Local development - Define your GraphQL schema using Connectors
Router configuration - Configure the GraphOS Router for your security, performance, and observability needs; you can also include variables in your configuration that you use in your schema when configuring requests.
Schema publication and management - Publish schema updates to GraphOS
Router deployment - Deploy the GraphOS Router to your infrastructure
Local development
During local development, you:
Create GraphQL schema files with Connectors directives
Test queries locally using the router's dev mode
Iterate on your schema design
The Rover CLI provides the
dev command to validate your schema and run a local development server.
Router configuration
The GraphOS Router uses a declarative YAML configuration model that provides control over:
supergraph:
listen: 0.0.0.0:4000
headers:
all:
request:
- insert:
name: "x-api-key"
value: "${env.API_KEY}"
Key configuration areas include:
Security, including authentication, TLS settings, and request limits
Performance, including traffic management and shaping, caching strategies, and batching and deduplication
Observability, including logging configuration, telemetry, and distributed tracing
All router configurations are supported for graphs using Connectors, except for those documented in the limitations.
Schema publication
Publishing your schema to GraphOS involves:
Using Rover to
publishschema changes
Integrating schema checks into CI/CD pipelines
See the Schema Publishing overview for more information.
Router deployment
The GraphOS Router is a lightweight, Rust-based service that can be deployed alongside your existing infrastructure:
Docker - Run the router as a containerized application
Kubernetes - Deploy using Kubernetes manifests or Helm charts
Cloud services:
Deployment best practices
Best practices for this workflow include:
Version control - Store your schema and router configuration in source control
Environment management - Use separate graph variants for each environment and configure environment-specific values
Environment management
Each variant has its own schemas, along with its own change history and metrics.
You can use environment variables to manage different values per environment:
1supergraph:
2 listen: 0.0.0.0:${env.PORT:-4000}
3
4headers:
5 all:
6 request:
7 - insert:
8 name: "x-api-key"
9 value: "${env.API_KEY}" # Different per environment
10
11connectors:
12 sources:
13 products:
14 url: "${env.PRODUCTS_API_URL}" # Different URL per environment
